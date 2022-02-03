U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Stellar Health Adds New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer to Executive Leadership Team

·5 min read

The company welcomes Kimberly Lynch, COO and Samantha Kelen, CCO to its leadership team, scaling its operations and bolstering its compliance function within the organization

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health ("Stellar"), a healthcare technology company focused on changing the way payors and providers perform value-based care ("VBC"), announced today the hiring of Kimberly Lynch as Chief Operations Officer and Samantha Kelen as Chief Compliance Officer. The additions to the executive team come at the heels of the announcement of Stellar's Series B funding round in September 2021, in which they raised over $60M through marquee investors including General Atlantic. Since then, the company has doubled in headcount, onboarded thousands of providers to its application and today, manages over 500,000 patient lives.

Samantha Kelen, Chief Compliance Officer at Stellar Health

Stellar Health adds new COO and CCO to executive leadership team, scaling its operations and compliance functions

"We are thrilled to add two new leaders to Stellar Health," said Michael Meng, CEO and Co-Founder of Stellar Health. "As we scale the organization by hiring talented, knowledgeable employees at all levels, we wanted to ensure we have the right people with the right experience leading our team of rockstars."

As Chief Operating Officer, Kim Lynch brings over two decades of experience in health tech and has pursued audacious leaps in data and technology that enable better care for patients, empower clinicians, and deliver on the triple aim for improving the healthcare system. "The elegance of Stellar's approach is a big step forward in simplifying VBC for every care team," said Ms. Lynch. "Patients receive better, more comprehensive care, and providers can see a near-immediate return for their work."

Prior to joining Stellar, Ms. Lynch was part of the founding executive team at Aledade, building the company from inception to a more than $2B valuation. She has led operational, clinical, and technical teams in establishing new health information infrastructure and driving adoption of new technology, including directing the $2B portfolio of national HITECH programs within the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

"We're thrilled to welcome an operational leader of Kim's caliber to the Stellar team," said Mr. Meng. "Kim's deep experience in implementing point-of-care technology in the healthcare landscape will play a key role in scaling Stellar's solution to providers and patients throughout the country."

Ms. Lynch has worked as a consultant for academic medical centers and health systems, commercial and public payers, state, and federal government agencies, and has proudly supported countless clinical teams in private practice, public health, and community health center settings. "I believe we are on the precipice of a step-change in the healthcare system," she said. "Stellar's voracious approach to seizing this moment, learning quickly and building a unique product will allow them to have the biggest impact in how technology changes VBC."

Samantha Kelen is a compliance executive and strategic risk advisor with significant experience in the healthcare industry. As Chief Compliance Officer, she will set the strategy for Stellar's Compliance, Privacy, Security and IT programs to reduce risk, ensure all objectives and obligations are met, and promote a culture of integrity. Ms. Kelen most recently served as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Cardinal Innovations Healthcare providing leadership and oversight to the program integrity, risk, audit, compliance, and ethics programs. Prior to her role at Cardinal, Ms. Kelen supported the ethics and compliance offices at two world renowned energy companies, Duke Energy and NextEra Energy.

"The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated many of the issues in our healthcare system," said Ms. Kelen. "I really believe in Stellar's mission to improve the quality-of-care and affordability of healthcare in the US, and now is a great time to be a part of delivering on this mission."

"The significance of compliance and transparency in healthcare cannot be understated," added Mr. Meng. "We're excited to have Samantha's leadership in maintaining compliance with industry regulations, ensuring our patients' information is protected and implementing the right systems and policies along the way."

Ms. Kelen's family has a history in healthcare, so joining a mission-driven company on a path to improving patient care and reducing clinician burnout was an easy decision. "My father was a cardiologist, and my mother started as a nurse before spending many years in clinical research," she said. "While I've also worked in the energy industry, I really love that healthcare is truly about serving the needs of our communities and helping individuals live healthier, fuller lives. In some ways, I think this is where I always belonged."

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a healthcare technology company focused on enabling success across the value-based care ("VBC") continuum by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. The Stellar solution is the first point-of-care, cloud-based platform that helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. With Stellar, providers can achieve a range of VBC goals, like improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals, all with the objective of improving patient health. For more information on Stellar Health, visit www.stellar.health.

Genevieve Pasculli Stellar Health
Telephone 516-457-4791
Email genevieve.pascullI@stellar.health
Website www.stellar.health

Kim Lynch, Chief Operating Officer at Stellar Health
(PRNewsfoto/Stellar Health)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellar-health-adds-new-chief-operating-officer-and-chief-compliance-officer-to-executive-leadership-team-301474890.html

SOURCE Stellar Health

