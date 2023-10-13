Stellar third-quarter earnings will revive the tech-stock rally and power the sector to double-digit gains, Wedbush says

Tech stocks will shake off investors' fears about bonds and Israel to stage a fourth-quarter comeback, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/VIEWpress

Tech stocks are about to surge again thanks to stellar third-quarter earnings, according to Wedbush.

The sector started the year on an AI-powered tear, but that rally has ground to a halt in recent months.

Tech will shake off investors’ worries about bonds and Israel to post double-digit gains between now and the end of 2023, Dan Ives said.

Tech stocks will break out of their mid-2023 funk with a double-digit end-of-year rally, according to Wedbush Securities.

Managing director Dan Ives said Thursday that he's expecting the sector's listed companies to post strong third-quarter earnings over the next few weeks that will highlight how the rapid rise of artificial intelligence has juiced up their profits.

"Third-quarter earnings over the coming weeks will be an eye-opener for the Street as the transformational AI growth and stabilizing IT spending environment will create a massive tech rally heading into year-end," he wrote in a research note seen by Insider.

Ives believes that tech stocks will jump between 12% and 15% over the three months ending December 31.

Equities started 2023 on an AI-powered tear, but that rally has fizzled out in recent months with investors fretting about sticky inflation, rising interest rates, an unprecedented crash in long-duration bond prices, and – more recently – the risk that other countries could become embroiled in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"While the macro/bond backdrop is confusing for investors and the geopolitical situation caused by the terrorist attack on Israel has created a heartbreaking and nervous situation for the markets, we believe the tech universe is resilient and is poised for a strong earnings season ahead set to prove the doubters wrong," Ives said.

"We use the macro and Fed worries as a time to double down on our bullish tech thesis… and not panic," he added, referring to Wedbush's view that AI is a "fourth industrial revolution" that will drive an extra $1 trillion worth of spending.

The third-quarter earnings season kicks off Friday, with big banks including JPMorgan and Citigroup set to report how they performed financially over the three months ending September 30.

Read the original article on Business Insider