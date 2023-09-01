Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.0292

The board of Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of October, with investors receiving £0.0292 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 6.8%.

Stelrad Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Stelrad Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 39% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 109.0%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Stelrad Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Stelrad Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 69% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Stelrad Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Stelrad Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Stelrad Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

