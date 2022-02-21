U.S. markets closed

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving opportunities with Becton Dickinson and Co. & Bio Techne Corp.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stem cell manufacturing market is set to grow by USD 6.77 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.69% from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest research report on the Stem Cell Manufacturing Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for stem cell manufacturing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The presence of a well-developed healthcare system (helps vendors providing biotechnology solutions to easily establish themselves in the market) and the high disposable income (allows people to opt for expensive stem cell therapies) will facilitate the stem cell manufacturing market growth in North America in the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For more insights on the market share of various regions -Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The stem cell manufacturing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stem cell manufacturing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio-Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The stem cell manufacturing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers stem cell manufacturing kits namely a stem cell Enumeration kit.

  • Bio-Techne Corp. - The company offers stem cell manufacturing solutions such as induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Hematopoietic stem cells among others.

  • Corning Inc. - The company offers stem cell manufacturing kits such as ECM Mimetic and advanced surfaces, Corning microcarriers among others.

  • Lonza Group Ltd. - The company offers a stem cell manufacturing kit namely a Mesenchymal stem cell growth medium bullet kit.

  • Merck KGaA - The company offers stem cell manufacturing solutions namely stem cell proliferation inhibitors.

  • To know about all major companies with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising prevalence of several chronic disorders and rising focus on regenerative medicines will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of trained professionals will restrict the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the stem cell manufacturing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Deployment, the market is classified as P and BC, AI RL and CRO, H and SC, C and TB, and others

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.

Related Reports
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market -The induced pluripotent stem cells production market share should rise by USD 1.55 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.39%. Download a free sample now!

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market -The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation (HSCT) market share is expected to increase by USD 1.99 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. Download a free sample now!

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 6.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.00

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content
Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • P and BC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • AI RL and CRO - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • H and SC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • C and TB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • Bio Techne Corp.

  • Corning Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Sartorius AG

  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stem-cell-manufacturing-market---42-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-becton-dickinson-and-co--bio-techne-corp-17000-technavio-reports-301485756.html

SOURCE Technavio

