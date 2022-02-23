U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

Stellantis Posts Record Results in its First Year with 11.8% AOI Margin(1)(2) and €13.4 Billion Net Profit(1), on a Pro Forma basis

STELLANTIS N.V
·19 min read
In this article:
  • STLA
STELLANTIS N.V
STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis Posts Record Results in its First Year with 11.8% AOI Margin(1)(2)
and €13.4 Billion Net Profit(1), on a Pro Forma basis

  • Net revenues (1) of €152 billion, up 14%

  • Adjusted operating income(1)(2) ("AOI") nearly doubled to €18.0 billion, with 11.8% margin and all segments profitable

  • Net profit(1) of €13.4 billion, nearly tripled year-on-year

  • Industrial free cash flows(1)(3) of €6.1 billion, mainly driven by strong profitability and net cash synergies

  • Strong synergies execution with ~€3.2 billion net cash benefit

  • Strong Industrial available liquidity at €62.7 billion

  • €3.3 billion ordinary dividend to be paid, subject to shareholder approval

Figures denoted with (1) are Pro Forma and are presented as if the merger was completed on January 1, 2020. Refer to Note 1 on page 15. All comparisons are to FY 2020 Pro Forma(1)

AMSTERDAM, February 23, 2022 - As a new company formed on January 17, 2021, Stellantis N.V. posted record results for 2021, accelerating the realization of merger synergies and building solid commercial performance, driven by a clear focus on speed of execution from day one. Stellantis also unveiled ambitious electrification and software plans in the year, with planned investments of more than €30 billion through 2025 and strong partnerships announced in battery technology, battery materials and software development.

"Today’s record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments. I warmly thank all Stellantis employees across our regions, brands and functions for their contribution to building our new company powered by its diversity. I take this opportunity to also thank the management team for their relentless efforts as we faced and overcame intense headwinds. Together, we are focused on executing our plans as we race to become a sustainable mobility tech company."

Carlos Tavares, CEO

RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

FY 2022 GUIDANCE



Adjusted Operating Income Margin(2) Double-Digit



Industrial Free Cash Flows(3) Positive

Assumes economic and COVID-19 conditions remain substantially unchanged



2022 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK(5)



North America +3% Middle East & Africa Stable

South America +3% India & Asia Pacific +5%

Enlarged Europe +3% China Stable

(€ million)

2021

2020







I
F
R
S









Net revenues

149,419

47,656

Net profit

13,218

2,338

Cash flows from operating activities

18,646

n.a.

PRO FORMA

2021 Pro Forma(1)

2020 Pro Forma(1)

2021 Pro Forma vs.
2020 Pro Forma

Net revenues

152,119

133,882

+14%

Net profit

13,354

4,790

+179%

N
O
N
-
G
A
A
P





PRO FORMA

2021 Pro Forma(1)

2020 Pro Forma(1)

2021 Pro Forma vs.
2020 Pro Forma

Adjusted operating income(2)

18,011

9,224

+95%

Adjusted operating income margin(2)

11.8%

6.9%

+490

bps

Industrial free cash flows(3)

6,072

n.a.

n.a.

n.a. = not applicable

Basis of preparation: All reported data is unaudited. “2021” and “2020” represent results as reportable under IFRS. 2021 includes Legacy FCA from January 17, 2021, following the closure of the merger; “2021 Pro Forma” and “2020 Pro Forma" are presented as if the merger had occurred January 1, 2020. Refer to the section "Notes" for additional detail. Reference should be made to the section “Safe Harbor Statement” included elsewhere within this document.

During 2021, Stellantis launched more than 10 new models, including the Citroën C4, Fiat Pulse, DS 4, Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Maserati MC20, Opel Mokka, Opel Rocks-e and Peugeot 308. The Company accelerated its low emission vehicles (LEV) commercial momentum leveraging the portfolio of 34 LEV models in market including hydrogen fuel cell medium vans. Global LEV sales reached 388,000 units, up 160 % year-on-year with a number one position for battery electric van sales in EU30. Stellantis confirmed its strong position in the global commercial vehicles market with leadership in both EU30 and South America markets and achieved its highest ever worldwide pickup sales with approximately 1 million vehicles sold.

