STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis and Qualcomm Collaborate to Power New Vehicle Platforms with Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions

Snapdragon® Automotive Platforms to Provide High Performance Compute Power and Capabilities to STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit Technology Platforms Beginning in 2024

Multi-Year Agreement to be Deployed Across 14 Iconic Stellantis Brands, Delivering Rich In-Vehicle Experiences to Millions of Vehicles, Starting with Maserati

PARIS, AMSTERDAM – April 14, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced a multi-year technology collaboration to utilize the latest Snapdragon® Digital Chassis advancements to deliver intelligent, customizable and immersive in-vehicle experiences to millions of vehicles across Stellantis’ 14 iconic automotive brands beginning in 2024. Leveraging the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms and 5G capabilities for telematics systems, Stellantis will have the capability to meet customers’ evolving expectations for personalized and cutting-edge experiences that are continually upgradeable.

This agreement will facilitate Stellantis’ plan to merge all software domains into High Performance Computers, leveraging the high-performance, low-power Snapdragon Automotive Platforms across all major vehicle domains as well as contribute to securing Stellantis’ supply chain on strategic components.

“Our technology collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is another example of how we are identifying industry leaders to work alongside our passionate and talented internal teams as we transform our vehicles through a software-defined approach. This will ultimately better meet the needs of our customers’ lifestyles through safe, personalized, and always-connected features,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Qualcomm Technologies’ broad experience in automotive and scale as a semiconductor leader will enable us to vertically integrate key elements of our new platforms and more closely manage the complete electronics supply chain to provide access to the best technologies, enable the fulfillment of Stellantis’ volume potential and achieve our Dare Forward 2030 ambition.”

“Qualcomm is honored to expand our work with Stellantis to redefine vehicles in the 21st century by bringing Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to their future vehicles,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. “By creating open, scalable, and comprehensive automotive platforms that encompass semiconductors, systems, software, and services, we are empowering Stellantis, as well as the broader automotive ecosystem, to lead the transformation to the digital era of automobiles.”

Taking the driver-vehicle relationship to the next level, Stellantis will use next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to power the in-car communication and infotainment systems for STLA SmartCockpit, which is being designed and engineered together with Amazon and Foxconn. Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are not only engineered to deliver high-definition graphics to touch and voice-controlled cockpit console, but to also deliver a fully immersive in-cabin experience, enabling premium audio and crystal-clear voice communications throughout the vehicle’s cabin.

Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will also be used to enhance STLA Brain, bringing a new level of digital intelligence for convenience and safety, and helping to enhance the in-vehicle personal assistant capabilities with highly intuitive artificial intelligence (AI) features, which include:

Over-the-air (OTA) updates that will allow the vehicle to naturally evolve and improve over time by being constantly updated, upgraded and enhanced, as well as features on demand and instant vehicle upgrades, such as additional horsepower or drive modes

Personalized experiences, leveraging AI to adapt to a wide variety of customer preferences

Improved user experiences, thanks to faster communication with connected features and higher computation power to support future upgrades

Continuous exciting new services and solutions

Always-connected experiences

Improved ownership experiences with diagnostics and repair completed over the air for all major vehicle systems

The first application will be in the Maserati brand to power the next generation Stellantis infotainment system.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research, and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

