STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis Posts Record Results in its First Year with 11.8% AOI Margin(1)(2)

and €13.4 Billion Net Profit(1), on a Pro Forma basis

Net revenues (1) of €152 billion, up 14%

Adjusted operating income (1)(2) ("AOI") nearly doubled to €18.0 billion, with 11.8% margin and all segments profitable

Net profit (1) of €13.4 billion, nearly tripled year-on-year

Industrial free cash flows (1)(3) of €6.1 billion, mainly driven by strong profitability and net cash synergies

Strong synergies execution with ~€3.2 billion net cash benefit

Strong Industrial available liquidity at €62.7 billion

€3.3 billion ordinary dividend to be paid, subject to shareholder approval





Figures denoted with (1) are Pro Forma and are presented as if the merger was completed on January 1, 2020. Refer to Note 1 on page 15. All comparisons are to FY 2020 Pro Forma(1)

AMSTERDAM, February 23, 2022 - As a new company formed on January 17, 2021, Stellantis N.V. posted record results for 2021, accelerating the realization of merger synergies and building solid commercial performance, driven by a clear focus on speed of execution from day one. Stellantis also unveiled ambitious electrification and software plans in the year, with planned investments of more than €30 billion through 2025 and strong partnerships announced in battery technology, battery materials and software development.

"Today’s record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments. I warmly thank all Stellantis employees across our regions, brands and functions for their contribution to building our new company powered by its diversity. I take this opportunity to also thank the management team for their relentless efforts as we faced and overcame intense headwinds. Together, we are focused on executing our plans as we race to become a sustainable mobility tech company."

Carlos Tavares, CEO

RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



FY 2022 GUIDANCE







Adjusted Operating Income Margin(2) Double-Digit







Industrial Free Cash Flows(3) Positive



Assumes economic and COVID-19 conditions remain substantially unchanged







2022 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK (5)







North America +3% Middle East & Africa Stable



South America +3% India & Asia Pacific +5%



Enlarged Europe +3% China Stable (€ million) 2021 2020











PRO FORMA 2021 Pro Forma(1) 2020 Pro Forma(1) 2021 Pro Forma vs.

2020 Pro Forma Adjusted operating income(2) 18,011 9,224 +95% Adjusted operating income margin(2) 11.8% 6.9% +490 bps Industrial free cash flows(3) 6,072 n.a. n.a.

n.a. = not applicable

Basis of preparation: All reported data is unaudited. “2021” and “2020” represent results as reportable under IFRS. 2021 includes Legacy FCA from January 17, 2021, following the closure of the merger; “2021 Pro Forma” and “2020 Pro Forma" are presented as if the merger had occurred January 1, 2020. Refer to the section "Notes" for additional detail. Reference should be made to the section “Safe Harbor Statement” included elsewhere within this document.

During 2021, Stellantis launched more than 10 new models, including the Citroën C4, Fiat Pulse, DS 4, Jeep ® Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Maserati MC20, Opel Mokka, Opel Rocks-e and Peugeot 308. The Company accelerated its low emission vehicles (LEV) commercial momentum leveraging the portfolio of 34 LEV models in market including hydrogen fuel cell medium vans. Global LEV sales reached 388,000 units, up 160 % year-on-year with a number one position for battery electric van sales in EU30. Stellantis confirmed its strong position in the global commercial vehicles market with leadership in both EU30 and South America markets and achieved its highest ever worldwide pickup sales with approximately 1 million vehicles sold.

In North America, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the bestselling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in U.S. retail for 2021.

In South America, Stellantis was the market leader in 2021 with 22.9% share, and was also the leader in commercial vehicles with 30.9 % market share.

In Enlarged Europe, Stellantis was the EU30 market leader in commercial vehicles with 33.7% market share for 2021. The Peugeot 208 was the number one selling vehicle in the EU30 and the 2008 was number one in the EU30 B-SUV segment for 2021.

In Middle East & Africa, consolidated shipments were up 6%, while market share grew in most major markets year-on-year.

In India & Asia Pacific, the Company is preparing to launch the all-new Citroën C3, developed and produced in India.

In China, Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Co. Ltd (DPCA), more than doubled its annual sales volume of 2020 with 100,000 units sold and Stellantis became the fourth largest Independent After Market (IAM) parts distributor in China with sales growth of approximately 30% year on year.

Maserati global market share grew to 2.4%, with North America and China market share at 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively, for 2021.

Stellantis also took important steps to strengthening its global financing operations in the U.S. with the creation of Stellantis Financial Services US Corp., as well as in Europe with enhanced financing partnerships with BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Santander Consumer Finance.

On February 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EST, a live webcast and conference call will be held to present Stellantis Full Year 2021 Results. The webcast and recorded replay will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. The presentation material is expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at approximately 8:00 a.m. CET / 2:00 a.m. EST on February 23, 2022.