In North America, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the bestselling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in U.S. retail for 2021.

In South America, Stellantis was the market leader in 2021 with 22.9% share, and was also the leader in commercial vehicles with 30.9 % market share.

In Enlarged Europe, Stellantis was the EU30 market leader in commercial vehicles with 33.7% market share for 2021. The Peugeot 208 was the number one selling vehicle in the EU30 and the 2008 was number one in the EU30 B-SUV segment for 2021.

In Middle East & Africa, consolidated shipments were up 6%, while market share grew in most major markets year-on-year.

In India & Asia Pacific, the Company is preparing to launch the all-new Citroën C3, developed and produced in India.

In China, Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Co. Ltd (DPCA), more than doubled its annual sales volume of 2020 with 100,000 units sold and Stellantis became the fourth largest Independent After Market (IAM) parts distributor in China with sales growth of approximately 30% year on year.

Maserati global market share grew to 2.4%, with North America and China market share at 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively, for 2021.

Stellantis also took important steps to strengthening its global financing operations in the U.S. with the creation of Stellantis Financial Services US Corp., as well as in Europe with enhanced financing partnerships with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Santander Consumer Finance.

On February 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EST, a live webcast and conference call will be held to present Stellantis Full Year 2021 Results. The webcast and recorded replay will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. The presentation material is expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at approximately 8:00 a.m. CET / 2:00 a.m. EST on February 23, 2022.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

Contacts: communications@stellantis.com or investor.relations@stellantis.com

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

In addition to the commentary provided below, all segments’ shipments and results reflect the impacts of 2020 COVID-related temporary production suspensions and 2021 losses of ~20% of planned production due to unfilled semiconductor orders

NORTH AMERICA

SOUTH AMERICA

€ million, except as otherwise stated



2021
Pro Forma(1)

2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. 2020
Pro Forma

€ million, except as otherwise stated

2021
Pro Forma(1)

2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. 2020
Pro Forma

Shipments (000s)

1,820

1,852

(32)

Shipments (000s)

830

560

+270

Net revenues

69,736

60,633

+9,103

Net revenues

10,681

6,252

+4,429

AOI

11,356

6,123

+5,233

AOI

882

156

+726

AOI margin

16.3%

10.1%

+620

bps

AOI margin

8.3%

2.5%

+580

bps

  • Shipments down 2%, mainly due to discontinuation of Dodge Grand Caravan and Journey in H2 2020, partially offset by 2021 Jeep and Wagoneer white-space launches, as well as higher Ram pickup volumes

  • Net revenues up 15%, primarily due to favorable vehicle mix and strong net pricing, partially offset by unfavorable FX translation

  • Adjusted operating income up 85%, with record 16.3% margin, driven by higher Net revenues

  • Shipments up 48%, primarily due to extended COVID interruptions in 2020 and strong demand for Fiat Strada and all-new Fiat Pulse, as well as mid-cycle refreshes of Fiat Toro and Jeep Compass

  • Net revenues up 71%, mainly driven by higher volumes and strong net pricing, as well as favorable vehicle and market mix, partially offset by negative FX translation

  • Adjusted operating income up 465%, due to higher Net revenues, more than offsetting increased raw materials costs and unfavorable FX impacts


ENLARGED EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

€ million, except as otherwise stated



2021
Pro Forma(1)

2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. 2020
Pro Forma

€ million, except as otherwise stated



2021
Pro Forma(1)

2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. 2020
Pro Forma

Shipments (000s)

2,860

2,939

(79)

Combined shipments(4) (000s)

389

398

(9)

Consolidated(4) shipments (000s)

273

257

+16

Net revenues

59,060

56,480

+2,580

Net revenues

5,201

4,756

+445

AOI

5,370

3,059

+2,311

AOI

545

300

+245

AOI margin

9.1%

5.4%

+370

bps

AOI margin

10.5%

6.3%

+420

bps

  • Shipments down 3%, with higher volumes of all-new Opel Mokka, Citroën C4 and Fiat New 500 more than offset by impact of unfilled semiconductor orders

