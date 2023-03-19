U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,248.70
    -243.58 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Stellantis invests 200 million euros to produce Fiat cars in Algeria

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis will spend more than 200 million euros ($213.32 million) to manufacture four Fiat models in Algeria, it said on Sunday.

Construction of the plant will be completed by August with production of the the first Fiat 500 expected by the end of the year, it said.

By 2026 the plant will have created nearly 2,000 local jobs and have production capacity of 90,000 vehicles a year.

($1 = 0.9376 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Goodman)

