Stellantis picks Antonio Filosa to lead global Jeep brand

Jeep will have a new global brand leader, effective Nov. 1.

Stellantis announced a couple of key leadership changes Thursday, including moving Antonio Filosa, chief operating officer for South America, to the Jeep brand CEO spot held by Christian Meunier.

There was no change announced to the leadership of Jeep’s important North American region led by Jim Morrison.

Meunier “will take a long break to focus on personal interests,” according to a company news release.

Emanuele Cappellano will replace Filosa, the release said. Cappellano was previously “South America chief financial officer for the company from 2017 to 2021, and currently serves as North America CEO and group strategy and corporate development director at Marcolin Group since October 2021.”

The company also announced that Ashwani Muppasani, the China National Sales Co. Head since July 2022, will replace Carl Smiley as chief operating officer for Stellantis India and Asia Pacific. Smiley “has decided to prioritize his personal life,” the release said.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, in the release, notes that “the circumstances of life must make us accept the personal decisions of our colleagues, as they illustrate their human qualities, beyond their business acumen.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis picks Antonio Filosa as leader for global Jeep brand