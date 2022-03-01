U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.34
    +2.93 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0096 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3325
    -0.0096 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8990
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,128.50
    +1,022.66 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.59
    +9.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCM

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

In describing the Company's 2021 activities, Robert T. Ladd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to report positive results in a number of areas throughout 2021. We raised our regular dividend from $0.25 per quarter to $0.28 per quarter and declared $0.09 of additional dividends all of which we covered with realized earnings. We also generated $20.8 million of realized gains after taxes from our equity portfolio. We finished 2021 with a record level of originations and we are continuing to see many quality investment opportunities. During the year we invested $395 million and since year end, we have invested an additional $42 million."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS










($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)












Q4-21


YTD-21


Q4-20


YTD-20


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share













Net investment income

$5.12

$0.26


$19.78

$1.01


$4.99

$0.26


$21.99

$1.13













Core net investment income (1)

6.53

0.33


23.75

1.22


5.43

0.28


22.40

1.15













Net realized gain (loss) on investments

17.11

0.88


23.71

1.22


(7.69)

(0.40)


(10.13)

(0.52)













Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-


(0.54)

(0.03)


-

-


-

-













Provision for taxes on realized gain












on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(2.28)

(0.12)


(2.96)

(0.15)


-

-


-

-

























Total realized income(2)

$19.95

$1.02


$40.53

$2.08


$(2.70)

$(0.14)


$11.86

$0.61













Distributions(3)

(1.18)

(0.06)


(22.22)

(1.14)


-

-


(22.40)

(1.15)













Net unrealized appreciation












(depreciation) on investments

(10.80)

(0.55)


(6.93)

(0.36)


19.61

1.01


8.56

0.44













Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized












depreciation (appreciation) on investments

1.10

0.06


0.51

0.03


(0.10)

(0.01)


(0.22)

(0.01)













Net increase in net assets resulting












from operations

$10.25

$0.53


$33.57

$1.72


$16.81

$0.86


$20.20

$1.04













Weighted average shares outstanding

19,500,866


19,489,750


19,486,003


19,471,500



(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is not a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments; both U.S GAAP measures.

(3)

In 2021, fourth quarter dividends were declared in the third quarter.











PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY










($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)














As of


As of









12/31/2021


12/31/2020







Investments at fair value


$772.9


$653.4







Total assets


$821.3


$674.9







Net assets


$285.1


$273.4







Shares outstanding


19,517,595


19,486,003







Net asset value per share


$14.61


$14.03






































Q4-21


YTD-21


Q4-20


YTD-20










New investments


$144.0


$387.3


$64.8


$152.0

Repayments of investments


(164.0)


(287.6)


(46.4)


(128.8)

Net activity


$(20.0)


$99.7


$18.4


$23.2

































As of


As of









12/31/2021


12/31/2020














Number of portfolio company investments


73


66

Number of debt investments


55


51






Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1)





Cash


7.4%


7.8%

PIK


0.2%


0.0%

Fee amortization


0.4%


0.5%

Total


8.0%


8.3%






Weighted average yield on total investments (2)





Cash


6.9%


7.4%

PIK


0.2%


0.0%

Fee amortization


0.4%


0.5%

Total


7.5%


7.9%














(1)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt and other income producing investments, including cash, PIK interest, and the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(2)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 totaled $63.7 million and $56.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, totaled $43.9 million and $34.7 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $13.2 million and $11.1 million, income incentive fees totaled $3.0 million and $2.5 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $2.9 million and $(0.4) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $18.7 million and $16.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million and $1.8 million, income tax totaled $1.1 million and $0.8 million, and other expenses totaled $3.2 million and $2.9 million, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net investment income was $19.8 million and $22.0 million, or $1.01 and $1.13 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,489,750 and 19,471,500, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of $2.9 million and $(0.4) million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the years. There can be no assurance that unrealized appreciation or depreciation will be realized in the future. Accordingly, such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $1.1 million and $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from capital gains. Excluding these accruals, net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2021 would be $ 23.75 million, or $ 1.22 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2020, net investment income would have been $ 22.40 million, or $ 1.15 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, of $(6.9) million and $8.6 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had realized gains (losses) of $23.7 million and $(10.1) million, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $33.6 million and $20.2 million, or $1.72 per common share and $1.04 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,489,750 and 19,471,500, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, our credit facility provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount up to $250.0 and $230.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 for both years. As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had $177.3 million and $174.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

For the for the year ended December 31, 2021, our operating activities used cash of $76.1 million primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments, For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $101.8 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of notes payable, SBA-guaranteed debentures, net borrowings on our credit facility and proceeds from the issuance of common stock.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $3.5 million, primarily in connection with the purchase of portfolio investments, offset by sales and repayments of portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $5.8 million, primarily from proceeds from the issuance of common stock, proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures and net borrowings on our credit facility.

