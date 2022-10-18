U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
·1 min read
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEL) (Stellar), formerly known as CBTX, Inc. (CBTX), today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results of stand-alone CBTX as well as stand-alone Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., which was merged into CBTX effective October 1, 2022, with the surviving entity renamed Stellar. The call will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Friday, October 28, 2022, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at IR.stellarbancorpinc.com, under Press Releases.

Conference Call and Live Webcast
Participants may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId5b581acd6f143fdb46c9666597c0d84 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorp.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://IR.stellarbancorpinc.com/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at IR.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, created by the merger of Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations:
IR@stellarbancorp.com


