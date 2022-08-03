Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report positive results for the second quarter, in which we more than covered our regular dividend with GAAP and Core net investment income, grew our portfolio to $852 million at fair value, upsized our bank credit facility to $265 million and maintained asset quality. We are benefitting from the rising interest rate environment as our loan portfolio's yield has now risen 80 basis points from the end of the first quarter. In July, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional aggregate dividend of $0.06 for the third quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate, payable in monthly increments, for the third quarter."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)



















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$6.17 $0.32

$11.69 $0.60 Core net investment income (1)

5.62 0.29

11.37 0.58 Net realized gains on investments

(0.35) (0.02)

3.11 0.16 Net realized loss on foreign currency

- -

(0.01) - Total realized income(2)

5.82 0.30

14.79 0.76 Distributions

(6.64) (0.34)

(12.11) (0.62) Net unrealized depreciation on investments

(4.29) (0.22)

(8.01) (0.41) Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation

(0.04) -

(0.04) - Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(0.16) (0.01)

(0.18) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$1.34 0.07

$6.56 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding



19,543,117



19,530,509





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)



















As of

As of





June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021 Investments at fair value



$852.00

$772.9 Total assets



$882.90

$821.3 Net assets



$279.90

$285.1 Shares outstanding



19,545,935

19,517,595 Net asset value per share



$14.32

$14.61















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2022 New investments



$67.6

$142.1 Repayments of investments



(48.2)

(58.2) Net activity



$19.4

$83.9

















As of

As of





June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021 Number of portfolio company investments



83

73 Number of debt investments



70

58











Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)









Cash



7.9 %

7.4 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.2 %

0.2 % Fee amortization



0.4 %

0.4 % Total



8.5 %

8.0 %











Weighted average yield on total investments (4)









Cash



7.4 %

6.9 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.2 %

0.2 % Fee amortization



0.4 %

0.4 % Total



8.0 %

7.5 %





(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $16.1 million and $15.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, totaled $9.9 million and $9.6 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.7 million and $3.3 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.0 and $0.1 million, capital gains incentive fees (reversal) totaled ($1.0) million and $0.0 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $5.5 million and $4.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million.

Net investment income was $6.2 million and $5.5 million, or $0.32 and $0.28 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 of 19,543,117 and 19,486,003, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($1.0) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to the decrease in net realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share; and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.8 million, or $0.30 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, of ($4.3) million and $1.7 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company had realized losses of ($0.4) million and ($1.8) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $1.3 million and $5.6 million, or $0.07 and $0.29 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 of 19,543,117 and 19,486,003, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $203.6 million and $177.3 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.25 per share ($6.6 million and $4.9 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

On April 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of International Designs Group LLC, a regional distributor, seller, and custom fabricator of high-end ceramic and stone tile products and accessories. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On April 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Tilley Chemical Company, Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals, oils, and lubricants into the food & beverage, lubricants, flavor and fragrances, personal care, and other chemicals end-markets.

On April 4, 2022, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Microbe Formulas LLC, a provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health.

On April 7, 2022, we received $1.3 million in full realization on the equity of Energy Labs Holding Corp., resulting in a $0.7 million realized gain.

On April 15, 2022, we invested $6.6 million in the first lien term loan of Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On April 15, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Pure TopCo, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On April 25, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of SQAD, LLC for total proceeds of $14.1 million. We also received $2.4 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.1 million realized gain.

On April 29, 2022, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver and $0.1 million in the delayed draw term loan of Florachem Holdings, LLC, a distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On May 17, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC, a provider of quality assurance services for automotive OEMs and suppliers.

On May 20, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of TradePending Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On May 24, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed €0.1 million euro in the revolver and €0.1 million euro in the delayed draw term loan of Monitorus Holding, LLC, a provider of media monitoring and evaluation services.

On June 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of PCP MT Aggregator Holdings, L.P., an existing portfolio company.

On June 6, 2022, we invested $13.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Lightning Intermediate II, LLC, a vitamins, minerals, and supplements brand. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On June 15, 2022, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of ADS Group Topco, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 15, 2022, we invested $0.9 million in the first lien term loan of SIB Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 24, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loans of Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. for total proceeds of $0.7 million, resulting in a $3.9 million realized loss.

On June 27, 2022, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of HV GS Acquisition, LP, an existing portfolio company.

On June 30, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of HV Acquisition VI, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 30, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP, an existing portfolio company.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2022

On July 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC, a branded haircare platform. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On July 5, 2022, we invested $13.9 million in the first lien term loan Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC, a manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.

On July 15, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of International Designs Group, LLC for total proceeds of $0.1 million.

On July 15, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of ASC Communications, LLC for total proceeds of $8.2 million. We also received $1.8 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.8 million realized gain.

On July 15, 2022, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On July 20, 2022, we invested $2.2 million in the first lien term loan of SIB Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On July 28, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of USASF Blocker IV LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On July 29, 2022, we invested $13.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver and $0.1 million in the delayed draw term loan of a provider of product testing and consumer insights. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of August 3, 2022 was $198.2 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

On July 1, 2022, the Company contributed $5.0 million in capital to its SBIC II subsidiary. To date, the Company has contributed $78.0 million of its $87.5 million regulatory capital commitment. The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of August 3, 2022 was $300.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On July 13, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2022 as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 7/13/2022

7/28/2022

7/29/2022

8/15/2022

$ 0.0933 7/13/2022

8/30/2022

8/31/2022

9/15/2022

$ 0.0933 7/13/2022

9/29/2022

9/30/2022

10/14/2022

$ 0.0933

On July 13, 2022, our board of directors declared an additional monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2022 as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 7/13/2022

7/28/2022

7/29/2022

8/15/2022

$ 0.02 7/13/2022

8/30/2022

8/31/2022

9/15/2022

$ 0.02 7/13/2022

9/29/2022

9/30/2022

10/14/2022

$ 0.02

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Central Daylight Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 394-8218. Use passcode 9390038. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Friday, August 12, 2022 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 9390038. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

