Stellantis teaming up with California company on EV battery swapping

Stellantis revealed this week that the 2024 FIAT (500e) RED would be available in North America in the first quarter of the new year. The automaker is also using a fleet of Fiat 500e models in Spain in its new partnership with Ample on battery-swapping technology.

Stellantis is partnering with a San Francisco-based company on a project that could offer an alternative to electric vehicle charging as a way to keep EVs on the move.

The automaker, which owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands, has signed a binding agreement with Ample to use that company’s modular EV battery swapping system to serve a fleet of Fiats in Europe, according to an announcement planned for release Thursday.

Financial details were not provided.

The initial program would start in Madrid, Spain, next year and serve about 100 Fiat 500e models that are part of Stellantis’ Free2move car-sharing service, a news release said, noting that the companies are discussing expanding the application of the technology to meet the automaker’s “fleet and consumer demand across other Stellantis platforms and geographies.”

More: Stellantis CEO: 2024 presidential election will have big impact on speed of EV transition

The Fiat 500e is Stellantis’ best-selling EV, and earlier this week, the automaker announced plans to bring a version of the 2024 Fiat 500e to North American showrooms in the first quarter of the new year.

The deal with Ample signals renewed interest in battery swapping, an idea which some automakers, including Tesla, had pursued but abandoned in years past. Expanding EV charging infrastructure and reducing the time it takes to get a vehicle charged are seen as key to speeding the transition to an electric fleet.

The Ample model relies on drive-through battery swapping stations, which the company says can be deployed in three days, to switch out battery modules rather than an entire battery pack. A driver of an Ample-enabled EV would use a smartphone app to start the swap. A video on the Ample website shows a vehicle pulling into a station just before the “fully autonomous” swap unfolds.

More: Stellantis touts mega range of 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

The idea is to deliver a charged battery quickly without the need for the driver to do the charging. The release promises a swap time of less than five minutes, although a popular YouTube channel dedicated to EV news clocked one of Ample’s swaps at 6 minutes and 25 seconds.

Story continues

The modular batteries would be designed to integrate into the existing vehicle without requiring a re-engineering of the platform, the release said.

Ricardo Stamatti, Stellantis senior vice president of the automaker’s charging and energy business unit, said that “the partnership with Ample is another example of how Stellantis is exploring all avenues that enable freedom of mobility for our electric vehicle customers.”

Khaled Hassounah, CEO of Ample, said that “at Ample, we believe in the importance of making electric vehicles accessible to everyone without compromises, which is the only way that we will make a significant impact on lowering greenhouse gas emissions.”

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis partnering on electric vehicle battery swapping