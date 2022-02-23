Stellantis Posts Record Results in its First Year with 11.8% AOI Margin(1)(2) and €13.4 Billion Net Profit(1), on a Pro Forma basis
Stellantis Posts Record Results in its First Year with 11.8% AOI Margin(1)(2)
and €13.4 Billion Net Profit(1), on a Pro Forma basis
Net revenues (1) of €152 billion, up 14%
Adjusted operating income(1)(2) ("AOI") nearly doubled to €18.0 billion, with 11.8% margin and all segments profitable
Net profit(1) of €13.4 billion, nearly tripled year-on-year
Industrial free cash flows(1)(3) of €6.1 billion, mainly driven by strong profitability and net cash synergies
Strong synergies execution with ~€3.2 billion net cash benefit
Strong Industrial available liquidity at €62.7 billion
€3.3 billion ordinary dividend to be paid, subject to shareholder approval
Figures denoted with (1) are Pro Forma and are presented as if the merger was completed on January 1, 2020. Refer to Note 1 on page 15. All comparisons are to FY 2020 Pro Forma(1)
AMSTERDAM, February 23, 2022 - As a new company formed on January 17, 2021, Stellantis N.V. posted record results for 2021, accelerating the realization of merger synergies and building solid commercial performance, driven by a clear focus on speed of execution from day one. Stellantis also unveiled ambitious electrification and software plans in the year, with planned investments of more than €30 billion through 2025 and strong partnerships announced in battery technology, battery materials and software development.
"Today’s record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments. I warmly thank all Stellantis employees across our regions, brands and functions for their contribution to building our new company powered by its diversity. I take this opportunity to also thank the management team for their relentless efforts as we faced and overcame intense headwinds. Together, we are focused on executing our plans as we race to become a sustainable mobility tech company."
Carlos Tavares, CEO
RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
FY 2022 GUIDANCE
(€ million)
2021
2020
I
Net revenues
149,419
47,656
Net profit
13,218
2,338
Cash flows from operating activities
18,646
n.a.
PRO FORMA
2021 Pro Forma(1)
2020 Pro Forma(1)
2021 Pro Forma vs.
Net revenues
152,119
133,882
+14%
Net profit
13,354
4,790
+179%
N
PRO FORMA
2021 Pro Forma(1)
2020 Pro Forma(1)
2021 Pro Forma vs.
Adjusted operating income(2)
18,011
9,224
+95%
Adjusted operating income margin(2)
11.8%
6.9%
+490
bps
Industrial free cash flows(3)
6,072
n.a.
n.a.
n.a. = not applicable
Basis of preparation: All reported data is unaudited. “2021” and “2020” represent results as reportable under IFRS. 2021 includes Legacy FCA from January 17, 2021, following the closure of the merger; “2021 Pro Forma” and “2020 Pro Forma" are presented as if the merger had occurred January 1, 2020. Refer to the section "Notes" for additional detail. Reference should be made to the section “Safe Harbor Statement” included elsewhere within this document.
During 2021, Stellantis launched more than 10 new models, including the Citroën C4, Fiat Pulse, DS 4, Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Maserati MC20, Opel Mokka, Opel Rocks-e and Peugeot 308. The Company accelerated its low emission vehicles (LEV) commercial momentum leveraging the portfolio of 34 LEV models in market including hydrogen fuel cell medium vans. Global LEV sales reached 388,000 units, up 160 % year-on-year with a number one position for battery electric van sales in EU30. Stellantis confirmed its strong position in the global commercial vehicles market with leadership in both EU30 and South America markets and achieved its highest ever worldwide pickup sales with approximately 1 million vehicles sold.
In North America, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the bestselling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in U.S. retail for 2021.
In South America, Stellantis was the market leader in 2021 with 22.9% share, and was also the leader in commercial vehicles with 30.9 % market share.
In Enlarged Europe, Stellantis was the EU30 market leader in commercial vehicles with 33.7% market share for 2021. The Peugeot 208 was the number one selling vehicle in the EU30 and the 2008 was number one in the EU30 B-SUV segment for 2021.
In Middle East & Africa, consolidated shipments were up 6%, while market share grew in most major markets year-on-year.
In India & Asia Pacific, the Company is preparing to launch the all-new Citroën C3, developed and produced in India.
In China, Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Co. Ltd (DPCA), more than doubled its annual sales volume of 2020 with 100,000 units sold and Stellantis became the fourth largest Independent After Market (IAM) parts distributor in China with sales growth of approximately 30% year on year.
