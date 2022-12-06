U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

Stem Cell Therapy Market Report 2022: Growing Number of Clinical Studies Bolsters Future Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Stem Cell Therapy Market

Stem Cell Therapy Market
Stem Cell Therapy Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Cell Source; By Therapeutic Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stem cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 900.08 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing GMP certification approvals for cell therapy production with higher spending in medical research, and the growing number of clinical studies related to stem cell therapies are driving the market.

Increasing collaboration activities by market players are expected to drive the growth of the global market. For instance, in May 2018, Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise collaborated with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals to develop stem cell therapies in cardiovascular diseases using Procella Therapeutics' stem cell technology.

COVID-19 has opened up new avenues for stem cell therapy. For Covid-19 patients, several stem cell-based regenerative medicine therapy clinical trials were conducted. Clinical trials are recognized as indispensable components of the pharmaceutical industry and the best hope for patients suffering from diseases.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

  • The allogenic type accounted for a significant market revenue in 2021 due to the growing demand for omidubicel used to treat cancer patients.

  • The adipose tissue-derived stem cell will acquire largest market revenue in 2021 as it poses properties such as self-sustainability and multipotential differentiation.

  • Musculoskeletal disorders segment is anticipated to hold a significant share due to rising R&D expenditures in stem cell therapies to cure these disorders.

  • North America accounted for the largest market revenue due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising R&D units in this region.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

117

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$231.82 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$900.08 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

16.8%

Regions Covered

Global

The publisher has segmented the stem cell therapy market report based on type, cell source, therapeutic application, and regions:
Stem Cell Therapy, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Allogeneic

  • Autologous

Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Adipose Tissue-derived MSCs (Mesenchymal Stem Cells)

  • Bone Marrow-derived MSCs

  • Placental/Umbilical Cord-derived MSCs

  • Other Cell Sources

Stem Cell Therapy, Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Musculoskeletal Disorders

  • Wounds & Injuries

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Surgeries

  • Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

  • Neurological Diseases

  • Other Therapeutic Applications

Stem Cell Therapy, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Insights

5. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Type

6. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source

7. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Application

8. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Cell Technology Inc.

  • Angel Biotechnology

  • Bioheart Inc.

  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

  • Caladrius Biosciences

  • Celgene Corporation

  • Cellartis AB

  • CellGenix GmbH

  • Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

  • Gamida Cell

  • Genea Biocells

  • Kite Pharma

  • Lonza

  • Osiris Therapeutics

  • PromoCell GmbH

  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

  • Tigenix

  • Waisman Biomanufacturing.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbjjld

Attachment

