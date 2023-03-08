U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

Stellantis Strengthens Commitment to Women's Advancement with United Nations Agreement

STELLANTIS N.V
·3 min read
STELLANTIS N.V
STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis Strengthens Commitment to Women's Advancement with United Nations Agreement

  • CEO Carlos Tavares signs United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEP) committing to gender equality, leveraging the diversity of citizenship among Stellantis' diverse talent base

  • Company increases percentage of women in leadership positions by three points in one year, closer to 30% by 2025 goal - part of Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

  • Women of Stellantis, Company's first global business resource group, marks one-year anniversary, increasing membership by 67% and country representation by 42%

  • Stellantis recognizes importance of International Women's Day through global and regional workshops and celebrations

AMSTERDAM, March 8, 2023 – Stellantis adopted the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), signifying a global commitment to gender equality. With a diverse talent base representing more than 160 nationalities, Stellantis joins approximately 7,000 signatories dedicated to fulfilling the agreement’s seven guidelines dedicated to empowering women.

“Our complex transformation to a sustainable mobility tech company is only successful if Stellantis is representative of the people to whom we provide mobility all across the world,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Powered by our diverse geographical roots, we have adopted an ambitious commitment toward gender equality, capitalizing on promoting women in all occupations to generate added value and business performance.”

Stellantis finished 2022 with an increase of women in leadership positions, moving from 24% to 27%. This maintains the Company’s progress to achieve 30% of leadership positions held by women by 2025 and more than 35% by 2030, as outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

“Stellantis is committed to Diversity and Inclusion through this ambitious initiative, and this is underlined in our adoption of the Women’s Empowerment Principles,” said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer. “Inclusivity breeds trust, collaboration and creativity. These are essential elements to the success of our business and transition to sustainable mobility.”

The increase of women in leadership is attributed to a multi-faceted approach, including targeted global and local development programs and focused planning on organizational design and succession. In addition, every region studies and identifies the best way to support their female employees through workshops, family planning benefits, career acceleration programs and dedicated spaces for healthcare.

Driving many of these efforts is Women of Stellantis, the Company’s first global business resource group, celebrating its one-year anniversary. Since last year, Women of Stellantis has increased its membership from 3,000 members representing 26 countries to 5,000 members now representing 37 countries. The resource group also leverages the importance of allies with male employees comprising 10% of their membership.

Stellantis notes International Women’s Day with a variety of activities throughout the month of March. This includes global and regional programs with workshops, networking events, commemorative celebrations, videos, leadership messaging and employee recognition.

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis

Stellantis

 

Stellantis

Stellantis

 

 



For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

