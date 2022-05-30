U.S. markets closed

Stellantis and Toyota Expand Partnership with New Large-size Commercial Van Including an Electric Version

STELLANTIS N.V
·3 min read
Stellantis and Toyota Expand Partnership with New Large-size Commercial Van Including an Electric Version

  • Stellantis and Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announce a new agreement on large-size commercial vans for the European market

  • The new large-size van completes TME’s compact and mid-size van line-up under the existing partnership and strengthens Stellantis’ light commercial vehicle (LCV) scale in Europe in line with its Dare Forward 2030 objectives

  • TME’s customers will benefit from Stellantis’ cutting-edge, zero-emission technology in each LCV segment supplied by Stellantis

AMSTERDAM / BRUSSELS, May 30, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. and Toyota Motor Europe N.V. (TME) today announced the expansion of their existing partnership with an agreement for a new large-size commercial van, including a battery electric version. The new vehicle marks the third body type under the agreement, completing a full LCV line-up, with compact-, mid- and now also a large-size LCV.

Stellantis will supply TME with the new large-size commercial van for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand. The new vehicle will be produced at Stellantis’ plants in Gliwice, Poland and Atessa, Italy. Planned for mid-2024, the new large-size commercial van marks TME’s first entry into the large-size commercial vehicle segment.

“Operational excellence is by definition recognized in this expanded deal,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “With this third successful engagement, Stellantis is further demonstrating its expertise in the commercial vehicle segment and in developing battery electric technology built to support a full range of needs. This agreement strengthens our  leadership in the EU30 for LCVs and low emission vehicles and moves us a step closer to realizing our Dare Forward 2030 goal of becoming the undisputed global light commercial vehicle leader, in terms of technology, manufacturing, market share and profitability.”

Stellantis and TME’s collaboration started in 2012 with the Toyota’s mid-size LCV produced at Stellantis’ Hordain plant in France, followed in 2019 by a competitive and appealing addition to the compact-size LCV segment, produced at Stellantis’ plant in Vigo, Spain. The large-size LCV announcement today, deepens the collaboration enabling Toyota to complete a full LCV line-up in Europe, while allowing both companies to benefit from development and production cost optimisation.

“We are pleased that we can extend this successful partnership through the introduction of a new large-size commercial van. It represents an important addition and completes our light commercial line-up for Toyota’s European customers. The new LCV will represent a key contribution to Toyota’s growth targets for its overall LCV line-up, alongside the Hilux pick-up, Proace and Proace City, enabling Toyota to provide a mobility solution in all segments of the LCV market,” commented Matt Harrison, President and CEO at Toyota Motor Europe.

# # #

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Stellantis Contacts:


Fernão SILVEIRA   
+31 6 43 25 43 41
fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Valérie GILLOT
+33 6 83 92 92 96
valerie.gillot@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL
+ 33 6 87 77 41 82
nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com


Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (TME) oversees the wholesale sales and marketing of Toyota, GR (Gazoo Racing) and Lexus vehicles and parts and accessories, as well as Toyota’s European manufacturing and engineering operations. Toyota directly employs over 27,000 people and has invested over EUR 10 billion in Europe since 1990. Its nine European manufacturing plants are located in Portugal, the UK, France, Poland, Czech Republic, Turkey and Russia. Today, there are approximately 16.5 million Toyota, GR and Lexus vehicles on European roads, whose drivers are supported by a network of 28 National Marketing and Sales Companies and around 2,800 retail sales outlets in 53 countries (EU, UK, EFTA countries + Russia, Israel, Turkey and other Eastern European countries). In 2021, TME sold 1,076,300 vehicles in Europe for a 6.4% market share. For more information, visit Facts & Figures (toyota.eu)  and www.toyota-europe.com.

Toyota believes that when people are free to move, anything is possible. In the pursuit of "Mobility for All", Toyota aims to create safer, more connected, inclusive and sustainable mobility to achieve its mission of producing “Happiness for All”. In Europe, TME launched the KINTO mobility brand which offers a range of mobility services in 14 countries, and is growing its business-to-business sales of zero-emission fuel cell products and engineering support. Contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Toyota is working to achieve carbon neutrality in its entire business across Europe. A historic leader in CO2 reduction in Europe, TME aims to achieve 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles in Western Europe by 2035 and will continue to offer a full range of electrified powertrains to customers across the region with its hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery and fuel cell electric vehicles. When it comes to sustainability, Toyota is committed to Go Beyond.

Toyota Motor Europe Contacts:


Mr. Jean-Yves JAULT   
+32 2 745 2997
Jean.Yves.Jault@toyota-europe.com

Mr. Paul GREAVES
+32 2 745 2345
Paul.Greaves@toyota-europe.com

Ms. An DUA
+ 32 2 745 2471
An.Dua@toyota-europe.com



