Forecasts by Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), by Cell Source (Adipose Tissue-derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-derived MSCs, Placental/Umbilical Cord-derived MSCs), by Product (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells), by Technology (Cell Acquisition, Cell Production, Cryopreservation, Expansion and Sub-Culture, Other), by Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Inflammatory and Autoimmune Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

New York, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Report 2022-2032"





The Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Report 2022-2032





Rise in Stem Cell Clinical Trials



Recent years have seen a significant expansion in both stem cell research and the clinical use of these promising cells. The National Institute for Health (NIH) database reported a total of 374 registered clinical trials of which unknown status were not considered. It shows that there has been 3 times expansion in the total number of clinical trials conducted since 2011.Clinical experiments using stem cells have changed the course of the developing field in recent years. While many teams continue to develop and broaden the role of bone marrow and cord blood stem cells for their cutting-edge applications in immune and blood disorders, many others are seeking to expand the applications of the various stem cell types found in bone marrow and cord blood, particularly mesenchymal stem cells, to uses beyond those that could be resolved by replacing cells in their own lineage. Other adult stem cell types, particularly brain stem cells, are being used more frequently by research teams to treat disorders where either in-lineage cell replacement or extracellular factors may have a positive impact. The majority of MSC trials are with allogenic cells and these trials are being conducted globally with largest activity witnessed in U.S., Europe and China. However, despite increase in clinical trials and significant investments being made for conducting these trials the commercialization of these trials have been slow and is a matter of concern for all the shareholders of this industry





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Type



• Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy



• Autologous Stem Cell Therapy





Market Segment by Cell Source



• Adipose tissue-derived MSCs



• Bone marrow-derived MSCs



• Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs





Market Segment by Product



• Adult Stem Cells



• Human Embryonic Stem Cells



• Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells



• Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells





Market Segment by Technology



• Cell Acquisition



• Cell Production



• Cryopreservation



• Expansion and Sub-Culture



• Other Technology





Market Segment by Application



• Cancer



• Cardiovascular Diseases



• Neurological Disorders



• Inflammatory and Autoimmune Diseases



• Musculoskeletal Disorders



• Other Applications





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• South Africa



• UAE



• Rest of the Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Athersys, Inc.



• Biorestorative Therapies, Inc.



• BrainStorm Cell Limited



• Cellaïon SA



• Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.



• Cynata Therapeutics Limited



• Gamida Cell Ltd.



• Kangstem Biotech Co., Ltd.



• Mesoblast Limited



• Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.



• Plus Therapeutics, Inc.



• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.



• StemCell Technologies Inc.



• Vericel Corporation



• ViaCyte, Inc.





Overall world revenue for Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9,922 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





