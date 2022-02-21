Stem Cell Manufacturing Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving opportunities with Becton Dickinson and Co. & Bio Techne Corp.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stem cell manufacturing market is set to grow by USD 6.77 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.69% from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest research report on the Stem Cell Manufacturing Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges . 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for stem cell manufacturing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The presence of a well-developed healthcare system (helps vendors providing biotechnology solutions to easily establish themselves in the market) and the high disposable income (allows people to opt for expensive stem cell therapies) will facilitate the stem cell manufacturing market growth in North America in the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The stem cell manufacturing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stem cell manufacturing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio-Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The stem cell manufacturing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Few companies with key offerings

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers stem cell manufacturing kits namely a stem cell Enumeration kit.

Bio-Techne Corp. - The company offers stem cell manufacturing solutions such as induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Hematopoietic stem cells among others.

Corning Inc. - The company offers stem cell manufacturing kits such as ECM Mimetic and advanced surfaces, Corning microcarriers among others.

Lonza Group Ltd. - The company offers a stem cell manufacturing kit namely a Mesenchymal stem cell growth medium bullet kit.

Merck KGaA - The company offers stem cell manufacturing solutions namely stem cell proliferation inhibitors.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising prevalence of several chronic disorders and rising focus on regenerative medicines will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of trained professionals will restrict the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the stem cell manufacturing market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment , the market is classified as P and BC, AI RL and CRO, H and SC, C and TB, and others

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.00 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

