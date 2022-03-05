U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,172.41
    -1,711.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stellantis CEO: Our EV game plan needs to leverage our internal combustion business

Pras Subramanian
·Producer/Reporter
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GM
  • STLA
  • VLKAF
  • VLKPF
  • VWAGY
  • VWAPY
  • F

European-based automaker Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) saw the writing on the wall.

The automaker that includes such brands as Jeep, Dodge, Peugeot, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo was lagging competitors like GM (GM), Ford (F) and Volkswagen (VWAGY) when it came to announcing big plans for an EV transformation that is de rigueur in the automotive world.

Stellantis (STLA) decided it was time to catch up, and with that the company revealed its “Dare Forward 2030” plan at its Strategy Day earlier this week. Among other things the company wants to achieve by 2030:

  • Global BEV (battery electric vehicle) sales of five million units, reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales in Europe, and 50% passenger cars and light-duty trucks in the U.S.

  • Introduce 75 BEVs, “including the Jeep brand’s first 100% battery-electric SUV launching in early 2023, followed by the Ram ProMaster BEV later in 2023 and the Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck in 2024”

  • Double global net revenues to 300 billion euros

  • Cut carbon emissions by 50% (and go carbon net zero by 2038)

These goals are basically inline with what other global automaker competitors are planning. At the company’s EV day back in July 2021, the company announced it would spend $35.5 billion, or 30 billion euros, by the end of 2025 to expand its EV offerings. Stellantis did not reveal any additional new funding to complete its Dare Forward 2030 initiative.

But with competitors like Ford aggressively changing their business model this week, separating its ICE (internal combustion engine) business from hits EV business (and boosting EV spending to an astonishing $50 billion from $30 billion through 2026), the question remains whether Stellantis is doing enough to be competitive in the EV space.

Yahoo Finance had the opportunity to speak to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares at an intimate gathering this week.

Carlos Tavares Chairman of the Management Board of PSA group and CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares answers journalists&#39; questions after a private visit at the plant of Dutch multinational automotive manufacturing company Stellantis, part of the PSA group in Douvrin, on July 2, 2021. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
Carlos Tavares Chairman of the Management Board of PSA group and CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares answers journalists' questions after a private visit at the plant of Dutch multinational automotive manufacturing company Stellantis, part of the PSA group in Douvrin, on July 2, 2021. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Two major pillars

While many manufacturers are going all-in on the EV transformation, Tavares says key to the change is "the two major pillars" of electrification and software, which is very new for the legacy automakers, but areas that they must invest in to compete.

Tavares is a realist, however, and doesn't discount the value of the legacy ICE (internal combustion engine) business.

"It is absolutely true, that we are funding the investments for electrification with the money coming from the [ICE business]," Tavares says. "That's absolutely true. That's exactly what we want, that's why we can put $35 billion on the table."

Automakers need to be smart, according to Tavares, because in order to effect change the industry has to look at costs, not just for the automakers, but for middle class car buyers across the globe. And that means replacing older, dirtier cars with newer vehicles that may still use gas engines but emit less than half the pollutants and cost much cheaper than EVs at the moment.

Compromise in that regard is one position for Tavares. The other position, where fossil fuels are completely banned, isn't something Tavares is ready to accept yet.

"Dogmatism has taken the lead, rather than thinking and looking at what is the best deal for the society," Tavares says. "The number of EVs you are going to be able to sell is very much driven by the household income of people that can pay a higher price for the EVs... The global warming issue is limited by the household income per capita, which then if you don't complement this strategy with a strategy where you take the clunkers out of the road, and replaced by modern vehicles, even if they are less electrified, but you keep their affordability, then you are missing something."

Ford's big gambit was 'very well played'

As for Ford and CEO Jim Farley's huge gambit to split the business into two units — EV, and everything else like the ICE business — Tavares didn't hide his cynicism, seeing it as move that wasn't purely about Ford's transformation.

"[Ford's move] was very well received by the market. Very well, very well played. It was a good play," he says. Tavares continues: "The legacy carmakers have been creating wealth for the last century. And suddenly, the fact that they are legacy is a penalty for them, because they, they have more constraints to move than the other guys, then that's fine. We'll stop thinking about that. And we'll start moving. But then the society in which we operate needs to accept the fact that when the car industry starts too fast, if there is some kind of lead collateral damage, then it's because we need to move."

Collateral damage here is what happens to suppliers, dealer networks, and even service providers who are not equipped or knowledgable on how to adapt to an EV future. Tavares says governments and NGOs want the automakers to move to electrification immediately, but don't want them to "create a mess," when the electric reality finally arrives.

