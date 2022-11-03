U.S. markets closed

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

·11 min read

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, in which we more than covered our regular dividend with GAAP and Core net investment income, grew our portfolio to $872 million at fair value and maintained asset quality. Our portfolio company performance remains stable. We are benefitting from the rising interest rate environment as our loan portfolio's yield has now risen 140 basis points from the end of the second quarter. In October, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional dividend of $0.06 in the aggregate for the fourth quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate, payable in monthly increments, for the fourth quarter."

 


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022


September 30, 2022



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$7.19

$0.37


$18.88

$0.97

Core net investment income (1)


6.90

0.35


18.27

0.94

Net realized gains on investments


1.55

0.08


4.66

0.24

Net realized loss on foreign currency


-

-


(0.01)

-

Total realized income (2) 


8.74

0.45


23.53

1.20

Distributions


(6.64)

(0.34)


(18.75)

(0.96)

Net unrealized depreciation on investments


(4.80)

(0.25)


(12.81)

(0.66)

Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation


(0.02)

-


(0.05)

-

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries


0.03

-


(0.15)

(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$3.96

0.20


$10.51

0.54

Weighted average shares outstanding



19,545,935



19,535,708







(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.                         



(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

 


PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)










As of


As of




September 30,


December 31,




2022


2021

Investments at fair value



$871.70


$772.9

Total assets



$889.10


$821.3

Net assets



$277.20


$285.1

Shares outstanding



19,545,935


19,517,595

Net asset value per share



$14.18


$14.61









Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


September 30,




2022


2022

New investments



$56.9


$181.0

Repayments of investments



(34.2)


(74.4)

Net activity



$22.7


$106.6










As of


As of




September 30,


December 31,




2022


2021

Number of portfolio company investments



89


73

Number of debt investments



74


58







Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)






Cash



9.2 %


7.4 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.1 %


0.2 %

Fee amortization



0.5 %


0.4 %

Total



9.8 %


8.0 %







Weighted average yield on total investments (4)






Cash



8.7 %


6.9 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.1 %


0.2 %

Fee amortization



0.4 %


0.4 %

Total



9.2 %


7.5 %







(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.



(4)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

 

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $20.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, totaled $13.0 million and $13.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.8 million and $3.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.6 and $1.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($0.6) million and $1.7 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $6.4 million and $4.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million.

Net investment income was $7.2 million and $4.1 million, or $0.37 and $0.21 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($0.6) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net  of realized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.35 per share; and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.31 per share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($4.8) million and $2.1 million, respectively and the Company had realized gains of $1.6 million and $7.9 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.0 million and $12.8 million, or $0.20 and $0.66 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $199.0 million and $177.3 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.58 per share ($6.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

New and Add-on Investments







Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment
Amount

 Instrument Type

New Investment

July 1, 2022

Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC

Branded haircare platform

$100,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

July 5, 2022

Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC

Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized

$13,863,087

Last out term loan




filtration pumps, and custom castings

$743,770

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

July 15, 2022

Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$1,000,000

First lien term loan





$53,107

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

July 20, 2022

SIB Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$2,321,678

First lien term loan

Add-On Investment

July 28, 2022

USASF Blocker IV LLC

Existing portfolio company

$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

July 29, 2022

Curion Holdings, LLC

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

$13,060,001

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment





$739,999

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

August 2, 2022

Inoapps Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$43,956

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

August 5, 2022

Credit Connection, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$54,384

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

August 8, 2022

International Designs Holdings LLC

Existing portfolio company

$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

August 11, 2022

Archer Systems, LLC

Provider of mass tort settlement administrative

$1,000,000

First lien term loan




solutions

$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

August 26, 2022

Heartland Business Systems, LLC

End-to-end IT solutions provider

$10,000,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment





$286,065

Equity investment

New Investment

August 31, 2022

Pearl Media Holdings, LLC

Provider of street-level, out-of-home advertising

$10,000,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment

Add-On Investment

September 1, 2022

Sapphire Aggregator S.a r.l.

Existing portfolio company

$100,000

Equity investment

New Investment

September 2, 2022

MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.

Lifestyle home décor brand

$100,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

September 28, 2022

HV GS Acquisition, LP

Existing portfolio company

$89,439

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

September 30, 2022

Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP

Existing portfolio company

$1,093

Equity investment

 

Full Repayments and Realizations








Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

July 15, 2022

ASC Communications, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$8,250,000


First lien term loan

Full Realization




$1,750,487

$1,750,487

Equity investment

Full Repayment

July 15, 2022

International Designs Group LLC

Existing portfolio company

$99,750


First lien term loan





$20,000


Revolver

Full Repayment

August 18, 2022

TAC LifePort Purchaser, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$9,543,742


First lien term loan

Full Realization

September 16, 2022

PCS Software Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$437,920

$49,608

Equity investment

 

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022







Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment
Amount

 Instrument Type

New Investment

October 12, 2022

NINJIO, LLC

Cybersecurity awareness and training platform

$5,000,000

First lien term loan





$100,000

Revolver commitment





$100,000

Delayed draw term loan commitment





$313,253

Equity investment








Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

 Instrument Type

Full Realization

October 17, 2022

EC Defense Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

$1,159,638

$950,000

Equity investment

 

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of November 3, 2022 was $206.8 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

On August 12, 2022, the Company contributed $9.5 million in capital to its SBIC II subsidiary. To date, the Company has contributed all of its $87.5 million regulatory capital commitment. The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of November 3, 2022 was $306.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On October 4, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2022 as follows:













Ex-Dividend


Record


...

