U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,487.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,397.75
    -81.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.80
    +4.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.16
    -0.34 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0180
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,946.40
    -2,069.26 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,497.29
    -37.36 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,798.15
    +89.57 (+0.31%)
     

Stellantis and Samsung SDI to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North America

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STELLANTIS N.V
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stellantis and Samsung SDI to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North America

  • Will be one of multiple battery plants dedicated to Stellantis electric vehicle production in region

  • New battery plant to have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours, ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours

  • Plant targeted to start in 2025

AMSTERDAM, October 22, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) and Samsung SDI today announced that their companies have entered into a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture to produce battery cells and modules for North America. Targeted to start in 2025, the plant aims to have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours, with the ability to increase up to 40 gigawatt hours in the future.

“With the forthcoming battery plants coming online, we will be well positioned to compete and ultimately win in the North American electric vehicle market,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “Our strategy to work with highly recognized partners boosts the speed and agility needed to design and build safe, affordable and sustainable vehicles that match exactly what our customers demand. I am thankful to all the teams working on this critical investment in our collective future.”

“It is an honor for us to build a battery joint venture with Stellantis who is accelerating its electrification strategy in this green energy era,” said Young-hyun Jun, President and CEO of Samsung SDI. “With this battery joint venture, we will do our best to meet the high standards of our customers in the North American EV market leveraging Samsung SDI’s battery technology, high quality products and safety measures.”

Stellantis is now well advanced in the process of securing annual production capacity for electric vehicle batteries, paving the way to achieving 40% of its sales in the U.S. comprised of electrified vehicles by 2030.

The battery plants will fulfill the needs of Stellantis assembly plants throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico for installation in next-generation electric vehicles ranging from plug-in hybrids to full battery electric vehicles that will be sold under the Stellantis family of brands.

Stellantis plans to invest more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software development, while targeting to continue to be 30 percent more efficient than the industry with respect to total Capex and R&D spend versus revenues.

The location of the new facility is currently under review and further details will be shared at a later date.

The transaction is subject to agreement on definitive documentation and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis leverages its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

About Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI is a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for the IT industry, automobiles, and energy storage systems (ESS), as well as cutting-edge materials used to produce semiconductors and displays. Our executive managers and staff members focus efforts to develop the next generation’s growth drivers in order to secure Samsung SDI’s place as a creative leader in the energy and cutting-edge materials industry.

Pierre-Olivier Salmon
Stellantis Communications
pierreolivier.salmon@stellantis.com
+33 676 86 45 48

Yangmo Ku
Samsung SDI Communications
yangmo.ku@samsung.com
+82 2 2255 2617

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: uncertainties as to whether the proposed transaction discussed in this document will be consummated or as to the timing thereof; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the proposed transaction, including the ability to secure regulatory approvals on the terms expected, at all or in a timely manner; the risk that the businesses of the parties will be adversely impacted during the pendency of the proposed transaction; the ability of Stellantis to successfully integrate the Company’s operations; business disruption following the transaction; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom the Company does business; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; Stellantis’ ability to expand certain of their brands globally; its ability to offer innovative, attractive products; its ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis’ defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute Stellantis’ business plans and improve its businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis’ vehicles; Stellantis’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis’ vehicles; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis’ financial results, is included in Stellantis’ reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Samsung SDI and Stellantis in vehicle battery deal

    South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI will jointly produce electric vehicle batteries in the US with global carmaker Stellantis, the South Korean firm said Friday -- its partner's second such deal in a week.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Trump's social media deal ignites 350% gain in SPAC's shares

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's deal to create a social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him won an exuberant endorsement from investors, with shares in a shell company backing the plan closing up more than 350% on Thursday after rising more than 400% earlier in the day. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch - unveiling a trial version - next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Why Roblox Shares Are Rising

    Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $83.00. The stock spiked following a tweet from a Bloomberg report stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%. Mark Gurman tweeted: "Google is lowering its cut from all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% -- from day 1. The reduction previously only took effect on the first $1 million in revenue and for users who subscribed longer than a year. Change doesn't apply to in-app-purchases

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.

  • PayPal Stock Falls After News of Pinterest Talks

    Shares slipped for a second day, a sign investors have doubts about the potential deal. The decline in PayPal’s shares could make pulling off a transaction harder given that much of the consideration would be its own stock.