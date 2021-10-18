U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Stellantis, LG Energy to build battery factory in new joint venture

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Stellantis, the automaker formed through a merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has reached a preliminary deal with LG Energy Solution to produce battery cells and modules in North America.

The deal, which still must be approved by regulators, is part of Stellantis' plan to invest 30 billion euros ($34.8B) in electrification and software through 2025 in a bid to offer EV options for every model it produces in the U.S. and to reach specific sales goals for the region. The company has said it wants EVs to make up more than 40% of its U.S. sales by 2030. The facility will help Stellantis achieve a total minimum of 260 gigawatt hours of capacity by 2030, according to CEO Carlos Tavares.

The news comes the same day as Toyota announced its own plans build a battery factory in the United States. Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Tsusho announced plans to build an automotive battery plant with the aim of starting production in 2025. The project includes an investment of about $1.29 billion until 2031, Toyota said. Toyota said it will invest about $3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the U.S. through 2030.

Under the joint venture, Stellantis and LG Energy will build a new factory with an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours that will be up and running by the first quarter of 2024. To put that into perspective, that capacity puts it on par with the massive Panasonic-Tesla gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. Tesla and Panasonic initially planned for the Gigafactory to have the capacity to produce 35 gigawatt hours of batteries each year.

The companies didn't disclose the total cost of the factory or where it will be located. The location is under review and will be announced at a future date. Stellantis and LG Energy expect to break ground at the site in the second quarter of 2022.

Batteries produced at the factory will be supplied to Stellantis and used in the production of plug-in hybrids to full battery electric vehicles at the automaker's assembly plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The companies have worked together since 2014 when LG Energy began supplying FCA lithium-ion battery pack system and controls for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

    Global automakers are investing billions of euros to accelerate a transition to low-emission mobility and prepare for a progressive phase-out of internal combustion engines. Stellantis and LGES's joint venture will produce battery cells and modules at a new facility with an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh), the two firms said on Monday. Stellantis, formed in January from the merger of Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, has said it wants to secure more than 130 GWh of global battery capacity by 2025 and more than 260 GWh by 2030.

    Aria Alamalhodaei took a deep dive into Urban Movement Labs, a non-profit organization that spun out of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office, and what it's doing to prepare the city for eVTOLS. If we have learned anything from ride-hailing and scooters, cities can't start thinking about future forms of transportation too soon. This week, I sat down with Mike Radenbaugh, CEO of Rad Power Bikes, as part of an ongoing TechCrunch+ series picking the brains of transportation founders.

    Toyota Motor Corp's North American unit said Monday it will invest about $3.4 billion (380 billion yen) on U.S. automotive battery development and production in the United States through 2030. The world's largest automaker by volume also said it plans to establish a new company and build a new U.S. automotive battery plant together with Toyota Tsusho, the automaker's metals trading arm and a unit of the Toyota Group. The new plant, which includes a planned $1.29 billion Toyota investment through 2031, aims to start production in 2025 and is expected to create 1,750 new U.S. jobs.

    Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is getting used to addressing the media after losses and he got another chance to do it in London on Sunday. The Dolphins led the Jaguars by 10 points in the second quarter, fell behind, and moved back into the lead in the fourth quarter before the Jaguars were able [more]

    Scientists and California state officials are working together to study Earth's rapidly changing systems and make more informed decisions.

    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess asked Musk to talk to 200 of the German auto maker's top executives.

    With electric car sales soaring and regulations increasingly favouring zero-emission vehicles, a flurry of announcements on Monday showed how the global auto industry has kicked into a higher gear as it races to speed past the fossil-fuel car era. As part of its own 30 billion euro ($34.7 billion) electrification plan Stellantis - born out of a merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler earlier this year - said it had entered a preliminary agreement with battery maker LG Energy Solution to produce battery cells and modules for North America, where the world's No. 4 automaker expects more than 40% of its U.S. sales will be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. That follows a recent announcement that Daimler AG will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), founded in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies in 2020.

    Investigators believe cargo ship dragged California oil pipeline in January

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens is preparing a separation of its large drive applications (LDA) business, the German engineering and technology company said on Monday, confirming media reports. The separation of the unit, which produces heavy-duty electrical drive systems for ships, mines and rolling mills, is the first step to a divestiture, Handelsblatt reported on Monday. More than 7000 Siemens employees around the world including around 2200 in Germany will be affected by the move, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources at the company.

    Elon Musk has built two industrial behemoths—Tesla and SpaceX—revolutionizing two industries. But that isn't all he has done to change industry.

    The man known as the last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading to Israel, after agreeing to grant his estranged wife a religious divorce in a Zoom call — a precondition for smooth entry to the Holy Land. Zebulon Simentov, who fled Afghanistan last month after the Taliban takeover, landed Sunday in Turkey on what his rescuers say is a final stop before traveling to Israel, perhaps as soon as this week. Facing the prospect of legal action in Israel, where his ex-wife lives, Simentov, after resisting for years, finally agreed to the divorce last month in a special Zoom call supervised by Australian rabbinical authorities.

    The average accumulation of rain and snowfall across the state totaled only 11.87 inches during the 2021 water year, which ran Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30.

    Boeing’s Starliner spaceship has been hampered by a string of errors and delays. In this video, WSJ’s Micah Maidenberg explains why Boeing has struggled to launch the Starliner on schedule and what’s next for the aerospace giant’s space program. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

    Here’s what you can do if your claim is denied or you’re offered less than you deserve.

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

    California-based spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has postponed the launch of its first commercial flight to the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter. Further, the company will not conduct the second test flight this year, according to a report published by BBC. The delay is due to a planned upgrade program, targeted to boost the spaceship’s durability, which will commence a month later than planned. Shares of the company closed nearly 17% down on Friday at $20.01. Vi

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speec

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]