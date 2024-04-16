Stellantis NV (STLA) Reported Revenue Ahead of Consensus

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the strategy returned 11.69% net of fees versus a 1.52% return for the benchmark, ICE BofA US High Yield Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Miller Value Income Strategy featured stocks like Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles that offer products under Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. On April 15, 2024, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) stock closed at $26.25 per share. One-month return of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) was -8.92%, and its shares gained 39.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has a market capitalization of $78.803 billion.

Miller Value Income Strategy stated the following regarding Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) was another top performer during the quarter. The auto manufacturer reported full-year 2023 (FY23) revenue of €189.5B ($204.5B), +5.5% year-over-year (Y/Y), ahead of consensus of €189.3B ($204.3B), and Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of €6.42 ($6.93), +7.2% Y/Y, ahead of consensus of €5.88 ($6.34). FY23 industrial free cash flow (FCF) was €12.9B ($13.9B), or a FCF/Enterprise Value (EV) yield of 21.9%. After returning €6.6B ($7.1B) to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in 2023, the company’s board of directors proposed an annual dividend of €1.55/share ($1.67), or a 5.9% yield, and management announced a new buyback program of €3.0B ($3.2B), or ~3.6% of the company’s market cap."

A close-up view of a modern automobile with its sleek curves and luxurious body.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) was held by 33 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 27 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We previously discussed Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) in another article, where we shared the list of ridiculously cheap stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.