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

In addition to the commentary provided below, all segments’ shipments and results reflect the impacts of 2020 COVID-related temporary production suspensions and 2021 losses of ~20% of planned production due to unfilled semiconductor orders

NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated 2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma Shipments (000s) 1,820 1,852 (32) Shipments (000s) 830 560 +270 Net revenues 69,736 60,633 +9,103 Net revenues 10,681 6,252 +4,429 AOI 11,356 6,123 +5,233 AOI 882 156 +726 AOI margin 16.3% 10.1% +620 bps AOI margin 8.3% 2.5% +580 bps Shipments down 2%, mainly due to discontinuation of Dodge Grand Caravan and Journey in H2 2020, partially offset by 2021 Jeep and Wagoneer white-space launches, as well as higher Ram pickup volumes

Net revenues up 15%, primarily due to favorable vehicle mix and strong net pricing, partially offset by unfavorable FX translation

Adjusted operating income up 85%, with record 16.3% margin, driven by higher Net revenues Shipments up 48%, primarily due to extended COVID interruptions in 2020 and strong demand for Fiat Strada and all-new Fiat Pulse, as well as mid-cycle refreshes of Fiat Toro and Jeep Compass

Net revenues up 71%, mainly driven by higher volumes and strong net pricing, as well as favorable vehicle and market mix, partially offset by negative FX translation

Adjusted operating income up 465%, due to higher Net revenues, more than offsetting increased raw materials costs and unfavorable FX impacts





ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma Shipments (000s)



2,860



2,939



(79)



Combined shipments(4) (000s) 389 398 (9) Consolidated(4) shipments (000s) 273 257 +16 Net revenues 59,060 56,480 +2,580 Net revenues 5,201 4,756 +445 AOI 5,370 3,059 +2,311 AOI 545 300 +245 AOI margin 9.1% 5.4% +370 bps AOI margin 10.5% 6.3% +420 bps Shipments down 3%, with higher volumes of all-new Opel Mokka, Citroën C4 and Fiat New 500 more than offset by impact of unfilled semiconductor orders

Net revenues up 5%, mainly due to favorable vehicle mix, primarily higher BEV and PHEV volumes, net pricing, as well as parts and services, partially offset by reduced new and used vehicle volumes

Adjusted operating income up 76%, driven by increased Net revenues, purchasing and manufacturing efficiencies, as well as reduced compliance costs, more than offsetting higher raw materials costs Consolidated shipments up 6%, primarily driven by all-new Citroën C4, Opel Mokka and Jeep Grand Cherokee L, as well as higher Peugeot 208 and Jeep Wrangler volumes

Net revenues up 9%, mainly due to higher net pricing, including pricing actions for Turkish lira devaluation, and increased volumes, partially offset by negative FX translation

Adjusted operating income up 82%, reflects higher Net revenues, partially offset by negative FX transaction effects





CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated



2021

Pro Forma(1) 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. 2020

Pro Forma Combined shipments(4) (000s) 219 181 +38 Shipments (000s) 24.2 16.9 +7.3 Consolidated(4) shipments (000s) 120 95 +25 Net revenues 2,021 1,375 +646 Net revenues 3,980 3,200 +780 AOI 103 (91) +194 AOI 442 231 +211 AOI margin



5.1%



(6.6)%



+1,170



bps



AOI margin 11.1% 7.2% +390 bps Improved results mainly driven by favorable net pricing, volumes and vehicle mix, primarily related to Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500, partially offset by increased product costs Improved results mainly due to higher volumes and net pricing, driven by launch of refreshed lineup, favorable market mix, particularly in China, and improved residual values, partially offset by negative FX transaction effects





H2 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(€ million) H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) H2 2021 vs.

H2 2020

Pro Forma H2 2020 I

F

R

S







Net revenues 76,809 82,214 (7)% 28,042 Net profit 7,418 5,603 +32% 1,541 Cash flows from operating activities 13,031 N

O

N

-

G

A

A

P







Adjusted operating income(2) 9,389 8,472 11% Adjusted operating income margin(2) 12.2% 10.3% +190 bps Industrial free cash flows(3) 7,235





NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA € million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020

Pro Forma Shipments (000s) 947 1,155 (208) Shipments (000s) 406 374 +32 Net revenues 37,289 37,792 (503) Net revenues 5,745 4,060 +1,685 AOI 6,120 5,247 +873 AOI 556 219 +337 AOI margin 16.4% 13.9% +250 bps AOI margin 9.7% 5.4% +430 bps





ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA € million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020

Pro Forma Shipments (000s)



1,196



1,758



(562)



