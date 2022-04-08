U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

Stellantis Announces Sale of 25% Stake in GEFCO

STELLANTIS N.V
·1 min read
In this article:
  • STLA.MI
  • STLA.PA
STELLANTIS N.V
STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis Announces Sale of 25% Stake in GEFCO

AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. today announced it has sold its remaining 25% stake in GEFCO S.A. to the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in transport and logistics.

“The sale of this non-strategic asset marks the last step of our exit plan, initiated a decade ago, from the transportation and logistics industry,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Moving forward, Stellantis now has an efficient global supply chain with diverse logistics suppliers, among which GEFCO continues to play a meaningful role.”

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis



For more information, contact:



communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

Attachment


