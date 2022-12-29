U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

Stellus Private Credit BDC Announces $0.33 Fourth Quarter 2022 Regular Dividends

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("the Company") announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2022. The regular dividend of $0.33 per share will be paid on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

Stellus Capital Management (PRNewsfoto/Stellus Capital Management, LLC)
Stellus Capital Management (PRNewsfoto/Stellus Capital Management, LLC)

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.     

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-private-credit-bdc-announces-0-33-fourth-quarter-2022-regular-dividends-301711084.html

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