  • Net revenues up 5%, mainly due to favorable vehicle mix, primarily higher BEV and PHEV volumes, net pricing, as well as parts and services, partially offset by reduced new and used vehicle volumes

  • Adjusted operating income up 76%, driven by increased Net revenues, purchasing and manufacturing efficiencies, as well as reduced compliance costs, more than offsetting higher raw materials costs

  • Consolidated shipments up 6%, primarily driven by all-new Citroën C4, Opel Mokka and Jeep Grand Cherokee L, as well as higher Peugeot 208 and Jeep Wrangler volumes

  • Net revenues up 9%, mainly due to higher net pricing, including pricing actions for Turkish lira devaluation, and increased volumes, partially offset by negative FX translation

  • Adjusted operating income up 82%, reflects higher Net revenues, partially offset by negative FX transaction effects


CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC

MASERATI

€ million, except as otherwise stated



2021
Pro Forma(1)

2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. 2020
Pro Forma

€ million, except as otherwise stated



2021
Pro Forma(1)

2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. 2020
Pro Forma

Combined shipments(4) (000s)

219

181

+38

Shipments (000s)

24.2

16.9

+7.3

Consolidated(4) shipments (000s)

120

95

+25

Net revenues

2,021

1,375

+646

Net revenues

3,980

3,200

+780

AOI

103

(91)

+194

AOI

442

231

+211

AOI margin

5.1%

(6.6)%

+1,170

bps

AOI margin

11.1%

7.2%

+390

bps

  • Improved results mainly driven by favorable net pricing, volumes and vehicle mix, primarily related to Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500, partially offset by increased product costs

  • Improved results mainly due to higher volumes and net pricing, driven by launch of refreshed lineup, favorable market mix, particularly in China, and improved residual values, partially offset by negative FX transaction effects


H2 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(€ million)

H2 2021

H2 2020
Pro Forma(1)

H2 2021 vs.
H2 2020
Pro Forma

H2 2020

I
F
R
S



Net revenues

76,809

82,214

(7)%

28,042

Net profit

7,418

5,603

+32%

1,541

Cash flows from operating activities

13,031

N
O
N
-
G
A
A
P



Adjusted operating income(2)

9,389

8,472

11%

Adjusted operating income margin(2)

12.2%

10.3%

+190

bps

Industrial free cash flows(3)

7,235


NORTH AMERICA

SOUTH AMERICA

€ million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021

H2 2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma

€ million, except as otherwise stated

H2 2021

H2 2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. H2 2020
Pro Forma

Shipments (000s)

947

1,155

(208)

Shipments (000s)

406

374

+32

Net revenues

37,289

37,792

(503)

Net revenues

5,745

4,060

+1,685

AOI

6,120

5,247

+873

AOI

556

219

+337

AOI margin

16.4%

13.9%

+250

bps

AOI margin

9.7%

5.4%

+430

bps


ENLARGED EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

€ million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021

H2 2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma

€ million, except as otherwise stated

H2 2021

H2 2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. H2 2020
Pro Forma

Shipments (000s)

1,196

1,758

(562)

Combined shipments(4) (000s)

189

268

(79)

Consolidated shipments (000s)

135

164

(29)

Net revenues

27,020

33,797

(6,777)

Net revenues

2,654

2,999

(345)

AOI

2,541

2,865

(324)

AOI

298

257

+41

AOI margin

9.4%

8.5%

+90

bps

AOI margin

11.2%

8.6%

+260

bps


CHINA AND INDIA & PACIFIC

MASERATI

€ million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021

H2 2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma

€ million, except as otherwise stated

H2 2021

H2 2020
Pro Forma(1)

vs. H2 2020
Pro Forma

Combined shipments(4) (000s)

117

106

+11

Shipments (000s)

13.4

11.8

+1.6

Consolidated shipments (000s)

59

59

Net revenues

1,136

930

+206

Net revenues

2,097

2,000

+97

AOI

74

13

+61

AOI

236

164

+72

AOI margin

6.5%

1.4%

+510

bps

AOI margin

11.3%

8.2%

+310

bps

Reconciliations - Full Year
Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations

2021

(€ million)