Distributions

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.06 per share and $1.14, respectively ($1.2 million and $22.2 million, respectively). Our fourth quarter regular dividend of an aggregate of $0.28 per share was declared in the third quarter in order to maintain our qualification for taxation as a regulated investment company ("RIC") and to eliminate our liability for corporate-level U.S. federal income tax. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, we declared a $0.06 supplemental dividend to be paid in the first quarter of 2022. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.00 and $1.15 per share, respectively ($0 million and $22.4 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $1.0 million of the dividends declared in 2021 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains.

Recent Portfolio Activity

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, we funded $144.0 million in 9 new and 13 existing portfolio companies and received $164.0 million from 13 repayments, paydowns and amounts received from equity investments. The new investment transactions and repayments that occurred during the quarter are summarized as follows:

On October 12, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Venbrook Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On October 28, 2021, we invested $5.0 million in the first lien term loan of Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On October 29, 2021, we invested ...$13.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.9 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of SIB Holdings, LLC a provider of fixed cost reduction services. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On November 1, 2021, we invested $8.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.5 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Infolinks Media Buyco, LLC an advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On November 1, 2021, we invested $1.1 million in the first lien term loan of Integrated Oncology Network, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On November 1, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan of Adams Publishing Group, LLC for total proceeds of $4.3 million.

On November 3, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Premiere Digital Services, Inc. for total proceeds of $12.4 million. We also received $0.4 million in full realization on the preferred equity of the company, resulting in a $0.1 million gain. On the same day, we invested $14.4 million in the first lien term loan and $0.6 million in the unfunded revolver of the company.

On November 9, 2021, we invested $7.6 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Ledge Lounger, Inc. a provider of premium in-pool and backyard furniture. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On November 10, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of TechInsights, Inc. for total proceeds of $21.5 million.

On November 18, 2021, we committed $2.0 million in the unfunded revolver of CompleteCase, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On November 19, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of BW DME Acquisition, LLC for total proceeds of $16.7 million. We also received full repayment on the unsecured term loan of BW DME Holdings, LLC for total proceeds of $0.4 million and $7.9 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $6.0 million gain.

On November 22, 2021, we invested $6.9 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.5 million in the unfunded revolver of Madison Logic, Inc., an existing portfolio company. On the same day, we received $0.7 million in realization on the preferred equity of the company, resulting in a $0.2 million gain.

On November 23, 2021, we invested $15.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $3.5 million in the unfunded revolver of ArborWorks Acquisition LLC a professional tree care firm. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On November 23, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of Lynx FBO Operating, LLC for total proceeds of $14.2 million. We also received $1.8 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.2 million gain.

On November 24, 2021, we invested $0.6 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.2 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc., an existing portfolio company.

On November 30, 2021, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of Munch's Supply LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On December 1, 2021, we received full repayment on the unsecured term loan Time Manufacturing Acquisitions, LLC for total proceeds of $13.6 million. We also received $2.7 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.1 million gain.

On December 13, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and delayed draw term loan of Convergence Technologies, Inc. for total proceeds of $17.2 million. We also received $2.2 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.6 million gain.

On December 15, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien last out term loan and last out delayed draw term loan of FB Topco, Inc. for total proceeds of $21.5 million.

On December 17, 2021, we invested $13.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $2.9 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of HV Watterson Holdings, LLC a provider of emergency & disaster response, facility management, and environmental services to corporate clients. Additionally, we invested $1.1 million in the equity of the company.

On December 22, 2021, we invested $16 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of U.S. Expediters, LLC, a reseller of CPAP machines and accessories. Additionally, we invested $1.4 million in the equity of the company.

On December 27, 2021, we received $0.6 million in full realization on the equity of Wise Parent Company, LLC, resulting in a $0.6 million gain.

On December 28, 2021, we invested $10.6 million in first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Trade Education Acquisition, L.L.C., an online education platform for retail investors. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.

On December 28, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Xanitos, Inc., an existing portfolio company.

On December 30, 2021, we invested $16.7 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Peltram Plumbing Holdings, LLC, a provider of plumbing solutions. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On December 31, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loans and delayed draw term loan of Munch's Supply LLC for total proceeds of $15.4 million. In addition, we received $3.0 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.5 million gain.

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2021

On February 1, 2022, we invested $6.2 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of BLP Buyer, Inc., a distributor of lifting solutions. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On February 7, 2022, we invested $5.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver and $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan of Service Minds Company, LLC, a provider of residential electrical services.

On February 10, 2022, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of NuSource Financial, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On February 15, 2022, we invested £10.0 million pounds sterling ($13.5 million dollars) in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of a provider of Oracle-focused IT services. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On February 24, 2022, we invested $13.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of BDS Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced marketing services.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of March 1, 2022 was $202.3 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The outstanding balance of SBA-guaranteed Debentures as of March 1, 2022 was $260.0 million.

Dividend Declared

On January 13, 2022, the Company's Board declared a monthly dividend of $0.0933 per share for each of January, February, and March, totaling $0.28 per share in the aggregate for the first quarter of 2022.











