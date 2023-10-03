Stellantis says US sales dip in 3rd quarter, touts 'momentum'

Stellantis reported a sales dip in the third quarter of 2023, but the Chrysler Pacifica offered a bright spot for the automaker.

Stellantis reported a slight decline in U.S. vehicle sales on Tuesday, down 1% in the third quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

The company, which owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands, reported U.S. sales of 380,563 vehicles for the quarter, most of which preceded the ongoing UAW strike against Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis so any sales impact connected to inventory is not likely evident yet in the numbers.

Jeff Kommor, the company's head of U.S. sales, touted more recent momentum to close out the quarter.

"We’ve gained traction over the summer and we’re starting to see some momentum at the end of this third quarter,” Kommor said in a news release. “Our Jeep 4xe and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid models continue to perform extremely well, taking the 1-2-3 sales spots among plug-in electric vehicles in the U.S. market, and our progress toward our Dare Forward 2030 plan also remains on track with the introduction of many all-new, all battery-electric vehicles next year, including the all-new Fiat 500e, Dodge Charger, Wagoneer S, Ram 1500 REV and Jeep Recon.”

Of the company's brands, only Chrysler saw an increase over the third quarter of 2022, up 96%. Those numbers were boosted significantly by the Chrysler Pacifica. The minivan's plug-in variant managed a 329% bump over the year-ago period, the company said.

Jeep and Ram sales were both down 4%, Dodge fell 23%, Alfa Romeo dropped 16% and Fiat sold only 145 vehicles in the quarter, a drop of 30%. The company did not report numbers for Maserati.

Numbers were helped a bit for Dodge and Alfa Romeo by the arrival of the 2024 Dodge Hornet, which sold 1,753 vehicles, and the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, which sold 746 vehicles. The company also touted its Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe as the best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. market.

The overall decline is a shift from the second quarter, when the company reported a 6% increase from the same period in 2022.

Story continues

Stellantis released its sales on the same day as GM, which reported results up 21.4% for the quarter to almost 2 million vehicles. Ford is expected to release its results on Wednesday.

Jamie L. LaReau contributed to this report. Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis says US sales dip in 3rd quarter, touts 'momentum'