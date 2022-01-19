U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Stellantis Celebrates First Anniversary as it Speeds Transformation to Sustainable Mobility Tech Company

  • One fast year as a new company, committed to capturing the new era of mobility opportunities, offering innovative, agile and efficient solutions that will change the way the world moves

  • Building a sound foundation, while delivering impressive H1 results and forming strategic partnerships

  • A bright future ahead: Long-term strategic plan to be announced on March 1, 2022

AMSTERDAM, January 19, 2022 - Born from the bold and visionary spirit of its founding companies, Stellantis N.V. was created to shape the future of mobility with innovative and sustainable solutions. Today, Stellantis marks its first anniversary with a review of the major milestones accomplished during the past 12 months.

“Our industry is entering an exciting new era, fueled by our customers’ ever increasing digital lifestyles,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “It is no coincidence that Stellantis was born precisely when our world requires a new kind of spirit, one that supports this human imperative by providing clean, connected, affordable and safe freedom of mobility for all. I’m grateful to every Stellantis employee for their daily contributions to building our common community and achieving greatness as we pave the way for a bright future.”

In the first year, Stellantis started a journey to lead the way the world moves, building its foundation while achieving impressive milestones.

  • Defining the Company’s Purpose - Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - and Values, pledging to care for the planet, its employees and the communities in which it operates

  • Quickly implementing the operational governance and leadership team that has already demonstrated its efficacy

  • Successfully launching more than 10 new products in 2021 including: Citroën C4, Fiat Pulse, DS 4, DS 9, Jeep® Commander, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer, Maserati MC20, Opel Mokka, Rocks-e and Peugeot 308

  • Planning investments of more than €30 billion through 2025 to execute electrification and software strategies to support the 14 iconic brands and two mobility brands as the Company shifts to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company while building an innovative and powerful ecosystem with strategic partnerships

  • Unveiling an ambitious electrification strategy with 33 electrified vehicles available now, including fuel cell vans, and eight more battery electric vehicles coming in the next 18 months, and building partnerships with Automotive Cells Company, Factorial Energy, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and Vulcan Energy

  • Accelerating its software transformation through game-changing collaborations with Amazon, BMW, Foxconn and Waymo

  • Strengthening global financing operations in the United States, acquiring First Investors Financial Services and partnerships across Europe with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Santander Consumer Finance

  • Preparing the long-term strategic plan to be unveiled on March 1

A bright future ahead
“We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the Stellantis community is well on its way and so the race is on,” said Carlos Tavares. “Stellantis will make the difference in the demanding environment in which we operate. It is our duty, and thanks to our competitive mindset, I am confident that our stars will continue to shine.”

Stellantis’ journey started just 12 months ago with a well-established presence in three powerful regions – Europe, North America and South America – in addition to significant untapped potential in important markets such as China, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania and India. With industrial operations in nearly 30 countries, the Company has the ability to efficiently meet and exceed consumer expectations and deliver vehicles and services of unparalleled quality in more than 130 markets.

The journey to Stellantis

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:



Valerie GILLOT + 33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; Stellantis’ ability to expand certain of their brands globally; its ability to offer innovative, attractive products; its ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis’ defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute Stellantis’ business plans and improve its businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis’ vehicles; Stellantis’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis’ vehicles; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis’ financial results, is included in Stellantis’ reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment


