Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $928.64 Million by 2031 at a 16.2% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem cell therapy Market By Cell Source, By Application, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global stem cell therapy market was valued at $205.12 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $928.64 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Stem cell therapy is a promising strategy for regeneration of damaged organs, tissues or functions through the transplantation of stem cells. The cell therapy involves the direct administration of cells into the body for healing purposes. The units of therapy in this approach are single cells. It has been established as a useful therapy for hematologic malignancies and some solid tumors.

However, some of the patients still die in allogeneic stem cell transplantation because T-lymphocytes cause fatal GVHD, and many are not cured in autologous stem cell transplantation as the disease recurs post-stem cell transplantation. Hematopoietic stem cell therapies provide methods for inducing lifelong tolerance to xenografts or allow novel treatment of autoimmune diseases, whereas the research and use of nonhematopoietic stem cells help minimize the toxicities of cancer therapy or cure non-malignant disorders.

The global stem cell therapy market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for stem cell therapy, increase in government support for R&D activities and increase in healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of diseases such as cancer, and new product launches associated with stem cell therapy are considerably contributing toward the market growth.

However, limitations on use of embryonic stem cells due to ethical concerns and high cost of stem cell therapy are negatively impacting the market growth. Conversely, surge in the applications of induced pluripotent stem cells in embryonic stem cell therapy offers the lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments
By Cell Source

  • Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

  • Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

  • Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells

  • Other

By Application

  • Cancer

  • Musculoskeletal Disorder

  • Wounds and Injuries

  • Cardiovascular Disease

  • Other

By Type

  • Allogeneic Transplants

  • Age

  • Pediatric

  • Adult

  • Autologous Transplants

  • Age

  • Pediatric

  • Adult

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Rest Of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Fujifilm Holding Corporation

  • Mesoblast Ltd.

  • Novadip Biosciences

  • NuVasive, Inc.

  • Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

  • Smith & Nephew plc

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

  • U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: STEM CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY CELL SOURCE

CHAPTER 5: STEM CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: STEM CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 7: STEM CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szldzo

