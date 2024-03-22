Stellantis to cut 400 engineering, technology jobs

Stellantis plans to cut about 400 nonbargaining positions in engineering and technology at the end of this month.

Stellantis plans to cut about 400 jobs among its nonunion engineering and software staff in the United States.

The company provided a statement Friday that suggested a challenging industry picture as the reason. It said the cuts, which are separate from other reductions affecting union-represented workers announced in recent months, would be effective March 31. Stellantis owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands.

"As the auto industry continues to face unprecedented uncertainties and heightened competitive pressures around the world, Stellantis continues to make the appropriate structural decisions across the enterprise to improve efficiency and optimize our cost structure. After rigorous organizational reviews, Stellantis confirms that we will reduce our engineering/technology and software organizations by about 2% in the U.S.," according to the statement provided by spokeswoman Jodi Tinson.

More: Stellantis profits beat rivals but sales in US prompt reset

The company said it would provide a comprehensive separation package and transition assistance, including help finding a new job. Tinson said the package would include lump sum payments:

Less than four years: one month of salary

Four years: two months of salary

Five to nine: three months of salary

10-14: six months of salary

15-19: nine months of salary

20-plus: 12 months of salary

"While we understand this is difficult news, these actions will better align resources while preserving the critical skills needed to protect our competitive advantage as we remain laser focused on implementing our EV product offensive and our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan," according to the company statement.

More: Stellantis CEO had total compensation of $39.5M in 2023, although actual pay was less

A company notice to employees, which was shared on social media earlier in the day, had instructed all U.S. nonbargaining staff in engineering and technology to work remotely on Friday "unless otherwise instructed by your manager.

Story continues

Free Press staff writer Phoebe Wall Howard contributed to this report.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis to cut 400 nonunion jobs in engineering, technology