Combined shipments(4) (000s) 189 268 (79) Consolidated shipments (000s) 135 164 (29) Net revenues 27,020 33,797 (6,777) Net revenues 2,654 2,999 (345) AOI 2,541 2,865 (324) AOI 298 257 +41 AOI margin 9.4% 8.5% +90 bps AOI margin 11.2% 8.6% +260 bps





CHINA AND INDIA & PACIFIC MASERATI € million, except as otherwise stated



H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020 Pro Forma € million, except as otherwise stated H2 2021 H2 2020

Pro Forma(1) vs. H2 2020

Pro Forma Combined shipments(4) (000s) 117 106 +11 Shipments (000s) 13.4 11.8 +1.6 Consolidated shipments (000s) 59 59 — Net revenues 1,136 930 +206 Net revenues 2,097 2,000 +97 AOI 74 13 +61 AOI 236 164 +72 AOI margin



6.5%



1.4%



+510



bps



AOI margin 11.3% 8.2% +310 bps

Reconciliations - Full Year

Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations 2021 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS Net revenues from external customers(A) 67,706 10,474 58,602 5,165 3,924 2,002 1,546 149,419 Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers January 1 - 16, 2021(B) 2,015 189 335 36 51 18 60 2,704 Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C) 3 — (7) — — — — (4) Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, January 1 - December 31, 2021 69,724 10,663 58,930 5,201 3,975 2,020 1,606 152,119 Net revenues from transactions with other segments 12 18 130 — 5 1 (166) — Pro Forma Net revenues(D) 69,736 10,681 59,060 5,201 3,980 2,021 1,440 152,119 Net profit from continuing operations 13,218 Tax expense 1,911 Net financial expenses 734 Share of the profit of equity method investees (737) Operating income 15,126 Add: FCA operating income, January 1 - 16, 2021 77 Add: Pro forma adjustments 96 Pro Forma Operating income 15,299 Adjustments: Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(E) (4) 54 781 2 — 1 39 873 Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(F) 2 68 581 57 13 11 — 732 Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting(G) 401 13 89 — 19 — — 522 Impairment expense and supplier obligations(H) 58 6 233 6 — 6 — 309 Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(I) — (253) — — — — — (253) Other(J) 228 41 (17) (6) 7 2 274 529 Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2021 685 (71) 1,667 59 39 20 313 2,712 Pro Forma Adjusted operating income(2) 11,356 882 5,370 545 442 103 (687) 18,011

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

(A) PSA was identified as the accounting acquirer in the merger, which was accounted for as a reverse acquisition, under IFRS 3 – Business Combinations, and, as such, it contributed to the results of the Company beginning January 1, 2021. FCA was consolidated into Stellantis effective January 17, 2021, the day after the merger became effective.

(B) FCA consolidated Net revenues, January 1 - January 16, 2021, excluding intercompany transactions

(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues January 1 - January 16, 2021 consistently with that of PSA

(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues, January 1 - December 31, 2021

(E) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe

(F) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period

(G) Reversal of fair value adjustment recognized in purchase accounting on FCA inventories

(H) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe

(I) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax

(J) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities

Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations 2021 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS Net profit from continuing operations 13,218 Tax expense 1,911 Net financial expenses 734 Share of the profit of equity method investees (737) Operating income 15,126 Adjustments: Restructuring and other costs, net of reversals(A) (4) 54 781 2 — 1 39 873 Change in estimate of non-contractual warranties(B) 2 68 581 57 13 11 — 732 Reversal of inventory fair value adjustment in purchase accounting(C) 401 13 89 — 19 — — 522 Impairment expense and supplier obligations(D) 58 6 233 6 — 6 — 309 Brazilian indirect tax-reversal of liability/recognition of credits(E) — (253) — — — — — (253) Other(F) 228 41 (17) (6) 7 2 274 529 Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2021 685 (71) 1,667 59 39 20 313 2,712 Less: Adjustments January 1 - 16, 2021(G) 11 Adjusted operating income(2) 11,103 873 5,419 554 444 116 (682) 17,827

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

(A) Restructuring and other costs related to reorganization of operations and dealer network, primarily in Enlarged Europe

(B) Change in estimate for warranty costs incurred after the contractual warranty period

(C) Reversal of fair value adjustment recognized in purchase accounting on FCA inventories

(D) Primarily related to certain vehicle platforms in Enlarged Europe

(E) Benefit related to final decision of Brazilian Supreme Court on calculation of state value added tax

(F) Includes other costs primarily related to merger and integration activities

(G) Primarily costs related to the merger

Net revenues from external customers to Pro Forma Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Pro Forma Adjusted operating income

