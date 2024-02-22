Stellantis CEO had total compensation of $39.5M in 2023, although actual pay was less

Stellantis has filed paperwork showing the 2023 compensation of CEO Carlos Tavares.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares had total compensation of $39.5 million (36.5 million euros) in 2023, which is approximately 518 times that of the average Stellantis employee, although the company lists a lower figure for what he actually received, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday evening.

The compensation highlights the company's financial performance in 2023, which included a net profit of almost $20 billion and a 12.8% adjusted operating income margin that the company noted was "among the best performance of the automotive industry."

Stellantis owns Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati, along with other brands sold globally.

Tavares' total compensation is not what he was paid directly last year. The figure includes items in addition to his salary and any bonuses, such as retirement benefits. The company said his actual compensation, including "cash and vested equity awards," was $25.4 million (23.5 million euros).

Tavares had a $2.16 million (2 million euros) base salary, short-term incentive worth $6.26 million (5.8 million euros), long-term incentive valued at $28.3 million (26 million euros), post-retirement benefits valued at $2.1 million (1.95 million euros) and fringe benefits valued at $686,885 (634,697 euros).

The figure is an increase from the $24.8 million (23.5 million euros) listed as Tavares' total compensation in 2022. All dollar figures are based on currency conversions at the time of the release.

The average employee compensation at Stellantis in 2023 was $76,193.

The 320-page filing described the company's approach to executive compensation.

"Our philosophy, approach and delivery of remuneration is strongly linked to the company’s performance and interests of our shareholders. All elements of our compensation structure are market-driven with a significant portion (88.9%) of overall compensation (base salary, short-term incentive and long-term incentive) subject to performance risk for our CEO," according to the filing, which noted that various awards "are aligned with the long-term success and sustainability of Stellantis as it competes in a dynamic industry undergoing a significant transformation driven by electrification and software technologies."

In addition to the compensation for Tavares, the filing listed the amounts for other key global leaders as well. Comparable figures for the top Stellantis official in North America, who was Mark Stewart last year, were not included.

Chairman John Elkann had total compensation of $5.2 million (4.8 million euros), including a base salary of $1 million (924,404 euros), long-term incentive of $3.5 million (3.2 million euros) and fringe benefits valued at $740,491 (684,230 euros). Vice Chairman Robert Peugeot had total compensation of $234,764 (216,927 euros), including a base salary of $221,856 (205,000 euros) and fringe benefits valued at $12,908 (11,927 euros). Eight directors had compensation ranging from zero to $310,516 (286,924 euros).

General Motors is expected to release its CEO compensation on April 24. It was not immediately clear when Ford would release its CEO compensation. The Free Press previously reported total compensation in 2022 for the companies at $29 million for GM's Mary Barra and $21 million for Ford's Jim Farley.

Free Press staff writers Jamie L. LaReau and Phoebe Wall Howard contributed to this report.

