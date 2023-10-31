Stellantis revenue up 7% in Q3, sees US strike impact of 3 billion euros

FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of Stellantis is seen near Paris

FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of Stellantis is seen near Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Tuesday its sales rose 7% in the third quarter, while the six-week strikes in the United States over salary increases had an overall negative impact on the group's revenue of around 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

The U.S. strikes against the Detroit Three, which broke last month and are ending this week after tentative agreements, would cost Stellantis less than 750 million euros in terms of profitability, CFO Natalie Knight said in a media call, adding that was the smallest impact among the Detroit Three.

Net revenue at the world's third largest automaker amounted to 45.1 billion euros in the July-September period, versus analyst expectations of 43.7 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The revenue increase was mainly due to improved volumes and consistent pricing power but was partially offset by foreign exchange rates, the company said in a statement.

Consolidated shipments rose 11% in the quarter to 1.427 million vehicles, Stellantis said in a statement, also confirming its forecast for a double-digit margin on adjusted operating profit and positive industrial free cash flow this year.

"We believe we continue to be in a very strong position globally and in the U.S.," Knight said.

($1 = 0.9436 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume, editing Federico Maccioni)