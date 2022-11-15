U.S. markets closed

Stellantis Charges Into 2022 LA Auto Show

·6 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)
(PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)

  • FIAT set to make a North American reveal on Thurs., Nov. 17

  • Interactive consumer experiences include the return of Camp Jeep® and Ram Truck Territory test tracks, Drive Stellantis multi-brand ride and drive, Wagoneer Ride and Drive and Wagoneer Zone with McIntosh Display

Stellantis is charging into the 2022 LA Auto Show, which opens to the public on Friday, Nov 18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. On display will be new vehicles and concepts from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, FIAT, Ram Truck and Wagoneer. Auto show attendees will also be able to participate in four consumer interactive experiences, including the popular Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory test tracks.

Consumer Experiences

Camp Jeep
Camp Jeep returns to the LA Auto Show for the second time, this year exclusively powered by Jeep 4xe SUVs, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The 28,000-square-foot exhibit offers consumers an interactive adventure zone where professional 4xe drivers give riders the opportunity to experience the off-road capabilities of Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles on the 23-foot high, 40-degree Jeep Mountain. Showgoers also experience a 5-foot ground-clearance stair climb, an extreme break-over obstacle, off-camber stability side slope, a 30-degree banked articulation wedge and maneuverability moguls that demonstrate suspension travel capabilities. Each ride is approximately five minutes long.

Camp Jeep gives consumers a firsthand look at the Trail Rated capability standards engineered into Jeep vehicles for ground clearance, traction, stability, articulation, breakover, off-camber and suspension. Since 2004, more than 2.9 million people have experienced Camp Jeep.

Ram Territory Test Track
Auto show attendees can also experience the capability and power of Ram trucks in the Ram Truck Territory test track. Ram Truck Territory combines key vocational capabilities, such as towing, payload, torque and technology, with off-road capabilities, like traction, articulation and suspension, to provide consumers a comprehensive in-truck experience.

Professional drivers will provide auto show attendees with an exciting ride as they go through a series of steel culverts that showcases ride handling capability and suspension options. Riders will also feel the traction and experience hill-descent technology on the iconic Ram Mountain, a 13-foot high, 30-foot long course element with 30-degree approach and departure angles. Technology will be displayed as the drivers highlight the 360-degree camera technology, class-exclusive four-corner air ride suspension, multifunction tailgate, 12.1" touchscreen and acoustic NVH features.

Attendees can stop by the Ram display for a free ride in the following Ram vehicles:

  • Ram 1500 Limited

  • Ram 1500 Rebel

  • Ram 2500 Limited

  • Ram 2500 Power Wagon

  • Ram 3500 Limited Night Edition

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer
Consumers can experience the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer with test drives. While continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV, Wagoneer builds on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service.

Drive Stellantis
Consumers can drive the latest model vehicles from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Truck brands on a street course through Los Angeles and around the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Wagoneer Zone With McIntosh Display
For more than 70 years, McIntosh has created high-quality, handcrafted, American-made audio products and systems for homes, concert venues and iconic moments in music history across the globe. Now it can also be experienced in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer special McIntosh Display in the Wagoneer stand at the LA Auto Show.

Alfa Romeo 
The Alfa Romeo Tonale, the first C-SUV from Alfa Romeo, will make its LA Auto Show debut. With more than 110 years of heritage and with the evolution of best-in-class performance from two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, including a plug-in hybrid with more than 30 miles of pure electric range and 285 horsepower. It will be available spring 2023.

Chrysler 
Chrysler is set to announce a new version of the Pacifica and bringing it to the LA show.

Dodge
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, the "Last Call" special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona and the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet will make auto show debuts.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept features a new Stryker Red exterior color, lightweight carbon-fiber wheels, drag radials, new Stage 2 trim and preview nine possible powertrain outputs.

The "Last Call" special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona pays homage to the original by bumping performance to 807 horsepower and pairing a Go Mango exterior with unique orange interior accents.

The all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet is the brand's new entry in the CUV segment. Alongside it will be the Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept featuring Direct Connection performance parts upgrades.

FIAT
Join us on November 17 at 10:45 a.m. PST for an electric and exciting reveal of one of the most iconic and classic FIAT brand models of all time.

Jeep
The Jeep brand is bringing its electrified 4xe lineup to the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and the 30th Anniversary Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Wagoneer
Wagoneer will showcase both the new 2023 Wagoneer L Carbide and Grand Wagoneer Obsidian models, as well as the all-new Hurricane twin-turbo engine family at this year's LA auto show. Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, including the new long-wheelbase L models, return as premium extensions of the Jeep brand while continuing their legacy as the original premium SUVs.

Ram Truck
Ram returns to the Los Angeles Auto Show with the new 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel, which further fortifies Ram trucks as North America's off-road and performance truck leader. Ram Heavy Duty Rebel offers a unique and exceptional combination of off-road performance without sacrificing towing and payload capabilities. New 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel models go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Los Angeles Auto Show
The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show will be held Nov 18-27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For more information, visit www.laautoshow.com

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

