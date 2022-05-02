Stelpro Group acquires Métal BF

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Groupe Stelpro announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Métal BF, a custom metal parts manufacturing company located in Terrebonne.

Founded in 1960, Métal BF is a family business that has made its mark thanks to the know-how of a dedicated and competent team. Today, it boasts over 30 metal experts who work in a 35,000-square-foot workshop equipped with state-of-the-art digital and traditional equipment. A high level of customer satisfaction testifies to the quality of Metal BF's products and services. Certified ISO9001:2015, Métal BF processes steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and copper according to strict and efficient procedures and quality controls.

"We're pleased to welcome the Métal BF family to Groupe Stelpro. The experience, expertise, quality, and service demonstrated by the team are perfectly aligned with our values," says Yves Chabot, President of Groupe Stelpro. "This acquisition is part of our growth strategy and will strengthen our manufacturing capacity to meet the strong demand for our products proactively. We deem it important to maintain quality jobs in Quebec, especially in the current context affecting global supply chains. We see this as a key advantage in serving our customers well."

Métal BF will remain independent of Stelpro, and production will continue at Métal BF's Terrebonne plant. The company will continue to serve its existing customers while integrating Stelpro's needs into its production. A plan to increase Métal BF's production capacity will be rolled out in the coming years.

Groupe Stelpro continues to consolidate its leadership position in the North American electric heating market. This acquisition announcement is its second major manufacturing capacity expansion in less than six months, following the setup of a joint venture manufacturing facility in Mexico in November 2021.

Groupe Stelpro now consists of electric heater manufacturer Stelpro, heating cable manufacturer Flextherm, controls manufacturer Synapse Électronique, metal parts manufacturer Métal BF, the Stello joint venture with Hilo, a Hydro-Québec subsidiary that develops a complete ecosystem of smart home and energy management products, and the Sevcotech México joint venture production unit. Stelpro Group also has a stake in Nowa, a leader in water damage protection, as well as a stake in Lancey Energy Storage, a French start-up that develops electric heaters with an integrated battery and intelligence, which is part of the energy transition movement.

Groupe Stelpro, a Quebec-based family business founded in 1981, markets solutions to meet the needs of users by optimizing their comfort, enhancing their living spaces, and promoting better energy management. North American leader in its field, Groupe Stelpro employs over 600 people and has plants in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Longueuil and Shawinigan. Stelpro is a member of Canada's Best Managed Companies' Platinum Club and is ranked as one of Québec's most important companies by the newspaper Les Affaires.