——

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Car stocks, in particular, took it on the chin during the session, with Chinese electric car-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) losing 6.2%, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) down 4.2%, and General Motors (NYSE: GM) losing 5.6%. As Reuters reported, officials from the German state of Brandenburg held a news conference Friday at which they announced they were giving Tesla conditional approval to open its $5.5 billion car gigafactory in Berlin. Tesla, says Reuters, is depending on this factory "to vanquish European market leader Volkswagen."

  • 13 Stocks That Have Too Much Russian Exposure—and 6 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Companies based in countries that haven't put sanctions on Russia see new opportunities, though short-term risks are still high.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nuke-proof ‘doomsday plane’ spotted flying over Nebraska

    Reports have surfaced that the U.S. Air Force’s “doomsday plane” was spotted running a brief training mission at the end of February. The mission ran for four hours and took place following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia’s nuclear forces were on high alert. The “doomsday plane” is a modified Boeing 747 built to … The post Nuke-proof ‘doomsday plane’ spotted flying over Nebraska appeared first on BGR.

  • Americans Are Boycotting All Things Russia, Including Lukoil Gas Stations

    Americans are calling for the boycott of some of Russia's best-known exports in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Sony, Honda team up to develop and sell electric vehicles

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Sony Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Friday they would pair up to develop and sell battery-powered electric vehicles, and said they were open to bringing in other partners. The companies said in a statement they would form a joint venture this year and aim to begin selling the first model in 2025. Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first model, while Sony will develop the mobility service platform, they said.

  • How tech giants like Apple benefit from cutting off Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss why Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft are cutting ties with Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Why Rivian tried to charge customers an extra $20,000 for pre-orders

    Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian reversed course on a price increase yesterday (March 3) that would have charged customers 20% more than the amount originally listed for their cars. In a letter to customers, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the decision ” broke the trust we have worked to build with you,” and that the original price will be honored on Rivian pre-orders made before March 1. The electric truck and SUV maker first began taking pre-orders for its cars in 2018, and soon after, gained financial support from major backers including Amazon, which is waiting on an order of 100,000 Rivian electric delivery vans.

  • Elon Musk Says Russia’s War Means More Oil Production Needed Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk says more fossil fuel production is needed now, even if it’s bad for his electric car company, Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesUkraine Update: Putin Issues Fresh Warning to Kyiv on Statehood“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oi

  • Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Russia Blocks Facebook as Media Crackdown WidensRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWall Street Is Pouncing on Russia’s Cheap Corp

  • Airline Stocks Descend Amid Russia-Ukraine War

    The main airline ETF has slumped 16% since Feb. 14. Its biggest holdings are Delta Air, United, Southwest and American.

  • Businesses subject job candidates to so many indignities — and then they wonder why they can’t find people?

    Business leaders in organizations large and small are facing a common challenge: they can’t find enough workers to fill all their open positions. While there are several factors contributing to the shortage of workers (COVID-19 concerns certainly among them), many employers make matters worse by ignoring their treatment of job candidates. Less than a third of job seekers say that their candidate experience was great, according to a Talent Board report in 2020, and 73% say the search process is one of the most stressful things in life.

  • How the Covid-19 Test Was Won

    With an eye-catching card on a lollipop-like stick, Abbott Laboratories dominated the market for at-home Covid-19 diagnosis. Now it is trying to predict the future course of the virus.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • White House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress Fumes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing a ban on U.S. imports of Russian crude oil as Congress races toward passing such a restriction to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesUkraine Update: Putin Issues Fresh Warni

  • Microsoft completes $19.7B acquisition of Nuance

    The acquisition of Nuance Communications, valued at $19.7 billion, is second-largest deal made by Microsoft Corp. after its purchase of LinkedIn for $26.2 billion in 2016.

  • My Favorite Ride: Mystery car in Yellowwood State Forest still unidentified

    A rusted-away automobile that's become part of the landscape along a Yellowwood State Forest horse trail remains a mystery.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

    Shareholders in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 32% to US$10.89 in...

  • Makers of repair device for ice cream machines sue McDonald's in $900 million lawsuit

    The makers of a device that repairs the ice-cream machines at McDonald's filed a $900 million lawsuit against the international fast-food chain on Tuesday.A small company known as Kytch is suing McDonald's in a Delaware federal court for allegedly disparaging it through false advertisement, according to a 133-page court filing."Kytch brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company's rights under civil law, to curb...