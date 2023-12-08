Stellantis temporarily cutting shift at Detroit Jeep plant

Stellantis is announcing job cuts at Jeep plants in Detroit and Toledo.

Stellantis is temporarily cutting a shift at one of its Jeep plants in Detroit and making other changes at a Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, that the automaker says will lead to job losses.

The automaker, which also owns the Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands, said it is filing Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notices with the respective governments and the United Auto Workers union out of an abundance of caution. The company cited the need to manage sales of the vehicles they produce to comply with California emissions regulations that are measured on a state-by-state basis.

Those notices, according to spokeswoman Jodi Tinson, list 2,455 workers who may be affected at the Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant, where versions of the Jeep Grand Cherokee are produced, and 1,225 workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex, where the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are produced.

However, Tinson said the impact “will definitely be lower at Mack and could be a little bit lower at Toledo.” Tinson said the complexity of the UAW contract prompted the automaker to try to account for every possible affected person. She noted that there are “lots of moving pieces at Mack.”

The jobs losses will be effective as early as Feb. 5.

“The Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant will temporarily move from a three shift to a two shift operating pattern. The two shift operation also will allow the Mack team to focus its attention on improving the operational performance and throughput at the plant in the event that a change in the regulations or marketplace allows for an increase in volume,” according to a company news release. “The Toledo Assembly Complex will move from an alternative work schedule to a traditional two-shift operating pattern as agreed upon during 2023 UAW negotiations.”

A message seeking comment was sent to spokespeople for the UAW.

Stellantis CEO: 2024 presidential election will have big impact on speed of EV transition

More: Stellantis teaming up with California company on EV battery swapping

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis announces job cuts at Detroit, Toledo Jeep plants