Stellantis says it made $20B in net profit last year

Stellantis, on Thursday, said it made almost $20 billion in net profit in 2023.

Stellantis said its net profit grew 11% last year to almost $20 billion (18.6 billion euros) compared to 2022, but profits slid in the second half of the year when the automaker was dealing with the impact of the UAW strike.

Despite any labor challenges, Stellantis still managed a net profit of $8.3 billion (7.7 billion euros) in the last six months of 2023, a drop of 13% compared to the same period a year prior.

The news came during the automaker’s earnings report, which was released Thursday.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the company’s performance highlighted a solid year for the automaker that owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands as well as others sold in other parts of the globe.

“Today’s record financial results are proof that we have become a new global leader in our industry and will remain rock solid as we look to a turbulent 2024. Thanks to our flexible technology and product roadmap, we are prepared to address the various scenarios that could arise and to continue delivering on our Dare Forward 2030 targets,” Tavares said in a news release.

What are some key numbers from the earnings report?

Aside from net profit, Stellantis highlighted a few other figures. Here they are for the full year:

Combined shipments: 6.4 million, up 6%

Net revenues: $203 billion (189.5 billion euros), up 6% from 2022

Adjusted operating income: $26.1 billion (24.3 billion euros), up 1%, for a 12.8% margin.

Industrial free cash flows of $13.8 billion (12.9 billion euros), up 19%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $6.89 (6.42 euros)

Here they are for the second half of the year:

Combined shipments: 3.1 million, up 3%

Net revenues: $97.8 billion (91.2 billion euros), roughly flat

Adjusted operating income: $11 billion (10.2 billion euros), down 10%, for an 11.2% margin

Industrial free cash flows of $4.5 billion (4.2 billion euros), down 24%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $2.99 (2.79 euros)

Was there any major news for shareholders?

The automaker said it would propose a dividend of $1.66 (1.55 euros) per common share pending shareholder approval. The company also said it would launch a $3.2 billion (3 billion euros) stock buyback program.The company said in a news release that “the opportunity to initiate the buyback program stems from the company’s significant cash flow generation and strong balance sheet. These factors enable the company to ensure adequate liquidity to manage a wide variety of economic and market scenarios, while simultaneously facilitating attractive capital returns to shareholders, and to support the extension of the employee stock purchase plan to several countries.”

How do the earnings results compare with Stellantis’ competitors in the Detroit Three?

Stellantis reports its full earnings every six months, unlike Ford and General Motors which report earnings each quarter, so the only easy comparison is the full year. Ford listed net income of $4.3 billion in 2023, and General Motors reported net income of $10.1 billion for the year, according to previous Free Press reports. Based on those numbers, Stellantis had another solid year, following the $18 billion it said it made in profit in 2022.

How did the company do in North America?

North America is a major piece of Stellantis’ global profits. Here’s a look at some key numbers in North America. The automaker reported vehicle shipments of 1.9 million for the full year, up 2%, and 880,000 for the second half of the year, down from 902,000 in the year-ago period. The company said the increase for the year was attributable to higher volumes of Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Hornet and Charger and Ram ProMaster. The company had earlier said its fourth-quarter and full year 2023 U.S. sales were down 1%.

Other figures of note for North America, include net revenues of $92.8 billion (86.5 billion euros), up 1%, for the year, and $43.56 billion (40.6 billion euros) down from $46.1 billion (43 billion euros) for the second half and adjusted operating income of $14.3 billion (13.3 billion euros), down from $15 billion (14 billion euros) for the year and $5.66 billion (5.3 billion euros) for the second half, down from $6.76 billion (6.3 billion euros). Margins were at 15.4% for the year and 13% for the half.

Did the UAW strike play a role in the company’s performance?

Clearly, there was some impact from the union’s strike against Stellantis, Ford and General Motors in September and October, but the precise impact isn't clear. When the company released its shipments and revenues for the third quarter of 2023, it estimated a hit of $3.2 billion through October from work stoppages globally connected to striking workers but didn’t attribute that specifically to the UAW, according to reporting at the time. In its latest report, the company highlighted a drop in its adjusted operating income and margin for the second half, in part to costs related to labor agreements. Profits did slide in the second half of the year by 13%, but the company still made a sizable profit even in that period. Among the tailwinds for the year ahead that the automaker noted in a presentation on the earnings results was a “non-repeat” of North American labor negotiations.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis reports jump in profit last year to almost $20B