NORTH AMERICA

SOUTH AMERICA

ENLARGED EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC

MASERATI

OTHER(*)

STELLANTIS

Net revenues from external customers(A)

67,706

10,474

58,602

5,165

3,924

2,002

1,546

149,419

Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers January 1 - 16, 2021(B)

2,015

189

335

36

51

18

60

2,704

Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C)

3

(7)

(4)

Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, January 1 - December 31, 2021

69,724

10,663

58,930

5,201

3,975

2,020

1,606

152,119

Net revenues from transactions with other segments

12

18

130

5

1

(166)

Pro Forma Net revenues(D)

69,736

10,681

59,060

5,201

3,980

2,021

1,440

152,119

Net profit from continuing operations

13,218

Tax expense

1,911

Net financial expenses

734

Share of the profit of equity method investees

(737)

Operating income

15,126

Add: FCA operating income, January 1 - 16, 2021

77

Add: Pro forma adjustments

96

Pro Forma Operating income

15,299

Adjustments:

Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(E)

(4)

54

781

2

1

39

873

Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(F)

2

68

581

57

13

11

732

Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting(G)

401

13

89

19

522

Impairment expense and supplier obligations(H)

58

6

233

6

6

309

Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(I)

(253)

(253)

Other(J)

228

41

(17)

(6)

7

2

274

529

Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2021

685

(71)

1,667

59

39

20

313

2,712

Pro Forma Adjusted operating income(2)

11,356

882

5,370

545

442

103

(687)

18,011

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) PSA was identified as the accounting acquirer in the merger, which was accounted for as a reverse acquisition, under IFRS 3 – Business Combinations, and, as such, it contributed to the results of the Company beginning January 1, 2021. FCA was consolidated into Stellantis effective January 17, 2021, the day after the merger became effective.
(B) FCA consolidated Net revenues, January 1 - January 16, 2021, excluding intercompany transactions
(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues January 1 - January 16, 2021 consistently with that of PSA
(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues, January 1 - December 31, 2021
(E) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe
(F) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period
(G) Reversal of fair value adjustment recognized in purchase accounting on FCA inventories
(H) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe
(I) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax
(J) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities
Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations

2021

(€ million)

NORTH AMERICA

SOUTH AMERICA

ENLARGED EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC

MASERATI

OTHER(*)

STELLANTIS

Net profit from continuing operations

13,218

Tax expense

1,911

Net financial expenses

734

Share of the profit of equity method investees

(737)

Operating income

15,126

Adjustments:

Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(A)

(4)

54

781

2

1

39

873

Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(B)

2

68

581

57

13

11

732

Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting(C)

401

13

89

19

522

Impairment expense and supplier obligations(D)

58

6

233

6

6

309

Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(E)

(253)

(253)

Other(F)

228

41

(17)

(6)

7

2

274

529

Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2021

685

(71)

1,667

59

39

20

313

2,712

Less: Adjustments January 1 - 16, 2021(G)

11

Adjusted operating income(2)

11,103

873

5,419

554

444

116

(682)

17,827

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe
(B) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period
(C) Reversal of fair value adjustment recognized in purchase accounting on FCA inventories
(D) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe
(E) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax
(F) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities
(G) Primarily costs related to the merger

Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations

2020

(€ million)

NORTH AMERICA

SOUTH AMERICA

ENLARGED EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC

MASERATI

OTHER(*)

STELLANTIS

Net revenues from external customers, restated(A)

122

1,153

42,383

3,055

864

79

47,656

Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers, January 1 – December 31, 2020(B)

60,307

5,236

14,497

1,680

2,267

1,376

1,313

86,676

Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C)

189

(134)

(490)

15

(3)

(27)

(450)

Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, January 1 – December 31, 2020

60,618

6,255

56,390

4,735

3,146

1,373

1,365

133,882

Net revenues from transactions with other segments

15

(3)

90

21

54

2

(179)

Pro Forma Net revenues(D)

60,633

6,252

56,480

4,756

3,200

1,375

1,186

133,882

Net profit from continuing operations

2,338

Tax expense

504

Net financial expenses

94

Share of the loss of equity method investees

74

Add: FCA operating income, January 1 - December 31, 2020

2,165

Add: Pro forma adjustments

2,261

Pro Forma Operating income

7,436

Adjustments:

