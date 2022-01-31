U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Stellantis eyes up to 1,400 voluntary redundancies in France in 2022 - union sources

·1 min read
The logo of Stellantis

PARIS (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis may cut up to 1,400 jobs in France this year as it continues to adapt to a changing industry, three union sources said a day before management and unions sit down to discuss pay and employment conditions.

The company cut some 1,380 jobs, all through voluntary redundancies, in France last year, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The three sources said the company was looking at a similar number for 2022.

"We are looking at the continuation of the same measures this year," said one of the sources. "It should be, again, on average 1,300-1,400 redundancies this year."

(Reporting by Giles Guillaume, writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Richard Lough)

