Stellantis Publishes 2021 Annual Report and Files Form 20-F and Provides Calendar of Proposed Dividend Distribution

AMSTERDAM, February 25, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that it published its 2021 Annual Report and filed its 2021 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stellantis’ Annual Report and Form 20-F are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.1 Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, through the contact below.

In addition, as announced on February 23, 2022, Stellantis’ Board of Directors intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders a total distribution from the profits for the year to the holders of common shares of approximately €3.3 billion (approximately US$3.7 billion translated at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on February 22, 2022) corresponding to €1.04 per common share.

The distribution will be subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 13, 2022. If shareholders approve the proposed distribution, the expected calendar for MTA, Euronext Paris and NYSE will be as follows: (i) ex-date April 19, 2022, (ii) record date April 20, 2022, and (iii) payment date April 29, 2022.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

1 The 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F, including information concerning The Netherlands as Home Member State, and the Form 20-F and related exhibits are available on the Company’s website (www.stellantis.com) at https://www.stellantis.com/en/investors/reporting/financial-reports