Results from continuing operations 2020 (€ million) NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA ENLARGED EUROPE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CHINA AND INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC MASERATI OTHER(*) STELLANTIS Net revenues from external customers, restated(A) 122 1,153 42,383 3,055 864 — 79 47,656 Add: FCA Net revenues from external customers, January 1 – December 31, 2020(B) 60,307 5,236 14,497 1,680 2,267 1,376 1,313 86,676 Add: Pro Forma adjustments(C) 189 (134) (490) — 15 (3) (27) (450) Pro Forma Net revenues from external customers, January 1 – December 31, 2020 60,618 6,255 56,390 4,735 3,146 1,373 1,365 133,882 Net revenues from transactions with other segments 15 (3) 90 21 54 2 (179) — Pro Forma Net revenues(D) 60,633 6,252 56,480 4,756 3,200 1,375 1,186 133,882 Net profit from continuing operations 2,338 Tax expense 504 Net financial expenses 94 Share of the loss of equity method investees 74 Add: FCA operating income, January 1 - December 31, 2020 2,165 Add: Pro forma adjustments 2,261 Pro Forma Operating income 7,436 Adjustments: Impairment expense and supplier obligations(E) 154 176 319 (1) 135 297 49 1,129 Restructuring costs, net of reversals(F) 32 27 414 — — 3 14 490 Provision for U.S. investigation matters(G) — — — — — — 222 222 Loss/(gain) on disposal of investments(H) — — 10 — (204) — 16 (178) Other(I) 10 (2) (199) (4) — 4 316 125 Total adjustments January 1 - December 31, 2020 196 201 544 (5) (69) 304 617 1,788 Pro Forma Adjusted operating income (2) 6,123 156 3,059 300 231 (91) (554) 9,224

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

(A) Net revenues from external customers of PSA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company, and to exclude the results of Faurecia, which is presented as a discontinued operation in the Income Statement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020

(B) Net revenues from external customers of FCA as reported, re-presented to reflect the reportable segments presented by the Company

(C) Reclassifications made to present FCA’s Net revenues consistently with that of PSA

(D) Pro Forma Stellantis consolidated Net revenues presented as if the Merger had been completed on January 1, 2020

(E) Primarily related to impairment expense in North America, South America, Enlarged Europe and China and India & Asia Pacific due to reduced volume expectations primarily as a result of the estimated impacts of COVID, impairments of certain assets in Maserati and certain B-segment assets in Enlarged Europe, as well as impairments in North America due to the change in CAFE penalty rates for future model years

(F) Restructuring costs related to reorganization of operations, primarily in Enlarged Europe

(G) Provision recognized for estimated probable losses to settle matters under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, primarily related to criminal investigations associated

with U.S. diesel emissions matters

(H) Primarily related to disposal of Changan PSA Auto Company Ltd (“CAPSA”), which was a joint venture in China

(I) Primarily includes other costs related to merger and litigation proceedings

Cash flows from operating activities to Pro Forma Industrial free cash flows

2021 (€ million) Cash flows from operating activities 18,646 Less: Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations — Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations 18,646 Less: Operating activities not attributable to industrial activities 276 Less: Capital Expenditures and capitalized research and development expenditures and change in amounts payable on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities 10,081 Add: Proceeds from disposal of assets and other changes in investing activities 327 Less: Contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method investments 811 Add: Net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations — Add: Defined benefit pension contributions, net of tax 80 Industrial free cash flows(3) 7,885 Add: FCA Industrial free cash flows, January 1 - 16, 2021 (1,813) Pro Forma Industrial free cash flows(3) 6,072

Aggregated Industrial free cash flows

2020 (€ million) PSA Automotive free cash flows 2,660 FCA Industrial free cash flows 624 Aggregated Industrial free cash flows(*) 3,284

(*) The aggregated Industrial free cash flows for 2020 is the simple aggregation of FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS.

Debt to Industrial net financial position

€ million December 31, 2021 Debt (33,582) Current financial receivables from jointly-controlled financial services companies 103 Derivative financial assets/(liabilities), net and collateral deposits (9) Financial securities 1,499 Cash and cash equivalents 49,629 Net financial position 17,640 Less: Net financial position of financial services (1,450) Industrial net financial position(6) 19,090

Aggregated Industrial net financial position(*)

€ million December 31, 2020 PSA Automotive net financial position 13,231 FCA Net industrial cash 4,595 Aggregated Industrial net financial position 17,826

(*)The aggregated Industrial net financial position at December 31, 2020 is the simple aggregation of the previously reported amounts by FCA and PSA (excluding Faurecia) and does not reflect a) fair value adjustments increasing debt by approximately €1,400 million as of January 17, 2021 recorded as part of the purchase accounting adjustments required by IFRS; and b) approximately €230 million of a reduction in the Industrial net financial position to align to the Stellantis definition of Industrial net financial position.

Reconciliations - H2

Net revenues from external customers to Net revenues and Net profit from continuing operations to Adjusted operating income