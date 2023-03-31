U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.64
    +46.81 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,191.89
    +332.86 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,190.61
    +177.14 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.02
    +24.64 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.43
    +1.06 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.10
    -10.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0061 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7290
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,340.63
    +405.71 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.22
    +6.02 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Stellantis' South America arm plans giant investment from 2025

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Stellantis logo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The South American arm of carmaker Stellantis NV is planning a series of large investments starting in 2025, the firm's regional chief executive said on Friday, planning to outspend its competitors.

"For the next cycle, my investment, if approved, will be much larger than the sum of my competitors," Antonio Filosa told journalists at an event on reducing carbon emissions. He did not disclose the amount that would be invested.

Stellantis, the world's third-largest automotive group by sales, plans to launch 43 vehicles across eight brands in South America over the 2021-2025 period, with planned investments to reach over 16 billion reais ($3.14 billion).

Currently, the group leads vehicle sales in South America, with a market share of about 24%, according to the executive.

In terms of cutting emissions, the company is planning the local production of flex-fuel hybrid vehicles - which run on batteries, but also use engines that burn a mixture of gasoline and ethanol - and ethanol hybrids.

"South America will become a cradle of this future," said Filosa, referring also to the supply of raw materials for batteries, such as lithium, nickel and cobalt.

However, only after 2026 and 2027 will Brazil have a relevant growth in sales of electric and hybrid vehicles, in part encouraged by cheaper local production.

Brazil offers an advantage in the auto industry's so-called decarbonization mission, due to the use of sugar cane ethanol as fuel in engines, whose release of carbonic gas can be captured back by crop plantations. In other major markets, the prevailing option has been the purely electric route.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

  • Hedge funds retrench after getting pummeled during wild March

    March's market turmoil has forced many macro and trend-following hedge funds to cut bait on bad portfolio bets and caused at least one bank that lends to them to scrutinize its clients' exposure, according to sources and preliminary data reviewed by Reuters. The sudden collapse this month of two regional U.S. banks and Swiss lender Credit Suisse rocked stock, bond and currency markets, catching many hedge funds off-guard and leaving them with unexpected losses. Macro and trend-following hedge funds dropped 3.2% this month through March 29, while algorithmic commodity trading advisor funds (CTAs) dove 6.8%.

  • Stocks extend rally as Wall Street looks to end of quarter: Stock market news today

    Stocks extend gains Thursday morning after a strong showing on Wednesday.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns economic ‘trilemma’ is making a financial crash inevitable

    Troubled regional lenders will starve indebted businesses and households of credit, trigger a hard landing and turn a liquidity crisis into a balance sheet crisis, warns the noted economist.

  • Here are the four easy ways to pay your tax bill to Uncle Sam

    Here are four ways to make your tax payments to the IRS. And, of course, be sure to take action before the tax deadline to avoid any penalties and interest.

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citizens Financial Unit Investigated for Sales of Savings Product Controlled by Troubled Financier Greg Lindberg

    Massachusetts securities regulators confirmed they are examining sales of annuities offered by Colorado Bankers Life Insurance.

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • Tesla Recalls Some Semi-Trucks, Ford Slams Brakes On Self-Driving Dreams, TikTok Founder Meets Walmart Chief Privately: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Tesla Recalls Again — Except This Time, It's 35 Semi-Trucks EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is recalling thirty-five 2023 semi-trucks, citing trouble with the parking brake. The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the parking brake might not engage as expected when the driver releases the brakes. This may allow the vehicle to roll away and increase the crash risk. Tesla said it would replace the parking brake valve module in affected v

  • GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa

    Siemens Gamesa had sued GE for patent infringement in 2020 over the latter's Haliade-X turbines. Last year, a Boston federal judge barred GE from making and selling its Haliade-X wind turbines in the United States, after a jury found they infringed a patent owned by Siemens Gamesa. But GE was allowed to continue making and operating the turbines for existing projects off the coasts of Massachusetts and New Jersey with royalty payments to Siemens Gamesa.

  • CoverMyMeds announces large layoffs, may affect Louisville operations

    CoverMyMeds, a subsidy of McKesson Corp., will be laying off several hundred employees, which could affect its Louisville-area operations. An email obtained by our sister publication Columbus Business First said CoverMyMeds will eliminate about 815 jobs. In a statement to Louisville Business First, the company did not specify how many of its local employees will be affected.

  • How Long Will $800,000 Last in Retirement?

    Saving for retirement is one of the most important parts of securing your financial future. While programs like Social Security can help, they often aren't enough on their own. This is why it is crucial to have retirement savings of … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $800,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's Huawei says 'out of crisis' mode as revenue edges up

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it was "out of crisis mode" as it posted a small increase in annual revenue, adding it was making headway with replacing components affected by sanctions thanks to the billions it is spending on research. R&D spending over the year rose 13.2% to 161.5 billion yuan ($23.50 billion), equivalent to a quarter of company revenue.

  • Amazon must face California lawsuit claiming its prices are too high, judge says

    (Reuters) -A judge has rejected Amazon.com Inc's bid to dismiss California's antitrust lawsuit accusing the online retailer of illegally forcing merchants to accept policies that cause consumers to pay artificially high prices. Judge Ethan Schulman in San Francisco Superior Court said California sufficiently alleged that Amazon's policies "have had the anticompetitive effect of raising prices on competing retail marketplaces as well as on third-party sellers' own websites." Amazon declined on Friday to comment on the decision, which is dated March 30.

  • How Crypto Plans to Fight Back Against Washington

    Coinbase and other crypto companies say they’re under siege by the SEC and other agencies. The industry is gearing up to counterattack.

  • Meta stops offering remote work in new job postings: report

    Meta, the Facebook parent, is reportedly putting the brakes on remote work, removing its availability in job postings for the time being.

  • Your Advisor May Not Be Getting This Retirement Change Right

    When President Joe Biden signed SECURE 2.0 Act into law in late December 2022, advisors began digesting the provisions of the legislation. The changes inside SECURE 2.0 range from new rules related to 529 college savings plans to when retirees should take … Continue reading → The post What Most Advisors Are Missing About SECURE 2.0 Act appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Mogul Who Riled China Before Pushes Envelope Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the to-the-moon standards of the crypto world, Justin Sun is known for making bold bets. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates After Data: Markets WrapThere’s the 2017 initial coin offering in his na

  • Exclusive-Chinese lithium producers set price floor as demand evaporates -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top lithium producers agreed this week to set a floor price of 250,000 yuan ($36,380) per tonne of lithium carbonate, six people familiar with the matter said, in an effort to slow a plunge in the price of the battery raw material. The price was agreed on Tuesday by around 10 companies including Tianqi Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium that met on the sidelines of a conference in Nanchang in southern China, said one person who attended the meeting and five others briefed on the discussions. Ganfeng said in a response to Reuters that no discussions on a floor price had taken place.