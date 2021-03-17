Stellar® Releases Advanced Software to Perform High-Speed Repair of Corrupt Microsoft® Exchange® Databases and Reduce Downtime

Stellar Repair for Exchange® v10 brings cutting-edge features to deal with inaccessible MS Exchange systems, helping Administrators perform critical database recovery quickly and bailout companies out of downtime scenarios. The software works with the latest MS Exchange 2019 & older versions and also helps migrate from on-premises to live Exchange environments.

METUCHEN, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, a global leader in data care technology, today launched the latest version of its flagship mailbox database repair software for Microsoft Exchange Server. Stellar Repair for Exchange v10 is now available globally and introduces a slew of new & enhanced features to expedite mailbox recovery from corrupted and dismounted Exchange databases in vast scenarios. The new parallel mailbox recovery and priority processing features accelerate the rescue act with unmatched speed.

This latest version augments the software's core database repair capability in situations arising from Exchange Server crash, dirty shutdown, failure to mount, and even when database damage is caused due to server hacking.

The improved features allow recovery of mailboxes from very large-sized Exchange database (EDB) files while fully preserving the data integrity.

"We have continuously evolved Stellar Repair for Exchange over the past two decades with a singular vision to equip IT administrators with an all-weather technology accompanying them in the trenches when they deal with Exchange database corruption. This version helps us offer a more advanced solution for a broader spectrum of issues, including database damage due to malicious attacks," says Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.

Prioritized mailbox recovery is another crucial improvement that allows retrieval of mailboxes based on a user-defined queue. This feature expedites access to high-priority mailboxes, helping administrators reinstate minimum levels quickly to sustain business communication in complex downtime situations.

Story continues

"Large-scale mail server deployments are predisposed to disruptions due to intrinsic issues like faulty implementation, operational lapses, missed patches, etc. External threat actors exploit the vulnerabilities, impacting the mail services. Email database recovery forms the core need in such outage scenarios. Stellar Exchange recovery software helps alleviate such situations," opines Mr. Chandna.

Stellar's solution is rigorously tested & recommended by several Microsoft MVPs and experts for its ability to recover the complete mailbox data. The software allows selective recovery of mailboxes and shows a Preview of data to ascertain outcomes. The software also exports the repaired EDB file directly to Office 365 or on-premises Exchange. It supports Exchange Server 2019, 2016, 2013, and older versions.

About Stellar

Established in 1993 and headquartered in India - with offices in New Jersey, USA, and Europe - Stellar is a global leader in data care. The ISO 27001 certified organization specializes in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, file repair software, and professional in-lab services. Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfil niche and broad data care needs of consumers in both the enterprise and personal segments.

For PR queries:

Contact

Sudhanshu Puri

Voice: +1800-102-3232

Mailto: 305446@email4pr.com

Web: www.stellarinfo.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellar-releases-advanced-software-to-perform-high-speed-repair-of-corrupt-microsoft-exchange-databases-and-reduce-downtime-301249636.html

SOURCE Stellar