Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, in which we more than covered our regular dividend with GAAP and Core net investment income, grew our portfolio to $872 million at fair value and maintained asset quality. Our portfolio company performance remains stable. We are benefitting from the rising interest rate environment as our loan portfolio's yield has now risen 140 basis points from the end of the second quarter. In October, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional dividend of $0.06 in the aggregate for the fourth quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate, payable in monthly increments, for the fourth quarter."



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$7.19 $0.37

$18.88 $0.97 Core net investment income (1)

6.90 0.35

18.27 0.94 Net realized gains on investments

1.55 0.08

4.66 0.24 Net realized loss on foreign currency

- -

(0.01) - Total realized income (2)

8.74 0.45

23.53 1.20 Distributions

(6.64) (0.34)

(18.75) (0.96) Net unrealized depreciation on investments

(4.80) (0.25)

(12.81) (0.66) Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation

(0.02) -

(0.05) - Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries

0.03 -

(0.15) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$3.96 0.20

$10.51 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding



19,545,935



19,535,708













(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.



(2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)

















As of

As of





September 30,

December 31,





2022

2021 Investments at fair value



$871.70

$772.9 Total assets



$889.10

$821.3 Net assets



$277.20

$285.1 Shares outstanding



19,545,935

19,517,595 Net asset value per share



$14.18

$14.61















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2022 New investments



$56.9

$181.0 Repayments of investments



(34.2)

(74.4) Net activity



$22.7

$106.6

















As of

As of





September 30,

December 31,





2022

2021 Number of portfolio company investments



89

73 Number of debt investments



74

58











Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)









Cash



9.2 %

7.4 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization



0.5 %

0.4 % Total



9.8 %

8.0 %











Weighted average yield on total investments (4)









Cash



8.7 %

6.9 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization



0.4 %

0.4 % Total



9.2 %

7.5 %













(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.



(4) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $20.1 million and $17.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, totaled $13.0 million and $13.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.8 million and $3.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.6 and $1.5 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($0.6) million and $1.7 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $6.4 million and $4.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.2 million and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million.

Net investment income was $7.2 million and $4.1 million, or $0.37 and $0.21 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($0.6) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net of realized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.35 per share; and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.31 per share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($4.8) million and $2.1 million, respectively and the Company had realized gains of $1.6 million and $7.9 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.0 million and $12.8 million, or $0.20 and $0.66 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,545,935 and 19,486,003 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $199.0 million and $177.3 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.58 per share ($6.6 million and $11.3 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

New and Add-on Investments













Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Investment

Amount Instrument Type New Investment July 1, 2022 Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC Branded haircare platform $100,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Equity investment New Investment July 5, 2022 Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized $13,863,087 Last out term loan





filtration pumps, and custom castings $743,770 Equity investment Add-On Investment July 15, 2022 Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC Existing portfolio company $1,000,000 First lien term loan







$53,107 Equity investment Add-On Investment July 20, 2022 SIB Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company $2,321,678 First lien term loan Add-On Investment July 28, 2022 USASF Blocker IV LLC Existing portfolio company $100,000 Equity investment New Investment July 29, 2022 Curion Holdings, LLC Provider of product testing and consumer insights $13,060,001 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Delayed draw term loan commitment







$739,999 Equity investment Add-On Investment August 2, 2022 Inoapps Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company $43,956 Equity investment Add-On Investment August 5, 2022 Credit Connection, LLC Existing portfolio company $54,384 Equity investment Add-On Investment August 8, 2022 International Designs Holdings LLC Existing portfolio company $100,000 Equity investment New Investment August 11, 2022 Archer Systems, LLC Provider of mass tort settlement administrative $1,000,000 First lien term loan





solutions $100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Equity investment New Investment August 26, 2022 Heartland Business Systems, LLC End-to-end IT solutions provider $10,000,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Delayed draw term loan commitment







$286,065 Equity investment New Investment August 31, 2022 Pearl Media Holdings, LLC Provider of street-level, out-of-home advertising $10,000,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Delayed draw term loan commitment Add-On Investment September 1, 2022 Sapphire Aggregator S.a r.l. Existing portfolio company $100,000 Equity investment New Investment September 2, 2022 MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc. Lifestyle home décor brand $100,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Equity investment Add-On Investment September 28, 2022 HV GS Acquisition, LP Existing portfolio company $89,439 Equity investment Add-On Investment September 30, 2022 Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP Existing portfolio company $1,093 Equity investment

Full Repayments and Realizations















Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Proceeds Received Realized Gain Instrument Type Full Repayment July 15, 2022 ASC Communications, LLC Existing portfolio company $8,250,000

First lien term loan Full Realization





$1,750,487 $1,750,487 Equity investment Full Repayment July 15, 2022 International Designs Group LLC Existing portfolio company $99,750

First lien term loan







$20,000

Revolver Full Repayment August 18, 2022 TAC LifePort Purchaser, LLC Existing portfolio company $9,543,742

First lien term loan Full Realization September 16, 2022 PCS Software Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company $437,920 $49,608 Equity investment

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022













Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Investment

Amount Instrument Type New Investment October 12, 2022 NINJIO, LLC Cybersecurity awareness and training platform $5,000,000 First lien term loan







$100,000 Revolver commitment







$100,000 Delayed draw term loan commitment







$313,253 Equity investment















Activity Type Date Company Name Company Description Proceeds Received Realized Gain Instrument Type Full Realization October 17, 2022 EC Defense Holdings, LLC Existing portfolio company $1,159,638 $950,000 Equity investment

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of November 3, 2022 was $206.8 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

On August 12, 2022, the Company contributed $9.5 million in capital to its SBIC II subsidiary. To date, the Company has contributed all of its $87.5 million regulatory capital commitment. The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of November 3, 2022 was $306.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On October 4, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2022 as follows: