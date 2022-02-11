U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,495.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,112.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,694.25
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.50
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.25
    +1.37 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.50
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.51 (-2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1406
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0010
    -0.0300 (-1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    24.09
    +4.13 (+20.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8100
    -0.2200 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,714.18
    -418.91 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.94
    -7.24 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.12
    -43.28 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Stellantis at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show: Virtual Auto Show Provides Close Up Look and Feel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STLA

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Consumers will have unique opportunity to see new products and technology at Chicago Auto Show, even if they can't attend in person

  • Virtual brand ambassador provides interactive tour for online visitors, guiding viewers through visual and interactive experiences

  • Visitors can learn about Stellantis' technology and products from the innovative people who create, engineer and design them

To help those who can't travel to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Stellantis has built a virtual world and is providing an alternate approach to make it easy to see the newest and hottest vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep®, Ram and Alfa Romeo. The virtual auto show will demonstrate the company's newest technologies via highly detailed interactive product tours. Users can venture through a computer-generated, visually immersive experience with video explanations, right from their fingertips and in the comfort of their homes.

Users can opt for a guided tour hosted by a virtual brand ambassador who curates information depending on user preferences. The tour gives users a deeper understanding of Stellantis' products and technologies through a 3D experience, which includes the full lineup of 2022 vehicles.

At any point during the experience, guests may opt for a self-guided tour. The user-controlled 3D environment allows viewing from various angles on vehicles, such as the new 2022 Grand Wagoneer and 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia along with the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid. Additionally, the viewer may select any of the vehicles for a deep dive into the technology and product applications. An easy-to-use global navigation contains quick links to specific areas.

A "first look" link will allow viewers to virtually see the popular Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory indoor test tracks. Viewers will get a firsthand look at how capable Jeep and Ram vehicles are as they tackle various off-road obstacles. The indoor test tracks have always been a fan-favorite and are provided free to auto show attendees.

Virtual auto show attendees can also register in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a credit of up $100,000 toward the purchase of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Fiat vehicle. Sweepstakes winner will be chosen in a random drawing and is open to anyone 18 years or older with a valid driver's license.

Stellantis looks forward to providing a hands-on experience for Chicago Auto Show attendees who cannot attend in person. This unique virtual tour allows the company to share its newest vehicle offerings and the technology within. The interactive site will remain open to help consumers learn more about Stellantis products.

Stellantis
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Company website: www.stellantis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-at-the-2022-chicago-auto-show-virtual-auto-show-provides-close-up-look-and-feel-301480507.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dinged on Thursday

    After dropping steeply in the early morning, and recovering in the late morning, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down again -- 2.2% as of 1:35 p.m. ET. As Reuters reported this morning, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants Tesla to fix 578,607 Model S, 3, X, and Y electric cars and SUVs that employ a "Boombox" feature that enables Tesla vehicles to blast music through external speakers while the car is in motion, drowning out a "Pedestrian Warning System" sound that the cars are required to be equipped with. As with past recalls (Reuters observes that the NHTSA has required Tesla to make 10 fixes in the last four months, including four in just the last couple of weeks), Tesla intends to fix the issue with an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

  • White House unveils $5 billion plan to build out electric vehicle charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the White House's $5 billion plan to build out electric vehicle charging stations.

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Does Something You Would Never Expect

    Tesla's CEO and, incidentally, the richest man in the world shared a surprising revelation on Twitter.

  • Getting a New Car Just Got Harder. Blame Canada.

    Getting the keys to a shiny new Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus or Honda Civic is likely going to take even longer now. Blame Canada.

  • White House details plan to make a 'truly national system' of EV charging stations

    The newly enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law sets aside $7.5 billion to supercharge America’s effort to build more EV charging stations. On Thursday, the White House offered new details on the plan.

  • Human remains from Turnpike crash found in undercarriage of car at service center: police

    The vehicle owner took her car for repairs and the human remains were found in the undercarriage when the car was being put up on a lift, police said.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Ford

    Share prices of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) both fell after the automakers reported their fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year earnings results. Let's look at where Tesla and Ford could be headed in 2022 to determine which stock is the better buy now. Howard Smith (Tesla): Every prospective stock investment should be part of a larger strategy.

  • Auto industry cuts production as Ambassador Bridge protest continues

    "The last thing any business needs right now is to be shut down yet again," said Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz.

  • Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India's $3.5 billion clean fuel scheme

    Ford Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor are among 20 companies that will be eligible for incentives under India's $3.5 billion scheme to boost clean fuel vehicles, the government said on Friday. The scheme is also part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government plan to cut the fuel import bill and bring down pollution by encouraging local production of clean vehicles. The ministry of heavy industries said it has approved applications from 20 companies which also include Kia Motors, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Softbank-Group Ola Electric.

  • Auto inflation: ‘There is a bubble in used car prices,’ CoPilot CEO says

    CoPilot Founder and CEO Pat Ryan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Canadian trucker protest disrupting auto production, auto supply chains, and the inflation in used cars in 2022.

  • The Real Reason America Doesn't Have Enough Truck Drivers

    A faint winter sun slides toward the frozen scrub as Stephen Graves guides his tractor-trailer across the cracked pavement of a truck stop parking lot in southern Oklahoma. Exhausted from another 400 miles behind the wheel, he needs the restroom. But mostly he needs an answer to the same question that dogs him nearly every day as darkness falls: Where can he park his rig for the night? Graves is nearing the 11-hour limit on driving before he is legally required to rest for 10 hours. He could pus

  • 1965 Porsche 356 Sports German History With Well Kept Body

    This car is one of the coolest pieces of German automotive history to ever hit the Porsche test track and now it could be yours!

  • Kia tops J.D. Power dependability study, Buick takes No. 2 spot

    Kia replaced Lexus at the top of this year's annual J.D. Power Dependability Study.

  • Chinese electric car maker Xpeng expands into Sweden and Netherlands

    Chinese electric car maker Xpeng said on Thursday it was expanding further to Europe, taking aim at the Swedish and Dutch markets. Until now the only overseas foray for Xpeng, which makes the P7 and P5 sedans as well as the G3 and G9 sport-utility vehicles, has been Norway. Xpeng said in a statement it will open a store in Stockholm this week and will also partner with local auto dealer Bilia.

  • Exclusive-Ford’s Lincoln brand to launch full slate of electric SUVs by 2026 -sources

    Ford Motor Co is stepping up plans to extensively electrify its Lincoln brand in North America, as it prepares to introduce at least five new battery-powered Lincoln sport utility vehicles through 2026, three people familiar with the plans told Reuters. Included are battery-electric models that will replace or supplement the Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator and Navigator, said the sources, who asked not to be identified. The strategy to electrify Lincoln is a key element of Ford's planned $30 billion investment in EVs and batteries through 2030.

  • Tesla recalls 27,000 cars over windshield defrosting problem

    Due to the faulty software code, a valve in the vehicle's heat pump may mean refrigerant is trapped inside the evaporator, leading to "decreased defrosting performance."

  • Tesla recalls 579,000 vehicles over “boombox” function

    Tesla (TSLA) is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians. In two of the recalls, Tesla made decisions that violate federal motor vehicle safety standards, while the others are software errors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on its website Thursday that the cars and SUVs have what Tesla calls a “Boombox” function that allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving.