Stellantis acquires CloudMade's AI tech to support vehicle software development

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis has acquired the artificial intelligence framework, machine learning models and intellectual property rights and patents of British IT company CloudMade, the group said on Wednesday.

The world's third largest automaker said the deal would support its long-term software strategy and help with the mid-term development of its STLA SmartCockpit, one of three technology platforms Stellantis is deploying, aimed at digitally integrating vehicles and drivers.

As mobility moves towards electrification, software is becoming an increasingly relevant part of vehicles' value and a source of additional revenue for automakers, through related services.

CloudMade is a developer of big data-driven automotive solutions and its AI-powered, cloud-based framework has been an industry reference for collection and analysis of automotive data sets, Stellantis said.

With the new technology, "we will create intelligent mobility solutions faster and with more flexibility," Stellantis Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont said.

As part of the deal, for which no financial details were provided, 44 engineers and software developers would join Stellantis from CloudMade.

CloudMade's software technology will allow for predictive maintenance and diagnostics, Stellantis-specific voice assistance, advanced navigation and mapping, as well as targeted features for fleet management, Stellantis said.

