The Stem Cell Technologies and Applications market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·9 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Stem Cell Technologies and Applications 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Stem Cell Technologies and Applications and Forecasts Market Segment by Type, (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy) Market Segment by Cell Source, (Adipose tissue-derived MSCs, Bone marrow-derived MSCs, Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs) Market Segment by Product, (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells) Market Segment by Technology, (Cell Acquisition, Cell Production, Cryopreservation, Expansion & Sub-Culture, Other Technology) Market Segment by Application, (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Other Applications) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country. 

The global stem cell technologies and applications market was valued at US$9,247 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Prevalence of Chronic and Genetic Disorders 

With heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses on the rise, the developing world is already struggling to meet its resource needs. At the same time, the new focus is necessary due to the threat posed by neglected tropical diseases and infectious diseases. Although chronic diseases have long existed in underdeveloped countries, the public's focus has been on the threat posed by infectious diseases like AIDS. Although infectious diseases continue to be a problem, chronic diseases continue to be a cause of concern. The new initiative to lessen the burden of illnesses known as neglected tropical diseases, primarily parasitic ones like Chagas disease, which are unfamiliar to people in affluent nations yet afflict as many as a billion people, is straining already limited health care resources. A W.H.O. (World Health Organization) analysis estimates that by 2030, cardiovascular illnesses will be responsible for almost 25 million fatalities. Additionally, diabetes and cancer are both becoming more common worldwide, and this trend is predicted to continue. Globally, 463 million individuals were diagnosed with diabetes in 2019, and by 2045, 700 million people are projected to have the disease, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2023, cancer will be the top cause of death worldwide, accounting for 10 million fatalities. As a result, the increased incidence of these disorders increases the demand for effective treatment alternatives, fuelling the market for stem cell technologies and applications throughout the forecast period

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market?

COVID-19 has substantially interrupted social, economic, and political activity around the world due to its unparalleled size and intensity. As a result, the pharmaceutical industry has experienced significant disruption, just like other important economic sectors. The cell and gene therapies (CGTs) business has been particularly hurt by this disruption because of the industry's complexity in manufacturing, supply chains, and clinical trials, in addition to the significant difficulties in price, reimbursement, and market access. According to a solely Venture Capitalists (VC) perspective on COVID-19, the financial upheaval caused by the pandemic may have had a smaller effect on the biotech sector than on other significant areas of the world economy. For biotech companies with a strong pipeline, there may not be much of a risk of VC funding scarcity for CGT clinical trials in the foreseeable future. Managing obstacles and delays is "business as usual" for investors in the biotechnology sector, who are typically risk-tolerant and accustomed to working with loss-making businesses.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 355-page report provides 170 tables and 221 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses of the global stem cell technologies and applications market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Stem Cell Technologies and Applications. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, cell source, product, technology, application, and company size, and capture a higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing stem cell technologies and applications market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximize the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Stem Cell Banking Is Supporting the Growth of the Market

Over the past few years, the industry for cord blood banking has grown significantly, posing both new risks and opportunities for investment to market participants. New accreditation standards that have raised the cost structure of cord blood banks, expensive cord blood transplant operations, challenges in educating obstetricians about cellular therapies, and more pose serious dangers to the sector.

The market for cord blood banking does, however, present significant market opportunities, including the potential to grow market size through raising public awareness, new clinical trial data supporting a growing number of applications for hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) from cord blood, enhancing public perception of stem cell therapies, and significant deal-making within the sector, such as mergers, acquisitions, and private funding rounds.

Genetically Modified Stem Cells Are Gaining More Attention  

HSCT which has been genetically altered is being developed for HIV and other indications. For Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, metachromatic leukodystrophy, and adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency, GSK has three clinical-stage gene therapies in development using stem cells; Bluebird Bio has pipeline treatments for beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. Apart from cancer research the study of stem cells, particularly human embryonic stem cells (hESC) has led to expansion epigenetics discipline. Maintaining pluripotency or multipotency and obtaining lineage characteristics that are pertinent for regenerative medicine are the hallmarks of assessing epigenetic modifications in stem cells.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Technological Advances in Stem Cell Research to boost the market for Regenerative medicines

The growth of stem cells may interact with developments in allied fields of regenerative medicine, such as tissue engineering, bio-printing, and biomaterials, to open up new avenues for the treatment of disease. Companies in this field would place a significant priority on the regeneration of organs; one example is the tissue engineering of a thymus utilising stem cells. To create scaffolds and tissues for orthopaedic problems and wound healing, 3D printing may be used.

Once stem cell treatments are available on the market, new technologies will be required to ensure that scaling up of manufacturing operations can be done successfully. One of the main obstacles to turning promising pre-clinical and clinical-stage data into an effective and financially feasible medicine is scalability. Additionally, two significant prospects for stem cell businesses are cell-based tests and cord blood banking. As more parents choose to save cells as a form of biological insurance for their children, the use of cord blood banking is rising in markets all over the world, while it has not yet reached the same level of saturation as in the US. Pharmaceutical companies have access to relevant disease models through cell-based assays that utilise stem cells, which could speed up the process of finding new drugs and conducting toxicity tests.

Growing Demand from Emerging Economies

The market for stem cell technologies is strengthened in the area by growing healthcare awareness and improvements in the global healthcare infrastructure. The infrastructure for healthcare is being improved in emerging economies, and disposable income is expanding as well. As a result, the nation's supply of medicines increases, spurring economic growth. In nations like India and China, where the population is booming and incidences of neurological illnesses, genetic disorders, cancers, etc. are increasing, there is a high demand for stem cell technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the stem cell technologies and applications market are Athersys, Inc., Mesoblast Limited, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Plus Therapeutics, Inc., Biorestorative Therapies, Inc., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Cellaïon SA, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., StemCell Technologies Inc., Vericel Corporation, BrainStorm Cell Limited, Gamida Cell Ltd., ViaCyte, Inc., Kangstem Biotech Co., Ltd, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • 4 April 2022, Athersys, Inc. announced that its partner, HEALIOS K.K. (Healios), has provided updates on its two clinical programmes evaluating MultiStem® (invimestrocel, HLCM051) cell therapy, for which Healios has a licence and is responsible for the development and commercialization of MultiStem in Japan on an exclusive basis.

  • 19 February 2021, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. has merged with CBMG Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Merger Sub") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBMG Holdings, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands ("Parent"), in accordance with the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated August 11, 2020,

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Oliver Davison
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: oliver.davison@visiongain.com
Web: www.visiongain.com


