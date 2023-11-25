Stellantis' US plants recognized for meeting energy reduction goals ahead of schedule

Nov. 25—Stellantis' U.S. manufacturing plants were recently recognized for exceeding their carbon reduction goals as part of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Better Plants Challenge.

Stellantis achieved a 26% reduction in energy consumption in six years, four years ahead of the program's 10-year goal.

The DOE's Better Plants program works with leading U.S. manufacturers and wastewater treatment agencies to set ambitious energy, water, waste and carbon reduction goals and commit to reducing energy intensity by 25% across all U.S. operations.

"As part of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, the company made a commitment to be carbon net zero by 2038 and our efforts are helping reduce the carbon footprint of our manufacturing operations," Kim Baslock, corporate energy group supervisor for Stellantis' U.S. manufacturing facilities, said in a statement. "After joining the DOE Better Plants Challenge six years ago, we have implemented numerous major projects and initiatives to help reduce our energy consumption."

Between 2017 and 2022, teams at Stellantis' 16 plants across Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan worked with their corporate colleagues to implement a number of activities to reduce energy intensity and share best practices. These initiatives include:

* Nine facilities participating in the Illinois ComEd and Michigan DTE strategic Energy Management Programs, which help businesses improve energy performance while reducing waste

* Coordinating energy treasure hunts where employees find opportunities for energy reduction in the plant

* Retrofitting lighting to LED fixtures

* Upgrading building air handling unit controls and burners

* Sharing best practices for regional and global plants

* Increasing tracking and reporting on plant energy consumption and key performance metrics

As a result of these efforts, the company saved more than $15 million and 451,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year in energy for a total of nearly $90 million and more than 2.7 million MWh since the program was implemented. The energy saved results in a reduction of over 175,000 metric tons of carbon equivalent each year and is equal to greenhouse gas emissions from 22,137 homes for one year.