Maserati global market share grew to 2.4%, with North America and China market share at 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively, for 2021.
Stellantis also took important steps to strengthening its global financing operations in the U.S. with the creation of Stellantis Financial Services US Corp., as well as in Europe with enhanced financing partnerships with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Santander Consumer Finance.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
In addition to the commentary provided below, all segments’ shipments and results reflect the impacts of 2020 COVID-related temporary production suspensions and 2021 losses of ~20% of planned production due to unfilled semiconductor orders
NORTH AMERICA
SOUTH AMERICA
€ million, except as otherwise stated
2020
vs. 2020
€ million, except as otherwise stated
2021
2020
vs. 2020
Shipments (000s)
1,820
1,852
(32)
Shipments (000s)
830
560
+270
Net revenues
69,736
60,633
+9,103
Net revenues
10,681
6,252
+4,429
AOI
11,356
6,123
+5,233
AOI
882
156
+726
AOI margin
16.3%
10.1%
+620
bps
AOI margin
8.3%
2.5%
+580
bps
ENLARGED EUROPE
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
€ million, except as otherwise stated
2020
vs. 2020
€ million, except as otherwise stated
2020
vs. 2020
Shipments (000s)
2,860
2,939
(79)
Combined shipments(4) (000s)
389
398
(9)
Consolidated(4) shipments (000s)
273
257
+16
Net revenues
59,060
56,480
+2,580
Net revenues
5,201
4,756
+445
AOI
5,370
3,059
+2,311
AOI
545
300
+245
AOI margin
9.1%
5.4%
+370
bps
AOI margin
10.5%
6.3%
+420
bps
CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC
MASERATI
€ million, except as otherwise stated
2020
vs. 2020
€ million, except as otherwise stated
2020
vs. 2020
Combined shipments(4) (000s)
219
181
+38
Shipments (000s)
24.2
16.9
+7.3
Consolidated(4) shipments (000s)
120
95
+25
Net revenues
2,021
1,375
+646
Net revenues
3,980
3,200
+780
AOI
103
(91)
+194
AOI
442
231
+211
AOI margin
5.1%
(6.6)%
+1,170
bps
AOI margin
11.1%
7.2%
+390
bps
H2 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
H2 2021
H2 2020
H2 2021 vs.
H2 2020
I
Net revenues
76,809
82,214
(7)%
28,042
Net profit
7,418
5,603
+32%
1,541
Cash flows from operating activities
13,031
N
Adjusted operating income(2)
9,389
8,472
11%
Adjusted operating income margin(2)
12.2%
10.3%
+190
bps
Industrial free cash flows(3)
7,235
NORTH AMERICA
SOUTH AMERICA
€ million, except as otherwise stated
H2 2020
vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma
€ million, except as otherwise stated
H2 2021
H2 2020
vs. H2 2020
Shipments (000s)
947
1,155
(208)
Shipments (000s)
406
374
+32
Net revenues
37,289
37,792
(503)
Net revenues
5,745
4,060
+1,685
AOI
6,120
5,247
+873
AOI
556
219
+337
AOI margin
16.4%
13.9%
+250
bps
AOI margin
9.7%
5.4%
+430
bps
ENLARGED EUROPE
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
€ million, except as otherwise stated
H2 2020
vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma
€ million, except as otherwise stated
H2 2021
H2 2020
vs. H2 2020
Shipments (000s)
1,196
1,758
(562)
Combined shipments(4) (000s)
189
268
(79)
Consolidated shipments (000s)
135
164
(29)
Net revenues
27,020
33,797
(6,777)
Net revenues
2,654
2,999
(345)
AOI
2,541
2,865
(324)
AOI
298
257
+41
AOI margin
9.4%
8.5%
+90
bps
AOI margin
11.2%
8.6%
+260
bps
CHINA AND INDIA & PACIFIC
MASERATI
€ million, except as otherwise stated
H2 2020
vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma
€ million, except as otherwise stated
H2 2021
H2 2020
vs. H2 2020
Combined shipments(4) (000s)
117
106
+11
Shipments (000s)
13.4
11.8
+1.6
Consolidated shipments (000s)
59
59
—
Net revenues
1,136
930
+206
Net revenues
2,097
2,000
+97
AOI
74
13
+61
AOI
236
164
+72
AOI margin
6.5%
1.4%
+510
bps
AOI margin
11.3%
8.2%
+310
bps
Reconciliations - Full Year
Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income
Results from continuing operations
2021
(€ million)
NORTH AMERICA
SOUTH AMERICA
ENLARGED EUROPE
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC
MASERATI
OTHER(*)
STELLANTIS
Net revenues from external customers(A)
67,706
10,474
58,602
5,165
3,924
2,002
1,546
149,419
Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers January 1 - 16, 2021(B)
2,015
189
335
36
51
18
60
2,704
Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C)
3
—
(7)
—
—
—
—
(4)
Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, January 1 - December 31, 2021
69,724
10,663
58,930
5,201
3,975
2,020
1,606
152,119
Net revenues from transactions with other segments
12
18
130
—
5
1
(166)
—
Pro Forma Net revenues(D)
69,736
10,681
59,060
5,201
3,980
2,021
1,440
152,119
Net profit from continuing operations
13,218
Tax expense
1,911
Net financial expenses
734
Share of the profit of equity method investees
(737)