Declared


Ex-Dividend Date


Record Date


Payment Date


Amount per Share

1/13/2022


1/27/2022


1/28/2022


2/15/2022


$

0.0933

1/13/2022


2/24/2022


2/25/2022


3/15/2022


$

0.0933

1/13/2022


3/30/2022


3/31/2022


4/15/2022


$

0.0933

Please refer to the website for regarding the U.S. federal income tax characteristics of our 2021 dividends. The information is posted on the website under "Tax Information" (https://www.stelluscapital.com/public-investors/tax-information/).

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM, Central Standard Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 888-394-8218 (domestic). Use passcode 9879227. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Thursday, March 11, 2022 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 9879227. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414
Chief Financial Officer
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com


PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION









STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES











December 31,


December 31,



2021


2020

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value








(amortized cost of $785,005,957 and $658,628,966, respectively)

$

772,873,326


$

653,424,495


Cash and cash equivalents


44,174,856



18,477,602


Receivable for sales and repayments of investments


536,105



215,929


Interest receivable


2,944,599



2,189,448


Other receivables


54,752



25,495


Deferred tax asset


151,278




Deferred offering costs


14,888



90,000


Prepaid expenses


512,214



487,188



Total Assets

$

821,262,018


$

674,910,157

LIABILITIES







Notes payable

$

98,102,973


$

48,307,518


Credit Facility payable


175,451,116



171,728,405


SBA-guaranteed debentures


244,615,903



173,167,496


Dividends payable


1,171,059




Management fees payable


3,454,225



2,825,322


Income incentive fees payable


1,749,130



681,660


Capital gains incentive fees payable


3,388,151



521,021


Interest payable


3,693,662



2,144,085


Unearned revenue


529,726



523,424


Administrative services payable


386,368



391,491


Deferred tax liability




359,590


Income tax payable


3,269,514



724,765


Other accrued expenses and liabilities


338,958



174,731



Total Liabilities

$

536,150,785


$

401,549,508



Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)








Net Assets

$

285,111,233


$

273,360,649

NET ASSETS







Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares








authorized; 19,517,595 and 19,486,003 issued and outstanding,








respectively)

$

19,518


$

19,486


Paid-in capital


274,559,121



276,026,667


Accumulated undistributed surplus (deficit)


10,532,594



(2,685,504)



Net Assets

$

285,111,233


$

273,360,649



Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

821,262,018


$

674,910,157



Net Asset Value Per Share

$

14.61


$

14.03

























STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















For the


For the


For the




year

year


year




ended

ended


ended




December 31,

December 31,


December 31,




2021

2020


2019

INVESTMENT INCOME










Interest income

$

61,536,686


$

55,350,781


$

56,895,990


Other income


2,142,308



1,307,533



2,015,899



Total Investment Income

$

63,678,994


$

56,658,314


$

58,911,889

OPERATING EXPENSES










Management fees

$

13,169,606


$

11,084,450


$

9,703,706


Valuation fees


313,437



290,445



265,103


Administrative services expenses


1,798,966



1,781,603



1,691,764


Income incentive fees


3,043,470



2,527,813



5,809,672


Capital gains incentive fees


2,867,131



(359,892)



799,876


Professional fees


1,082,917



950,716



1,040,011


Directors' fees


315,000



394,816



383,000


Insurance expense


482,140



384,774



352,382


Interest expense and other fees


18,721,058



15,950,087



14,976,024


Income tax expense


1,102,374



771,134



903,905


Other general and administrative expenses


1,006,428



890,465



547,637



Total Operating Expenses

$

43,902,527


$

34,666,411


$

36,473,080



Net Investment Income

$

19,776,467


$

21,991,903


$

22,438,809


Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated











investments

$

23,710,167


$

(10,129,859)


$

19,565,903


Loss on debt extinguishment

$

(539,250)


$


$


Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation











on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

(6,928,160)


$

8,555,274


$

(15,501,951)


Net change in unrealized appreciation











on non-controlled, affiliated investments

$

-


$

-


$

2,185


Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation











(appreciation) on investments

$

510,868


$

(224,877)


$

(66,760)


Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

$

(2,957,220)


$


$



Net Increase in Net Assets












Resulting from Operations

$

33,572,872


$

20,192,441


$

26,436,001



Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$

1.01


$

1.13


$

1.23



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting



Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Jumped as Much as 13.5% Today

    Shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA), one of the world's largest aluminum companies, rose as much as 13.5% on Tuesday. The move appears to be a response to the company's presentation at an industry conference, from which there was one really notable takeaway. Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum maker, offering the aluminum inputs bauxite and alumina as well as finished aluminum.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After Its Alarming Earnings Report?

    Until now, gaming has been the company's unstoppable growth engine, but it may be running out of gas.

  • Novavax: 2022 Could Be a ‘Transformational Year,’ Says Analyst

    Investors might have been disappointed with Novavax’s (NVAX) latest quarterly results, but Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks a “transformational year” could be in the cards for the vaccine maker. “While next few Q's commercial/regulatory/clinical execution remains key, we could start to see big promise coming to fruition,” the analyst opined following the Q4’s print. That is despite misses on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue declined 20.5% year-over-year to $222.2 million, falling $109.59

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market weakness? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.