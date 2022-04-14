U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Stellantis and Qualcomm Collaborate to Power New Vehicle Platforms with Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

STELLANTIS N.V
·4 min read
In this article:
  • STLA
    Watchlist
STELLANTIS N.V
STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis and Qualcomm Collaborate to Power New Vehicle Platforms with Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

Snapdragon® Automotive Platforms to Provide High Performance Compute Power and Capabilities to STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit Technology Platforms Beginning in 2024

Multi-Year Agreement to be Deployed Across 14 Iconic Stellantis Brands, Delivering Rich In-Vehicle Experiences to Millions of Vehicles, Starting with Maserati

PARIS, AMSTERDAMApril 14, 2022Stellantis N.V. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced a multi-year technology collaboration to utilize the latest Snapdragon® Digital Chassis advancements to deliver intelligent, customizable and immersive in-vehicle experiences to millions of vehicles across Stellantis’ 14 iconic automotive brands beginning in 2024. Leveraging the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms and 5G capabilities for telematics systems, Stellantis will have the capability to meet customers’ evolving expectations for personalized and cutting-edge experiences that are continually upgradeable.

This agreement will facilitate Stellantis’ plan to merge all software domains into High Performance Computers, leveraging the high-performance, low-power Snapdragon Automotive Platforms across all major vehicle domains as well as contribute to securing Stellantis’ supply chain on strategic components.

“Our technology collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is another example of how we are identifying industry leaders to work alongside our passionate and talented internal teams as we transform our vehicles through a software-defined approach. This will ultimately better meet the needs of our customers’ lifestyles through safe, personalized, and always-connected features,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Qualcomm Technologies’ broad experience in automotive and scale as a semiconductor leader will enable us to vertically integrate key elements of our new platforms and more closely manage the complete electronics supply chain to provide access to the best technologies, enable the fulfillment of Stellantis’ volume potential and achieve our Dare Forward 2030 ambition.”

“Qualcomm is honored to expand our work with Stellantis to redefine vehicles in the 21st century by bringing Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to their future vehicles,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. “By creating open, scalable, and comprehensive automotive platforms that encompass semiconductors, systems, software, and services, we are empowering Stellantis, as well as the broader automotive ecosystem, to lead the transformation to the digital era of automobiles.”

Taking the driver-vehicle relationship to the next level, Stellantis will use next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to power the in-car communication and infotainment systems for STLA SmartCockpit, which is being designed and engineered together with Amazon and Foxconn. Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are not only engineered to deliver high-definition graphics to touch and voice-controlled cockpit console, but to also deliver a fully immersive in-cabin experience, enabling premium audio and crystal-clear voice communications throughout the vehicle’s cabin.

Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will also be used to enhance STLA Brain, bringing a new level of digital intelligence for convenience and safety, and helping to enhance the in-vehicle personal assistant capabilities with highly intuitive artificial intelligence (AI) features, which include:

  • Over-the-air (OTA) updates that will allow the vehicle to naturally evolve and improve over time by being constantly updated, upgraded and enhanced, as well as features on demand and instant vehicle upgrades, such as additional horsepower or drive modes

  • Personalized experiences, leveraging AI to adapt to a wide variety of customer preferences

  • Improved user experiences, thanks to faster communication with connected features and higher computation power to support future upgrades

  • Continuous exciting new services and solutions

  • Always-connected experiences

  • Improved ownership experiences with diagnostics and repair completed over the air for all major vehicle systems

The first application will be in the Maserati brand to power the next generation Stellantis infotainment system.

# # #

About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research, and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Contacts:

Fernão Silveira
Global Communications / Stellantis
fernao.silveira@stellantis.com
+31 6 43 25 43 41

Pete Lancia
Corporate Communications / Qualcomm
corpcomm@qualcomm.com
+1-858-845-5959

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan
Investor Relations / Qualcomm
ir@qualcomm.com
+1-858-658-4813

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of Stellantis’ and/or Qualcomm Technologies’ operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on our current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; Stellantis’ ability to expand certain of their brands globally; its ability to offer innovative, attractive products; its ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis’ defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute Stellantis’ business plans and improve its businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis’ vehicles; Stellantis’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis’ vehicles; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies disclaim any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis or Qualcomm Technologies and their respective businesses, including factors that could materially affect their respective financial results, are included in Stellantis’ and Qualcomm’s respective reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and for Stellantis with the AFM.

Snapdragon and Digital Chassis are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon Automotive Platforms, Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms and Snapdragon Digital Chassis are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Attachment