Operating income
15,126
Add: FCA operating income, January 1 - 16, 2021
77
Add: Pro forma adjustments
96
Pro Forma Operating income
15,299
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(E)
(4)
54
781
2
—
1
39
873
Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(F)
2
68
581
57
13
11
—
732
Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting(G)
401
13
89
—
19
—
—
522
Impairment expense and supplier obligations(H)
58
6
233
6
—
6
—
309
Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(I)
—
(253)
—
—
—
—
—
(253)
Other(J)
228
41
(17)
(6)
7
2
274
529
Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2021
685
(71)
1,667
59
39
20
313
2,712
Pro Forma Adjusted operating income(2)
11,356
882
5,370
545
442
103
(687)
18,011
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) PSA was identified as the accounting acquirer in the merger, which was accounted for as a reverse acquisition, under IFRS 3 – Business Combinations, and, as such, it contributed to the results of the Company beginning January 1, 2021. FCA was consolidated into Stellantis effective January 17, 2021, the day after the merger became effective.
(B) FCA consolidated Net revenues, January 1 - January 16, 2021, excluding intercompany transactions
(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues January 1 - January 16, 2021 consistently with that of PSA
(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues, January 1 - December 31, 2021
(E) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe
(F) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period
(G) Reversal of fair value adjustment recognized in purchase accounting on FCA inventories
(H) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe
(I) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax
(J) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities
Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income
Results from continuing operations
2021
(€ million)
NORTH AMERICA
SOUTH AMERICA
ENLARGED EUROPE
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC
MASERATI
OTHER(*)
STELLANTIS
Net profit from continuing operations
13,218
Tax expense
1,911
Net financial expenses
734
Share of the profit of equity method investees
(737)
Operating income
15,126
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(A)
(4)
54
781
2
—
1
39
873
Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(B)
2
68
581
57
13
11
—
732
Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting(C)
401
13
89
—
19
—
—
522
Impairment expense and supplier obligations(D)
58
6
233
6
—
6
—
309
Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(E)
—
(253)
—
—
—
—
—
(253)
Other(F)
228
41
(17)
(6)
7
2
274
529
Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2021
685
(71)
1,667
59
39
20
313
2,712
Less: Adjustments January 1 - 16, 2021(G)
11
Adjusted operating income(2)
11,103
873
5,419
554
444
116
(682)
17,827
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe
(B) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period
(C) Reversal of fair value adjustment recognized in purchase accounting on FCA inventories
(D) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe
(E) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax
(F) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities
(G) Primarily costs related to the merger
Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income
Results from continuing operations
2020
(€ million)
NORTH AMERICA
SOUTH AMERICA
ENLARGED EUROPE
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC
MASERATI
OTHER(*)
STELLANTIS
Net revenues from external customers, restated(A)
122
1,153
42,383
3,055
864
—
79
47,656
Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers, January 1 – December 31, 2020(B)
60,307
5,236
14,497
1,680
2,267
1,376
1,313
86,676
Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C)
189
(134)
(490)
—
15
(3)
(27)
(450)
Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, January 1 – December 31, 2020
60,618
6,255
56,390
4,735
3,146
1,373
1,365
133,882
Net revenues from transactions with other segments
15
(3)
90
21
54
2
(179)
—
Pro Forma Net revenues(D)
60,633
6,252
56,480
4,756
3,200
1,375
1,186
133,882
Net profit from continuing operations
2,338
Tax expense
504
Net financial expenses
94
Share of the loss of equity method investees
74
Add: FCA operating income, January 1 - December 31, 2020
2,165
Add: Pro forma adjustments
2,261
Pro Forma Operating income
7,436
Adjustments:
Impairment expense and supplier obligations(E)
154
176
319
(1)
135
297
49
1,129
Restructuring costs, net of reversals(F)
32
27
414
—
—
3
14
490
Provision for U.S. investigation matters(G)
—
—
—
—
—
—
222
222
Loss/(gain) on disposal of investments(H)
—
—
10
—
(204)
—
16
(178)
Other(I)
10
(2)
(199)
(4)
—
4
316
125
Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2020
196
201
544
(5)
(69)
304
617
1,788
Pro Forma Adjusted operating income (2)
6,123
156
3,059
300
231
(91)
(554)
9,224
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) Net revenues from external customers of PSA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company, and to exclude the results of Faurecia, which is presented as a discontinued operation in the Income Statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020
(B) Net revenues from external customers of FCA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company
(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues consistently with that of PSA
(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues presented as if the Merger had been completed on January 1, 2020
(E) Primarily related to impairment expense in North America, South America, Enlarged Europe and China and India & Asia Pacific due to reduced volume expectations primarily as a result of the estimated impacts of COVID, impairments of certain assets in Maserati and certain B-segment assets in Enlarged Europe, as well as impairments in North America due to the change in CAFE penalty rates for future model years
(F) Restructuring costs related to reorganization of operations, primarily in Enlarged Europe
(G) Provision recognized for estimated probable losses to settle matters under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, primarily related to criminal investigations associated
with U.S. diesel emissions matters
(H) Primarily related to disposal of Changan PSA Auto Company Ltd (“CAPSA”), which was a joint venture in China
(I) Primarily includes other costs related to merger and litigation proceedings
Cash flows from operating activities to Pro Forma Industrial free cash flows
2021
(€ million)
Cash flows from operating activities
18,646
Less: Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
—
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
18,646
Less: Operating activities not attributable to industrial activities
276
Less: Capital Expenditures and capitalized research and development expenditures and change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities
10,081
Add: Proceeds from disposal of assets and other changes in investing activities
327
Less: Contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method investments
811
Add: Net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations
—
Add: Defined benefit pension contributions, net of tax
80
Industrial free cash flows(3)
7,885
Add: FCA Industrial free cash flows, January 1 - 16, 2021
(1,813)
Pro Forma Industrial free cash flows(3)
6,072
Aggregated Industrial free cash flows
2020 (€ million)
PSA Automotive free cash flows
2,660
FCA Industrial free cash flows
624
Aggregated Industrial free cash flows(*)
3,284
(*) The aggregated Industrial free cash flows for 2020 is the simple aggregation of FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS.
Debt to Industrial net financial position
€ million
December 31, 2021
Debt
(33,582)
Current financial receivables from jointly-controlled financial services companies
103
Derivative financial assets/(liabilities), net and collateral deposits
(9)
Financial securities
1,499
Cash and cash equivalents
49,629
Net financial position
17,640
Less: Net financial position of financial services
(1,450)
Industrial net financial position(6)
19,090
Aggregated Industrial net financial position(*)
€ million
December 31, 2020
PSA Automotive net financial position
13,231
FCA Net industrial cash
4,595
Aggregated Industrial net financial position
17,826
(*)The aggregated Industrial net financial position at December 31, 2020 is the simple aggregation of the previously reported amounts by FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect a) fair value adjustments increasing debt by approximately €1,400 million as of January 17, 2021 recorded as part of the purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS; and b) approximately €230 million of a reduction in the Industrial net financial position to align to the Stellantis definition of Industrial net financial position.
Reconciliations - H2
Net revenues from external customers to Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income
Results from continuing operations
H2 2021
(€ million)
NORTH AMERICA
SOUTH AMERICA
ENLARGED EUROPE
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC
MASERATI
OTHER(*)
STELLANTIS
Net revenues from external customers
37,286
5,732
27,098
2,654
2,102
1,139
798
76,809
Net revenues from transactions with other segments
3
13
(78)
—
(5)
(3)
70
—
Net revenues
37,289
5,745
27,020
2,654
2,097
1,136
868
76,809
Net profit from continuing operations
7,418
Tax expense
182
Net financial expenses