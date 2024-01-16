Stellantis names Carlos Zarlenga, head of Mexican operations, to lead North America

Carlos Zarlenga has been picked to replace Mark Stewart as chief operating officer for Stellantis North America.

Stellantis will have a new leader for its key North American region beginning Feb. 1.

Carlos Zarlenga, president of Stellantis Mexico, has been picked to replace Mark Stewart as chief operating officer. Stewart has been COO of North America since 2018, which was before the merger that created Stellantis in 2021.

Stewart, who made headlines separately when he purchased Detroit's famed Fisher Mansion for $4.9 million in 2022, led the North American region for the automaker during the last two contract talk periods with the UAW, the most recent of which wrapped up late last year following a historic strike of Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis. North America represents a significant piece of Stellantis' global profits.

Stellantis owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands.

It was not immediately clear what Stewart's next role will be. CEO Carlos Tavares wished him well in a news release.

“I would like to thank Mark Stewart for his contribution to this role after a three-year cycle, corresponding to the date of creation of Stellantis and I wish him the best in his new position,” Tavares said.

The company highlighted what Zarlenga, a graduate of Universidad de Belgrano − Buenos Aires, Argentina, will bring to his new position, describing him as a seasoned leader with more than a decade of automotive experience around the globe. The release said that since Zarlenga joined Stellantis in 2022, he'd delivered yearly improvements in sales and market share and the best profit level the company has seen in Mexico.

“In the very demanding North American market with many obstacles to overcome in order to foster the performance of the Company, Carlos Zarlenga is the best leader among our talent pool to replace Mark Stewart and to drive the change in our business model towards electrification in the region. Carlos Zarlenga has demonstrated his ability to bring together and unite diverse teams and to deliver the expected results,” Tavares said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis: Carlos Zarlenga is new head of North American operations