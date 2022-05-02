U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.21
    +5.28 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,964.77
    -12.44 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,466.61
    +131.97 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.81
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.19
    +0.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.60
    -50.10 (-2.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.48 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    -0.0080 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1530
    +0.3230 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,471.53
    +549.93 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.74
    -4.91 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Stelpro Group acquires Métal BF

·3 min read

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Groupe Stelpro announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Métal BF, a custom metal parts manufacturing company located in Terrebonne.

Stelpro Group acquires Métal BF

Founded in 1960, Métal BF is a family business that has made its mark thanks to the know-how of a dedicated and competent team. Today, it boasts over 30 metal experts who work in a 35,000-square-foot workshop equipped with state-of-the-art digital and traditional equipment. A high level of customer satisfaction testifies to the quality of Metal BF's products and services. Certified ISO9001:2015, Métal BF processes steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and copper according to strict and efficient procedures and quality controls.

"We're pleased to welcome the Métal BF family to Groupe Stelpro. The experience, expertise, quality, and service demonstrated by the team are perfectly aligned with our values," says Yves Chabot, President of Groupe Stelpro. "This acquisition is part of our growth strategy and will strengthen our manufacturing capacity to meet the strong demand for our products proactively. We deem it important to maintain quality jobs in Quebec, especially in the current context affecting global supply chains. We see this as a key advantage in serving our customers well."

Métal BF will remain independent of Stelpro, and production will continue at Métal BF's Terrebonne plant. The company will continue to serve its existing customers while integrating Stelpro's needs into its production. A plan to increase Métal BF's production capacity will be rolled out in the coming years.

Groupe Stelpro continues to consolidate its leadership position in the North American electric heating market. This acquisition announcement is its second major manufacturing capacity expansion in less than six months, following the setup of a joint venture manufacturing facility in Mexico in November 2021.

Groupe Stelpro now consists of electric heater manufacturer Stelpro, heating cable manufacturer Flextherm, controls manufacturer Synapse Électronique, metal parts manufacturer Métal BF, the Stello joint venture with Hilo, a Hydro-Québec subsidiary that develops a complete ecosystem of smart home and energy management products, and the Sevcotech México joint venture production unit. Stelpro Group also has a stake in Nowa, a leader in water damage protection, as well as a stake in Lancey Energy Storage, a French start-up that develops electric heaters with an integrated battery and intelligence, which is part of the energy transition movement.

About the Groupe Stelpro

Groupe Stelpro, a Quebec-based family business founded in 1981, markets solutions to meet the needs of users by optimizing their comfort, enhancing their living spaces, and promoting better energy management. North American leader in its field, Groupe Stelpro employs over 600 people and has plants in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Longueuil and Shawinigan. Stelpro is a member of Canada's Best Managed Companies' Platinum Club and is ranked as one of Québec's most important companies by the newspaper Les Affaires.

SOURCE STELPRO

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c8278.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Enterprise Products conference call to discuss our first quarter 2022 earnings. Other members of our senior management team are also in attendance for the call today.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Coinbase Jumped Today

    After a rough week, cryptocurrency assets are on the mend on Monday morning. The calendar has turned over to a new month and the stock market is up slightly with crypto assets climbing as well. Investors seem to be moving back into riskier assets and that's broadly helping the cryptocurrency market slightly.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appear to be reacting to better-than-expected quarterly results by one of Nvidia's competitors -- which indicates strength in the broader semiconductor market. ON Semiconductor, a chip company focusing on the automotive and industrial markets, reported its first-quarter results today, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.22, up from just $0.35 in the year-ago quarter, and above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.05 per share.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockTech Leads Stock Rebound Even as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Japanese institutional manag

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped on Monday

    Shares of electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped more than 2% in early trading Monday, dragged down by a series of apparently bad news headlines. The good news is that Tesla stock has already recovered its gains and is heading back higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET -- on investors' conclusion that the news isn't really as bad as it first appeared. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, first Barron's reported over the weekend on investor concerns that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion could leave Musk loaded with debt and at risk of having to sell more Tesla shares -- with a deleterious effect upon Tesla's stock price.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 70%, as stock drops 8.2% this past week

    We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To...

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech shares rebound as traders look ahead to Fed, earnings

    Stocks headed for losses in the first session of May following one of the worst monthly performances for the S&P 500 since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

  • Three prominent media stocks have crashed more than 50% in 2022

    Brutal sell-offs have found their way to the media space this year.

  • Inflation Is Giving This REIT a Healthy Boost

    Spiking inflation has been one of the major storylines this year. Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT focused on owning hospitals. It leases these properties back to hospital operating companies under triple net leases (NNN).

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.