Stellantis and Qinomic Team Up to Develop Electric Retrofitting of Light Commercial Vehicles

STELLANTIS N.V
·4 min read
STELLANTIS N.V
STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis and Qinomic Team Up to Develop Electric Retrofitting of Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Stellantis and Qinomic signed a strategic partnership to develop a retrofit solution to convert Light Commercial Vehicles with an internal combustion engine to an electric drivetrain

  • The result of a collaboration between Circular Economy and Commercial Vehicle Business Units, the retrofit solution aims to extend vehicle life and usage, ensuring sustainability and affordability at the same time

  • Project part of the comprehensive Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that accelerates the drive to electrification and strengthens Stellantis’ industry-leading decarbonization strategy

AMSTERDAM, December 2, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. and Qinomic, a high-tech company specialized in innovative and sustainable solutions for mobility, are partnering to create a proof of concept to convert internal combustion engine light commercial vehicles to electric drivetrain, while ensuring OEM quality and specifications, such as safety, durability, and type approval, are maintained.

“I am delighted that Stellantis is working with Qinomic on this development in retrofit technology,” said Alison Jones, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Circular Economy Business Unit. “This innovation gives our professional customers the choice to convert their current vans to electric, extend their vehicle’s life and meet legislative and mobility requirements.”

Extending vehicle life and usage is at the heart of the Stellantis Circular Economy Business Unit, who is leading the initiative in collaboration with the Commercial Vehicle Business Unit and the Stellantis Ventures Studio.

The electric retrofit solution aims to protect freedom of mobility with an affordable option that meets customer needs to extend the life of their vehicles and continue business activities while accessing low emissions zones (LEZ) in cities.

According to the EIT* Urban Mobility Report, the number of LEZ zones in Europe increased by 40% in the last three years and will continue to increase as part of the enforcement of urban vehicle access regulations. The driver for this increase is the European Green Deal plan, aimed at encouraging the transition to cleaner vehicles and cleaner mobility.

Electric retrofitting is both a sustainable and affordable solution for customers willing to switch to zero emissions and to reduce their total cost of ownership, while keeping their vehicles.

“Retrofitting technology will reinforce Stellantis’ leadership in zero emission mobility solutions for professional customers, complementing our full electrified van range,” said Xavier Peugeot, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit.

The project confirms Stellantis’ commitment to innovation and willingness to rely on partners that support its electrification plan. Stellantis has an industry-leading decarbonization strategy with an ambitious goal of carbon net zero by 2038, as outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

“We are excited about this new strategic partnership with Stellantis,” said Frédéric Strady, Co-founder and CEO of Qinomic. “It is an important step in Qinomic’s development, which will enable us to finalize and implement some of the innovative technical solutions we are developing for the retrofit industry.”

Successful completion of this joint development in 2023 and positive customer feedback on the demo cars’ performance will lead to implementation and commercialization starting in France in 2024.

“In a market boosted by last-mile demand, city access restrictions will soon require recent LCV owners to look for a solution to convert to zero emissions,” said Eric Laforge, Stellantis Vice President, Enlarged Europe Light Commercial Vehicles. “Retrofitting technology like this will enable Stellantis to support this trend.”

*European Institute of Innovation and Technology

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Andrea PALLARD +39 335 873 7298 – andrea.pallard@stellantis.com
communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

About Qinomic

Qinomic creates innovative solutions aimed at upgrading the existing fleet of cars with internal combustion engines, thus facilitating the emergence of a zero-emission mobility (design and integration of innovative technological building blocks for electric or hydrogen powertrains for all means of transportation). Benefiting from many years’ experience in the automobile industry, namely in electronic architecture and vehicle architecture, the Qinomic team has the ambition of becoming a leader in upcycling engineering and of accelerating the deployment of carbon-free solutions while adding value to all vehicle life cycles.

Qinomic

Carole Brin +33 6 62 66 53 10 – carole.brin@qinomic.com
Astrid SERGEANT +33 7 77 70 71 73 – asergeant@agence-sergeantpaper.fr
contact@qinomic.com

www.qinomic.com

Attachment


