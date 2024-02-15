Stellantis stock pops on new buyback but automaker warns of 'turbulent' year ahead

Stellantis (STLA) — the parent company of Chrysler and Fiat, among other brands — reported full-year results and announced a new share buyback plan that sent the stock higher, despite warning of a “turbulent” year ahead.

For 2023, Stellantis reported revenue of 189.5 billion euros ($204 billion) vs. 189.3 billion euros ($204 billion) estimated, which was up 6% compared to 2022, with global deliveries increasing 7%. Adjusted net income came in at 18.6 billion euros ($20.04 billion) vs. 18.4 billion euros ($19.83 billion) expected, up 11% compared to a year ago. Adjusted operating income rose 1% to 24.3 billion euros ($26.2 billion) with adjusted operating income margin of 12.8%

The Netherlands-based Stellantis, the last Big Three automaker to report earnings this cycle, also said it will repurchase 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of shares this year, adding to a buyback from last year. The company also announced a dividend of 1.55 euros ($1.67) per share, up 16% compared to last year.

Logansport - August 3, 2023: Ram 1500 display at a Stellantis dealership. Ram offers the 1500 in Rebel, Laramie, Big Horn, and Tradesman models. (jetcityimage via Getty Images)

On the downside, the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike that lingered into October hit operating margins, with its adjusted operating income margin dropping to 11.2% in the second half of the year from 12.3% in the same period in 2022. This led the adjusted operating income for the second half of the year to slide 10% to 10.2 billion euros ($10.9 billion).

Stellantis previously said the strikes hit profits by $808.1 million last year and by approximately $3.23 billion in terms of revenue. But because of higher pricing power, the post-strike labor costs won’t affect Stellantis as much as they will Ford (F) or GM (GM). "So the impact for us is certainly going to be on an overall level lower than what you've seen from our peers," CFO Natalie Knight said in a media call.

Looking ahead, Stellantis projected a minimum commitment of double-digit adjusted operating income margin in 2024 and positive industrial cash flow but warned of a tough year ahead.

"There’s a much more normalized supply environment, a much more normalized pricing environment than what we’ve seen in the past," Knight said in the media call. "We’re resilient for what we think is going to be a pretty turbulent year." She added on the earnings call that "there's more headwinds that there are tailwinds."

In its presentation, Stellantis said headwinds included factors like the impact of the EV product mix, lower prices, and labor costs that would weigh on the adjusted operating income margin in 2024.

Outlook and flexible EV game plan

Jeep offers the Grand Cherokee 4xe with a 2.0 liter engine and electric motor. (Getty Images) (jetcityimage via Getty Images)

On the flip side, Stellantis' measured approach to EVs is paying off for the automaker, as it didn’t go all in on full EVs. Stellantis said it is No. 1 in PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric) sales in the US (136,000), doubling sales year over year, with industry-leading margins for its cars in the US. Models like the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEVs have been selling well, though the company will have its fully electric Jeep Wagoneer S going on sale in the fall of this year.

CEO Carlos Tavares touted the new upcoming 2025 Ram 1500 pickup on the earnings call, as well as versions of the truck that will offer a fully electric powertrain and 500 miles of range and a "Ramcharger" version that operates similar to a plug-in hybrid.

Tavares was criticized in the past for not moving faster with the company’s EV transition; now he is looking somewhat prescient as demand for EVs has seemingly waned in recent months. Tavares did say the present plan is to keep its Dare Forward EV transition going "flat out" as the EV transition is still expected to happen, though more gradually.

Part of that plan meant using platforms that could accommodate both pure electric and gas-powered powertrains while other legacy automakers have pursued different dedicated platforms. Tavares said shared platforms are the best approach from a cost perspective.

Portuguese businessman and CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares delivers a speech during the presentation of the exhibition "Drive Different" at the National Automobile Museum in Turin on Nov. 23, 2023. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) (MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images)

"The benefit to the consumer of having a dedicated [EV] platform is almost nil compared to the diversity complexity that you generate [with shared platforms]," he said. "Despite the criticism, it happens that in an uncertain world today, it's the right decision."

Tavares also warned of a growing EV competition from China.

"The margin parity [between EVs and gas-powered cars] is something that we believe we need to do, and we believe we need to do it fast because it is the best protection against the Chinese offensive," Tavares said.

And that also means profitability with EVs. Tavares said Stellantis EVs on sale in Europe are already profitable and that the company is aiming for profitability in North America in 2025.

In terms of its rivals this earnings season, shares of fellow Big Three automakers Ford and GM have surged following strong earnings reports, as the two Michigan-based automakers’ traditional gas-powered businesses are projecting robust profits for 2024.

