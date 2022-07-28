U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.50
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,170.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,561.25
    -57.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.10
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.67
    +1.41 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.90
    +19.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.65 (+3.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    -1.40 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7300
    -0.8320 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,942.61
    +1,573.94 (+7.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.49
    +49.83 (+10.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.92
    +24.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

“Stellantis N.V. H1 2022 Results”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STELLANTIS N.V
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STLA
STELLANTIS N.V
STELLANTIS N.V


Following is a summary of the “Stellantis N.V. H1 2022 RESULTS” press release. A PDF of the complete press release is attached to this email. The document is also available in the media section of the Stellantis corporate website: Official Global Website | Stellantis

Stellantis Posts Record First Half 2022 Results with 14.1% AOI Margin, €8.0 Billion Net Profit and €5.3 Billion Industrial Free Cash Flows; Global BEV Sales Up Nearly 50%, Among Leaders in EU30 BEV Sales
 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. opens new safety probes into Stellantis, GM, Ford vehicles

    The U.S. auto safety agency said Tuesday it was opening five investigations into more than 1.8 million Stellantis, Ford Motor and General Motors vehicles over stalling and other issues. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a probe into 1.34 million 2014-2020 model year Jeep Cherokee vehicles because water leaks can cause the electronic parking brake to "inadvertently activate and stop the vehicle while in motion." NHTSA said the issue can cause stalling, bringing vehicles to a stop.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Ford Q2 earnings easily beat estimates; stock jumps after hours

    Ford reported second quarter financial results after the bell on Wednesday easily topping estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and reaffirming its full-year profit guidance.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • Alibaba’s Gains From Primary Listing Plan Wiped out in Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The euphoria surrounding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s primary listing plan has evaporated in just two sessions, as focus shifts to the firm’s earnings announcement due next week.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmar

  • Intel Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What Wall Street Expects.

    Wall Street expects June quarter revenue of $17.94 billion with adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share from the chip maker.

  • Ford Stock Jumps As Auto Giant Affirms Outlook, Hikes Dividend After Q2 Earnings Crush

    Ford earnings skyrocketed, defying headwinds. And the auto giant hiked the Ford stock dividend while reaffirming 2022 outlook.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest dumps 1.4 million Coinbase shares amid SEC probe

    Cathie Wood is backing off of Coinbase after steadily snapping up shares of the beaten-down cryptocurrency exchange all year.

  • Global stocks rise as Fed raises interest rates

    European stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Federal Reserve 'Might' Do Another Huge Rate Hike, But Powell Sparks Dow Jones Rally

    The Federal Reserve delivered a huge rate hike, but the Dow Jones extended gains after Jerome Powell said another huge hike may or may not come in September.

  • Will Amazon Show Renewed Momentum With Second-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Will the Amazon earnings report show renewed momentum after back-to-back quarters of disappointing results by the e-commerce giant?

  • PayPal Stock Pops; Will Activist Investor Push Pinterest Deal?

    PayPal stock popped on a report hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a stake in e-commerce firm, which reports earnings on Aug. 2.

  • Meta earnings fall short of estimates, stock moves lower

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Dudley Says Fed Will Hike Rates Much Further Than What Markets Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are underestimating just how far the Federal Reserve will go to tame a decades-high inflation rate, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s M

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • Surprise? How the stock market has reacted on day of each Fed rate hike in 2022

    Investors might be surprised by a look back at how equites have performed on the days this year when the Fed has slammed on the monetary-policy brakes.