Impairment expense and supplier obligations(E)

154

176

319

(1)

135

297

49

1,129

Restructuring costs, net of reversals(F)

32

27

414

3

14

490

Provision for U.S. investigation matters(G)

222

222

Loss/(gain) on disposal of investments(H)

10

(204)

16

(178)

Other(I)

10

(2)

(199)

(4)

4

316

125

Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2020

196

201

544

(5)

(69)

304

617

1,788

Pro Forma Adjusted operating income (2)

6,123

156

3,059

300

231

(91)

(554)

9,224

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations
(A) Net revenues from external customers of PSA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company, and to exclude the results of Faurecia, which is presented as a discontinued operation in the Income Statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020
(B) Net revenues from external customers of FCA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company
(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues consistently with that of PSA
(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues presented as if the Merger had been completed on January 1, 2020
(E) Primarily related to impairment expense in North America, South America, Enlarged Europe and China and India & Asia Pacific due to reduced volume expectations primarily as a result of the estimated impacts of COVID, impairments of certain assets in Maserati and certain B-segment assets in Enlarged Europe, as well as impairments in North America due to the change in CAFE penalty rates for future model years
(F) Restructuring costs related to reorganization of operations, primarily in Enlarged Europe
(G) Provision recognized for estimated probable losses to settle matters under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, primarily related to criminal investigations associated
with U.S. diesel emissions matters
(H) Primarily related to disposal of Changan PSA Auto Company Ltd (“CAPSA”), which was a joint venture in China
(I) Primarily includes other costs related to merger and litigation proceedings
Cash flows from operating activities to Pro Forma Industrial free cash flows

2021

(€ million)

Cash flows from operating activities

18,646

Less: Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations

Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

18,646

Less: Operating activities not attributable to industrial activities

276

Less: Capital Expenditures and capitalized research and development expenditures and change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities

10,081

Add: Proceeds from disposal of assets and other changes in investing activities

327

Less: Contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method investments

811

Add: Net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations

Add: Defined benefit pension contributions, net of tax

80

Industrial free cash flows(3)

7,885

Add: FCA Industrial free cash flows, January 1 - 16, 2021

(1,813)

Pro Forma Industrial free cash flows(3)

6,072

Aggregated Industrial free cash flows

2020 (€ million)

PSA Automotive free cash flows

2,660

FCA Industrial free cash flows

624

Aggregated Industrial free cash flows(*)

3,284

(*) The aggregated Industrial free cash flows for 2020 is the simple aggregation of FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS.

Debt to Industrial net financial position

€ million

December 31, 2021

Debt

(33,582)

Current financial receivables from jointly-controlled financial services companies

103

Derivative financial assets/(liabilities), net and collateral deposits

(9)

Financial securities

1,499

Cash and cash equivalents

49,629

Net financial position

17,640

Less: Net financial position of financial services

(1,450)

Industrial net financial position(6)

19,090

Aggregated Industrial net financial position(*)

€ million

December 31, 2020

PSA Automotive net financial position

13,231

FCA Net industrial cash

4,595

Aggregated Industrial net financial position

17,826

(*)The aggregated Industrial net financial position at December 31, 2020 is the simple aggregation of the previously reported amounts by FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect a) fair value adjustments increasing debt by approximately €1,400 million as of January 17, 2021 recorded as part of the purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS; and b) approximately €230 million of a reduction in the Industrial net financial position to align to the Stellantis definition of Industrial net financial position.

Reconciliations - H2

Net revenues from external customers to Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations

H2 2021

(€ million)

NORTH AMERICA

SOUTH AMERICA

ENLARGED EUROPE

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC

MASERATI

OTHER(*)

STELLANTIS

Net revenues from external customers

37,286

5,732

27,098

2,654

2,102

1,139

798

76,809

Net revenues from transactions with other segments

3

13

(78)

(5)

(3)

70

Net revenues

37,289

5,745

27,020

2,654

2,097

1,136

868

76,809

Net profit from continuing operations

7,418

Tax expense

182

Net financial expenses

