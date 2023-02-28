U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,995.19
    +12.95 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,793.00
    -96.09 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,542.75
    +75.77 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.38
    +15.11 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.09
    +1.41 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.20
    +11.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    +0.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9400
    +0.0180 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9510
    -0.2300 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,491.54
    +231.71 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.65
    +2.12 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Stellantis CEO: A "solution" for Illinois plant hinges on costs

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: CES 2023, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas

DETROIT (Reuters) - Stellantis NV Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said Tuesday the company is "looking for a solution" for an Illinois assembly plant scheduled to stop production today, but the status quo cannot continue because of the high costs of electric vehicles.

"We need to find a solution for the fact that the technology that has been decided is 40% more expensive" than combustion vehicles, Tavares told reporters during a videoconference. That means changes in the automaker's production footprint, he said.

The United Auto Workers union, which represents 2,300 workers at the plant, said Tuesday the decision to shut the factory "will not stand."

(Reporting By Joe White)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman’s Partners Are Behind Its Strategy Even With Consumer Losses, Waldron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said the bank’s partners are firmly behind its strategy, as it contends with losses in its consumer business that have dented investor confidence in the firm. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysHong K

  • Close of voting nears in UAW presidential run-off election

    Voting is closing in a run-off election pitting United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry against reform presidential candidate Shawn Fain. Votes, which must be received by 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday at the U.S. Post Office in Dayton, Ohio, will be counted starting on Wednesday. Labor contracts with Detroit's Big Three automakers expire in September.

  • Column: Uber and Lyft's 'deactivation' policy is dehumanizing and unfair. It must end

    The seemingly random firing of drivers is one way ride-hail companies keep workers powerless. Can't they bear the cost of humane engagement?

  • Cash Is Paying More Than Traditional Stock-Bond Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in more than two decades, some of the world’s most risk-free securities are delivering bigger payouts than a 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945

  • Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

    The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, could come by early March. Q: What is the Willow project?

  • Tesla Investor Day: Three things to watch

    It’s all eyes on Tesla this week as the EV-maker will hold its Investor Day on Wednesday from its Gigafactory in Austin. The event will be livestreamed (and this being Tesla, timing has not been announced), and will allow some institutional and retail investors to attend the event in person. Here are three big things to watch as the event unfolds.

  • Sun, wind aplenty, Spain vies to lead EU in green hydrogen

    With an abundance of sun and wind, Spain is positioning itself as Europe’s future leader in green hydrogen production to clean up heavy industries. Ecological transition minister Teresa Ribera hosted a major conference earlier this month for global renewable energy players. It focused on measures “to guarantee our energy security” as the European Union refocuses on intra-bloc supply chains for its energy needs.

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed the most recent trading day at $483.32, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FDA Approval Brings Some Good News For Bankrupt Lucira Health

    Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) at-home diagnostic test to differentiate and detect influenza A and B. Lucira Health Inc's (NASDAQ: LHDX) COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes. The single-use test can be purchased without a prescription and performed entirely at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 y

  • 'Momma can't protect you': Dave Ramsey has a blunt message for young adults still living with their parents — 3 things you need to do to get ahead (and get your own place)

    Ramsey’s not mad at Gen Z, he’s just disappointed.

  • Analysts Estimate Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Within Six Months Aptinyx's Another Development Candidate Goes Up In Smoke

    Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) announced results from a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-458 in patients with cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. Across the overall study population, NYX-458 did not demonstrate clinically meaningful improvements over the placebo on the study's efficacy endpoints. The results do not support further development of NYX-458 by the company. The Phase 2 study enrolled 99 patients. The study evaluated

  • 'Unworkable and costly': The SEC recently proposed new rules that could negatively impact millions of retirement savers — here's what they are and how to keep your plans on track

    New rules could make it “harder for families to achieve their financial goals.”

  • The U.S. needs more than the CHIPS Act to stay ahead of China: MIT report

    This CHIPS Act is expected to improve America's ability to produce semiconductors in the U.S., but the government needs to do more if it expects the country to maintain its lead over rivals like China.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.