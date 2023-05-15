U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Stellantis halts battery plant construction over dispute with Canadian govt

Reuters
·1 min read

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Automaker Stellantis has stopped all construction at a more-than C$5 billion ($3.74 billion) electric vehicles battery manufacturing plan in Windsor, Canada, over a disagreement with the federal government about subsidies, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.

"Effective immediately, all construction related to the battery module production on the Windsor site has stopped," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Canada's Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes days after the carmaker and South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said they were implementing "contingency plans" related to a more-than C$5 billion ($3.74 billion) battery plant investment in Canada.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)