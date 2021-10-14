Stellantis Strengthens Media and Marketing Agency Roster With Addition of Ignition Media Group

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis adds Detroit-based Ignition Media Group to its marketing/media agency roster.

Ignition Media Group, based in Detroit, joins Stellantis' marketing partner roster

Stellantis engages Ignition's Soundcheck practice, serving as a sounding board and multi-cultural thought partner

Alliance builds upon Stellantis' commitment to developing marketing messages that are representative of its multi-brand portfolio and customer base

Today, Stellantis announced the addition of Ignition Media Group to the company's media and marketing agency roster. Ignition Media Group, through its Soundcheck practice, will serve as a sounding board and multicultural thought partner to assist in shaping and fortifying Stellantis' media and marketing strategies across the company's robust multi-brand portfolio. Ignition Media Group is based in Detroit, Michigan.



"The addition of Ignition Media Group to our strategic marketing partner roster will help us provide a smarter, more comprehensive and cohesive approach to our media and marketing strategies, providing us with more candid assessments to consumer-facing work overall," said Marissa Hunter, vice president of marketing, Stellantis North America. "Through this newly formed alliance with Ignition Media Group, our commitment to minority-owned economic empowerment also continues to evolve and take shape, ensuring that we are both audience aware and culturally inclusive across our multi-brand portfolio."



"We are ecstatic to be working with Stellantis and to join them on their path toward ensuring their marketing messaging is representative of their current and desired consumer base," said Dennis Archer, Jr., CEO of Ignition Media Group. "The Stellantis leadership is adamant about making certain talent attraction, marketing and advertising creative, and philanthropic strategies are reflective of an evolving domestic and global marketplace. The makeup of our team, to include advertising, consulting and philanthropic professionals, aligns well with their goals, and we look forward to working with them and alongside their agency and other external partners."



Story continues

"As we continue to strengthen our corporate diversity, inclusion and engagement strategies, our newly formed partnership with Ignition Media Group will help play a significant role in these efforts," said Lottie Holland, director – diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "Our commitment to creating a diverse network of partners across all facets of our business, representing our workforce, our customers and our community, is a critical building block in shaping our collective future."



Ignition Media Group will focus on the Stellantis' North America brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram.



Ignition Media Group

Founded in 1998 by Dennis Archer, Jr., Ignition Media Group (Ignition) is an African American-owned boutique marketing and consulting firm headquartered in Detroit. We make it our mission to become deeply immersed in our clients' fields and to identify the most hard-hitting and effective opportunities for them to tell their stories and achieve their business objectives. For more information, visit www.ignitionmediagroup.com.



Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.



Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-strengthens-media-and-marketing-agency-roster-with-addition-of-ignition-media-group-301400437.html

SOURCE Stellantis