Stellantis CEO Tavares shares a list of things he will do better in 2024

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has a list of regrets from last year and a plan to do better this year despite a number of challenges ahead.

Tavares spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon on a wide range of topics. But when asked about Stellantis’ U.S. sales being down 1% for both the fourth quarter and 1% for all of 2023, he said, "I think we can do much better. That’s a no-brainer. When I was talking to the investors and analysts, I made a list of all the things I did not do well in 2023, that I would like to correct in 2024."

Stellantis sells Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram and Fiat brands. Its net revenue in North America for 2023 was $92.8 billion (86.5 billion euros), up 1%, for the year, the company reported last week. For the second half, it was $43.56 billion (40.6 billion euros), down from $46.1 billion (43 billion euros).

Adjusted operating income for the year was $14.3 billion (13.3 billion euros), down from $15 billion (14 billion euros) and $5.66 billion (5.3 billion euros) for the second half, down from $6.76 billion (6.3 billion euros). Margins were at 15.4% for the year.

The wide profit margins keeps Tavares bullish on the U.S. market, where the automaker can improve sales if it "stays focused," he said.

How Stellantis can do better

Tavares said one area he looks to improve is in market communications.

"We are trying to move money from low-return activities to high-return activities," Tavares sad. "So we are not cutting the total amounts, we are just saying, some media or marketing events are lower return than others."

To that end, Tavares said, Stellantis will improve how it goes to market, but he did not offer specifics. He listed other ways the company can do better:

"The production planning can do better than what we did," he said. "The quality of the relationship with our dealers could be better and we’re working on that, and we are bringing in new product to the U.S. market so that’s a lot of things that should be aligned to make a better performance in the U.S."

Last week, Tavares touted the company’s plan to bring eight battery electric vehicles to the U.S. market this year. He said that all of the company’s electrified vehicles, from its plug-in hybrids, including the 4xe versions of the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, to its fully electric models are profitable. The automaker is just beginning its so-called EV offensive in the U.S. It has been selling EVs, including the Jeep Avenger, elsewhere.

'Significant number of challenges'

The challenges the automaker faces in North America start with vehicle distribution, he said. Tavares did not offer details, but many carmakers have struggled against a shortage of rail cars to get new vehicles from the factory to the dealerships over the past year. The Detroit Free Press reported earlier this month that the major railroads have committed to add about 400 new rail cars a month to the North America rail system this year.

Tavares listed the new 4½-year contract it reached with the United Auto Workers last fall as a challenge and he said the company is focused on improving its costs and to be more competitive, especially with EVs. He also said Stellantis will improve its profit margins.

“So the work that has to be done by the North American team is still very, very difficult work," Tavares said. "If you look at our financials, North America was 15.4% in our margins, which is a very good margin. So I should congratulate them and thank them for what they are doing. But it’s full of headwinds and we just have to help them. I have a very positive view of the U.S. market. We can do great with our four brands here and we just have to stay focused.”

