Stellar Service Brands Names Caleb Ward Vice President of Finance

·2 min read

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Service Brands ("Stellar"), a multi-brand residential and commercial service organization that includes Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, The Driveway Company and Softroc, has named Caleb Ward its Vice President of Finance. As a key member of the finance team, Ward will be integral in setting the strategy for and overseeing financial planning and analysis across all the brands.

Caleb Ward
Caleb Ward

"I am pleased to welcome Caleb to our leadership team; he will play a pivotal role in driving strategic growth and innovation for Stellar Service Brands," said Sherry Rose, chief executive officer of Stellar Service Brands. "Our recent relocation to Dallas has allowed us to attract top talent as we continue to expand. Caleb has a wealth of experience in the finance industry and his leadership skills will be a tremendous asset to the company as he joins the finance team under Jessica Wescott, chief operating officer and chief financial officer."

Prior to joining Stellar Service Brands, Ward worked as a director of retail production and finance at Cardinal Financial Corp. Throughout his career, Ward has worked in various roles for Supreme Lending, Gold Medal Pools, and Reach Restaurant Group. Ward is a native Texan who received his Bachelor of Science in Finance, cum laude, from the University of Texas.

"I am excited to join a company that not only possesses a number of reputable brands, but also has the potential for substantial growth over the course of many years," said Ward. "I look forward to working with Sherry, Jessica and the team to move Stellar Service Brands forward in its financial, operational, and cultural transformation."

To learn more about Stellar Service Brands, visit Stellarservicebrands.com

About Stellar Service Brands
Based in Dallas, Texas, Stellar Service Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1, an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; The Driveway Company, a leading franchise for concrete driveway repair and maintenance; and Softroc, a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include nearly 500 franchise locations awarded across the U.S. With the investment and support of MPK Equity Partners, Stellar plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal of providing exceptional home and commercial services.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellar-service-brands-names-caleb-ward-vice-president-of-finance-301643210.html

SOURCE Stellar Service Brands

